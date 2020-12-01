The Champions League and EURO double winners

Tuesday 1 December 2020

Only nine players have ever won a European Cup and European Championship in the same year. Will anyone join them in 2021?

Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate completing their UEFA Champions League-UEFA EURO 2016 double
Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate completing their UEFA Champions League-UEFA EURO 2016 double ©Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and then Real Madrid club-mate Pepe had a stunning summer in 2016 as they followed up a UEFA Champions League success with victory in the UEFA EURO 2016 final with Portugal. That entered them into an elite club of just nine players ever to have won a European Cup and European Championship in the same year; will anyone join them in 2021?

To qualify as double-winners, players must have appeared in both winning finals. Incidentally, no one has won the EURO and the UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup in the same summer since 1996, when Bayern's Markus Babbel, Thomas Helmer, Thomas Strunz, Christian Ziege, Mehmet Scholl and Jürgen Klinsmann went on to win the EURO with Germany.

European Cup-EURO double winners

EURO 2016 final highlights: Portugal 1-0 France

1964: Luis Suárez (Internazionale & Spain)
1988: Hans van Breukelen, Ronald Koeman, Berry van Aerle, Gerald Vanenburg (PSV Eindhoven & Netherlands)
2012: Fernando Torres, Juan Mata (Chelsea & Spain)
2016: Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe (Real Madrid & Portugal)

Wim Kieft is not on the list; having lifted the 1988 European Cup with PSV, he did not make it off the bench with the Netherlands in the 1988 UEFA European Championship final.

Real Madrid's Nicolas Anelka met the same fate with France in 2000, while team-mate Christian Karembeu fared slightly worse – he was an unused squad member in the finals of both the 2000 UEFA Champions League and UEFA EURO 2000 (though he had been on the pitch to win both the UEFA Champions League and the 1998 World Cup two summers before).

European Cup-World Cup double winners

Raphäel Varane joined the double club in 2018
Raphäel Varane joined the double club in 2018©Getty Images

1974: Sepp Maier, Paul Breitner, Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck, Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Müller, Uli Hoeness (Bayern & West Germany)
1998: Christian Karembeu (Real Madrid & France)
2002: Roberto Carlos (Real Madrid & Brazil)
2018: Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid & France)

At the 2018 World Cup finals, Raphaël Varane had a special feeling as he picked up his second major winners' medal of the summer, having lifted the most important trophy in European Club football with Real Madrid a few weeks earlier.

Sami Khedira so nearly joined the club in 2014, but an injury in the warm-up prevented him from turning out for Germany in their World Cup final win against Argentina. He had won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid less than two months earlier.

