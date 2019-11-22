UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw: All you need to know

When is it?

The draw for the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament takes place at ROMEXPO in Bucharest on Saturday 30 November, getting under way at 18:00 CET.

What are the pots?

The draw involves the two-top finishers in the ten qualifying groups (completed in November 2019) and the eventual four play-off winners (decided in March 2020).

Pot 1

Belgium

Italy (hosts)

England (hosts)

Germany (hosts)

Spain (hosts)

Ukraine

Pot 2

France

Poland

Switzerland

Croatia

Netherlands (hosts)

Russia (hosts)

Pot 3

Portugal

Turkey

Denmark (hosts)

Austria

Sweden

Czech Republic

Pot 4

Wales

Finland

Winner play-off Path A (Iceland, Bulgaria or Hungary would be placed in Group F, Romania would be placed in Group C)

Winner play-off Path B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland will be placed in Group E)

Winner play-off Path C (Scotland, Norway, Serbia or Israel will be placed in Group D)

Winner play-off Path D (Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo or Belarus will be placed in Group C unless Romania win Path A, in which case the Path D winner will be placed in Group F)

How will the draw work?

The draw will spilt the 24 qualifiers into six groups of four. Qualified host nations will be pre-paired in the same groups.

How are seedings calculated?

Seedings are based on overall European Qualifiers rankings, which are determined as follows (results against teams in sixth place are discarded):

a) final position in group

b) points

c) goal difference

d) goals scored

e) away goals scored

f) number of wins

g) number of away wins

h) lower disciplinary points total (3 points for red card including for second booking, 1 point for single yellow card for a player in a match)

i) position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings

Play-off winners will therefore all be in the fourth seeding pot.

Why do some teams already know which groups they are in?

Host nations that qualify (or could qualify via the play-offs) will be placed automatically in the following groups to ensure they are at home in at least two group games:

Group A: Italy*

Group B: Russia, Denmark*

Group C: Netherlands*, Romania

Group D: England*, Scotland

Group E: Spain*, Republic of Ireland

Group F: Germany*, Hungary

Qualified teams in bold



*Guaranteed to play all three group stage games at home having qualified via the European Qualifiers.

As Russia and Denmark both reached UEFA EURO 2020 via the European Qualifiers, an additional draw was held on 22 November to decide which team plays all three group stage games at home; Russia will have two group stage home games.

Due to decisions of the UEFA Executive Committee decisions valid at the time of the draw, the following teams cannot be drawn together in the group stage:

• Bosnia and Herzegovina / Kosovo*

• Serbia / Kosovo*

• Russia / Kosovo*

• Ukraine / Russia (the restriction also applies to St Petersburg as group match venue)

*These clashes cannot happen during the group stage, because Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Serbia are all in the play-offs and therefore in the same pot. Kosovo are part of play-off Path D and have been assigned to play in Group C or F.

How will the finals work?

The tournament opens in Rome at 21:00 CET on 12 June 2020. The group stage runs, with up to four matches a day, until 24 June. The top two in each group and the four best runners-up progress to the round of 16, then we're into straight knockout fixtures. Wembley Stadium hosts the semi-finals and final.

Final tournament match schedule