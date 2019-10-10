Belgium first to reach EURO 2020: all you need to know

Keep track of all the UEFA EURO 2020 finalists as they qualify.

EURO DRAW: 30 NOVEMBER

Qualifying continues on Friday, with England needing to win in order to book their ticket to next summer’s final tournament.

BELGIUM

Group I record: P7 W7 D0 L0 F28 A1

Qualifying top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (6)

UEFA EURO best: runners-up (1980)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 3-1 to Wales

Coach: Roberto Martínez

A Spanish midfielder who carved out a niche in English football, Martínez has been in charge of Belgium since 2016.

Key player: Eden Hazard

Now at Real Madrid, the pacy, skilful attacking midfielder has made more than 100 Belgium appearances at 28, and can score goals as well as provide them.

One to watch: Youri Tielemans

A relatively youthful 22 in a side packed with established talent, Leicester’s versatile midfielder has a venomous shot from distance as well as great distribution.

Did you know?

The Red Devils are the world’s top national team according to the current FIFA rankings.