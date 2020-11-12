EURO 2020: All you need to know about the tournament

What are the key dates?

The new final tournament dates are 11 June to 11 July 2021.

How does the group stage look?

The group stage draw was made in Bucharest on Saturday 30 November 2019.

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany



Play-offs

Semi-finals were confirmed at a separate draw in Nyon on 22 November 2019 and took place on 8 October 2020:

Path A: Iceland 2-1 Romania, Bulgaria 1-3 Hungary

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Northern Ireland (pens: 3-4), Slovakia 0-0 Republic of Ireland (pens 4-2)

Path C: Scotland 0-0 Israel (pens: 5-3), Norway 1-2 Serbia﻿

Path D: Georgia 1-0 Belarus, North Macedonia 2-1 Kosovo

The play-off finals were held on 12 November:

Path A: Hungary 2-1 Iceland

Path B: Northern Ireland 1-2 Slovakia

Path C: Scotland 1-1 Serbia (pens: 4-5)

Path D: Georgia 0-1 North Macedonia

Who are the hosts?

UEFA EURO 2020 is being staged across the continent for the first time in the competition's 60-year history, with 12 designated host cities in all.

Final and semi-finals, one round of 16 game, three group games

London, England: Wembley Stadium

Three group games, one quarter-final

Baku, Azerbaijan: Baku Olympic Stadium

Munich, Germany: Football Arena München

Rome, Italy: Olimpico in Rome

Saint Petersburg, Russia: Saint Petersburg Stadium

Three group games, one round of 16 game

Amsterdam, Netherlands: Johan Cruijff ArenA

Bilbao, Spain: San Mamés Stadium

Bucharest, Romania: National Arena Bucharest

Budapest, Hungary: Puskás Aréna

Copenhagen, Denmark: Parken Stadium

Dublin, Republic of Ireland: Dublin Arena

Glasgow, Scotland: Hampden Park

Do any hosts qualify automatically?

There are no automatic qualifiers, with all the nations with host cities required to earn their place at the finals on sporting merit.

How did qualifying work?

The success of the first 24-team UEFA European Championship – UEFA EURO 2016 – vindicated UEFA's decision to broaden the net for the final tournament, and 24 sides will be involved again at UEFA EURO 2020.

▪ Twenty teams – the top two in each of the ten groups – reached the tournament via the European Qualifiers, running from March to November 2019.

▪ Four more countries qualified via the play-offs, which were played on 8 October (semi-finals) and 12 November (finals).

What is the tournament format?

The format will be the same as for UEFA EURO 2016. The top two in each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.



Will the hosts play their games at home?

Host nations that qualified were automatically placed in the following groups:



Group A: Italy (Olimpico in Rome)*

Group B: Russia (Saint Petersburg Stadium), Denmark (Parken Stadium, Copenhagen)*

Group C: Netherlands (Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam)*

Group D: England (Wembley Stadium, London)*, Scotland (Hampden Park, Glasgow)

Group E: Spain (Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao)*

Group F: Germany (Fußball Arena München, Munich)*, Hungary (Ferenc Puskás Stadium, Budapest)

*Guaranteed to play all three group stage games at home having qualified via the European Qualifiers. Because Russia and Denmark both reached UEFA EURO 2020 via the European Qualifiers, an additional draw was held on 22 November 2019 to decide which team would play their three group matches at home; in consequence, Denmark will have three home matches in the group, Russia two.



The Stadio Olimpico in Rome will host the opening game.

Why is it being held across 12 countries?

"There is great pleasure in being able to bring EURO 2020 to so many countries and cities, to see football acting as a bridge between nations, and to carry the competition closer to the fans, who are the essential lifeblood of the game," says UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin.

How can fans obtain tickets?

Approximately 2.5 million tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 are to be sold to fans, with applications for the first tranche of 1.5 million having taken place from 12 June to 12 July 2019.



Unsuccessful applicants became part of the UEFA 'Fans First' programme, meaning they would be the first to know about any future opportunities to purchase tickets.

Tickets were then made available via the participating national associations (PNAs) in an application window that ran from 4–18 December 2019. To be eligible to apply for tickets during this phase, fans had to meet the specific criteria defined by the national associations.

All existing tickets remain valid for the tournament in 2021. Existing ticket buyers who nevertheless wished to return their ticket(s), had a final opportunity to request a refund from 18 June to 25 June 2020 via euro2020.com/tickets. Dates for potential future ticket sales, including for fans of the four teams that qualified via the play-offs, will be confirmed at a later stage.

What if I want to volunteer?

The 12,000 vacancies for the UEFA EURO 2020 volunteer programme have been filled. The 12 host cities will be launching their own volunteer initiatives.

Who are the ambassadors?

A host of former EURO winners are among a star-studded line-up of ambassadors. "We look forward to their involvement in supporting UEFA EURO 2020 – an event that will be much closer to football fans than ever before," said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. Check out the full list of ambassadors here.

Who is the mascot?

Skillzy, a larger-than-life character inspired by freestyling, street and panna culture.