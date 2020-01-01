Who is the youngest player to have appeared at a EURO?

Youngest player to appear

Jetro Willems (18 years and 71 days)

The Rotterdam-born full-back was a shock inclusion in Bert van Maarwijk's squad for UEFA EURO 2012, since he was in his first season at PSV. Willems played in all three of the Netherlands' games, breaking Enzo Scifo's 28-year-old record in the Oranje's opener against Denmark on 9 June.

Youngest goalkeeper to appear

José Ángel Iribar (21 years and 108 days)

Younger goalkeepers have been included in EURO squads – Iker Casillas at UEFA EURO 2000 and Igor Akinfeev at UEFA EURO 2004 – but Iribar set the mark as the youngest keeper in Spain's 2-1 win against Hungary on 17 June 1964. Four days later he was the EURO's youngest winning goalkeeper, as his side beat the USSR 2-1.

Youngest player to score

Johan Vonlanthen scores for Switzerland against France at UEFA EURO 2004 ©Getty Images

Johan Vonlanthen (18 years and 141 days)

The young midfielder made his finals debut at UEFA EURO 2004, on the day Wayne Rooney became the youngest scorer in EURO history with two goals against his Switzerland team. Vonlanthen took that record for himself by scoring against France four days later, a 3-1 defeat on 21 June.

Youngest player to appear in a final

Renato Sanches (18 years and 328 days)

Having come to UEFA EURO 2016 fresh from joining Bayern from Benfica, midfielder Renato Sanches had a reputation to live up to. He did so, showing tigerish determination to force his way into the first team, and appearing in Portugal's shock final win against hosts France.

Youngest player to score in a final

Pietro Anastasi (20 years and 63 days)

Anastasi's right-footed volley from outside the box doubled Italy's advantage against Yugoslavia in the 1968 final in Rome, and made the striker the youngest EURO final scorer ever. He was renowned for being the world's most expensive player when he joined Juventus from Varese in 1968.