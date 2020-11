UEFA EURO 2020 match schedule

The new UEFA EURO 2020 schedule has been confirmed, with all 12 host cities staging the same fixtures as originally planned.

The revised dates were approved by the UEFA Executive Committee on 17 June, with the tournament now taking place from 11 June to 11 July 2021. UEFA EURO 2020 was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The draw

Group A (Rome/Baku): Turkey, Italy (hosts), Wales, Switzerland

Group B (Copenhagen/St Petersburg): Denmark (hosts), Finland, Belgium, Russia (hosts)

Group C (Amsterdam/Bucharest): Netherlands (hosts), Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winner D

Group D (London/Glasgow): England (hosts), Croatia, Play-off winner C, Czech Republic

Group E (Bilbao/Dublin): Spain (hosts), Sweden, Poland, Play-off winner B

Group F (Munich/Budapest): Play-off winner A, Portugal (holders), France, Germany (hosts)

GROUP STAGE

Friday 11 June

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (21:00, Rome)

Saturday 12 June

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (15:00, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (18:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (21:00, St Petersburg)

Sunday 13 June

Group D: England vs Croatia (15:00, London)

Group C: Austria vs Play-off winner D (18:00, Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (21:00, Amsterdam)

Monday 14 June

Group D: Play-off winner C vs Czech Republic (15:00, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Play-off winner B (18:00, Dublin)

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (21:00, Bilbao)

Tuesday 15 June

Group F: Play-off winner A vs Portugal (18:00, Budapest)

Group F: France vs Germany (21:00, Munich)

Wednesday 16 June

Group B: Finland vs Russia (15:00, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (18:00, Baku)

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (21:00, Rome)

Thursday 17 June

Group C: Ukraine vs Play-off winner D (15:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (18:00, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (21:00, Amsterdam)

Friday 18 June

Group E: Sweden vs Play-off winner B (15:00, Dublin)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (18:00, Glasgow)

Group D: England vs Play-off winner C (21:00, London)

Saturday 19 June

Group F: Play-off winner A vs France (15:00, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (18:00, Munich)

Group E: Spain vs Poland (21:00, Bilbao)

Sunday 20 June

Group A: Italy vs Wales (18:00, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (18:00, Baku)

Monday 21 June

Group C: Play-off winner D vs Netherlands (18:00, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (18:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (21:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (21:00, St Petersburg)

Tuesday 22 June

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (21:00, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Play-off winner C (21:00, Glasgow)

Wednesday 23 June

Group E: Play-off winner B vs Spain (18:00, Bilbao)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (18:00, Dublin)

Group F: Germany vs Play-off winner A (21:00, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (21:00, Budapest)

The top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams go through.

Rest days on 24 and 25 June

KNOCKOUT PHASE

Round of 16

Saturday 26 June

1: 2A vs 2B (18:00, Amsterdam)

2: 1A vs 2C (21:00, London)

Sunday 27 June

3: 1C vs 3D/E/F (18:00, Budapest)

4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (21:00, Bilbao)

Monday 28 June

5: 2D vs 2E (18:00, Copenhagen)

6: 1F vs 3A/B/C (21:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

7: 1D vs 2F (18:00, Dublin)

8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (21:00, Glasgow)

Rest days on 30 June and 1 July

Quarter-finals

Friday 2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (18:00, St Petersburg)

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (21:00, Munich)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (18:00, Baku)

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (21:00, Rome)

Rest days on 4 and 5 July

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (21:00, London)

Wednesday 7 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (21:00, London)

Rest days on 8, 9, 10 July

Final

Sunday 11 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (21:00, London)