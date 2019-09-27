UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw: All you need to know

When is it?

The draw for the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament takes place at ROMEXPO in Bucharest on Saturday 30 November, getting under way at 18:00 CET.

Which teams are in it?

The draw will involve the two-top finishers in the ten qualifying groups (completed in November) and the eventual four play-off winners (decided in March 2020, and identified as play-off winners 1 to 4 for the purposes of the draw). The first qualifiers will likely book their places in October.

How will the draw work?

The draw will spilt the 24 qualifiers into six groups of four. Qualified host nations will be pre-paired in the same groups. Any further restrictions and exact seeding arrangements will be confirmed ahead of the draw.

How are seedings calculated?

Seedings will be based on overall European Qualifiers rankings, which are determined as follows:

a) final position in group

b) points

c) goal difference

d) goals scored

e) away goals scored

f) number of wins

g) number of away wins

h) lower disciplinary points total (3 points for red card including for second booking, 1 point for single yellow card for a player in a match)

i) position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings (see Regulations of the UEFA Nations League)

Play-off winners will therefore all be in the fourth seeding pot.

Why do some teams already know which groups they are in?

Host nations that qualify (or could qualify via the play-offs) will be placed automatically in the following groups to ensure they are at home in at least two group games:

Group A: Italy, Azerbaijan

Group B: Russia, Denmark

Group C: Netherlands, Romania

Group D: England, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Republic of Ireland

Group F: Germany, Hungary

If both paired nations qualify, a draw will be held to determine which is at home in their direct encounter. If any of the host nations are in the play-offs, an additional final tournament draw may be required following the completion of those matches.

How will the finals work?

The tournament opens in Rome at 21:00 CET on 12 June 2020. The group stage runs, with up to four matches a day, until 24 June. The top two in each group and the four best runners-up progress to the round of 16, then we're into straight knockout fixtures. Wembley Stadium hosts the semi-finals and final.

Final tournament match schedule