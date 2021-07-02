UEFA EURO 2020: meet the contenders
Friday 2 July 2021
Who are in the hunt for the title? Get the lowdown on the sides still involved at UEFA EURO 2020.
UEFA EURO 2020 is into the knockout stage, with the 24 qualifiers now seven as they are whittled down to the side that lifts the trophy on 11 July.
Semi-final ties
06/07: Belgium/Italy vs Spain (London)
07/07: Ukraine/England vs Czech Republic/Denmark (London)
Quarter-final ties
02/07: Switzerland 1-1 Spain (aet, Spain win 3-1 on pens) (St Petersburg)
02/07: Belgium vs Italy (Munich)
03/07: Czech Republic vs Denmark (Baku)
03/07: Ukraine vs England (Rome)
Round of 16 ties
26/06: Wales 0-4 Denmark (Amsterdam)
26/06: Italy 2-1 Austria (aet) (London)
27/06: Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (Budapest)
27/06: Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Seville)
28/06: Croatia 3-5 Spain (aet) (Copenhagen)
28/06: France 3-3 Switzerland (aet, Switzerland win 5-4 on pens) (Bucharest)
29/06: England 2-0 Germany (London)
29/06: Sweden 1-2 Ukraine (aet) (Glasgow)
BELGIUM
Group B results
12/06: Belgium 3-0 Russia (St Petersburg)
17/06: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen)
21/06: Finland 0-2 Belgium (St Petersburg)
Round of 16
27/06: Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Seville)
Quarter-finals
02/07: Belgium vs Italy (Munich)
Top scorer
Romelu Lukaku (3 goals)
Qualifying
Group I record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F40 A3
Qualifying top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (7)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: runners-up (1980)
UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 3-1 to Wales
Coach: Roberto Martínez
A Spanish midfielder who carved out a niche in English football, Martínez has been in charge of Belgium since 2016.
Key player: Kevin De Bruyne
The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League midfielder of the season picked up four goals and seven assists in just six EURO qualifiers. Roberto Martínez's key provider also set up 20 Premier League goals for Manchester City in 2019/20, equalling Thierry Henry's league record. Belgium will want him fit against Italy.
One to watch: Youri Tielemans
A relatively youthful 24 in a side packed with established talent, Leicester's versatile midfielder has a venomous shot from distance – as he proved in the 2021 FA Cup final – not to mention great distribution.
Did you know?
The Red Devils are the world's top national team according to the current FIFA rankings.
CZECH REPUBLIC
Group D results
14/06: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (Glasgow)
18/06: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow)
22/06: Czech Republic 0-1 England (London)
Round of 16
27/06: Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (Budapest)
Quarter-final
03/07: Czech Republic vs Denmark (Baku)
Top scorer
Patrik Schick (4 goals)
Qualifying
Group A record: P8 W5 D0 L3 F13 A11
Qualifying top scorer: Patrik Schick (4)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: winners (1976, as Czechoslovakia)
UEFA EURO 2016: group stage
Coach: Jaroslav Šilhavý
Holder of the record for most Czech top-flight appearances (465), the 59-year-old won two titles as coach before taking the Czech reins in September 2018.
Key player: Patrik Schick
The Leverkusen striker came to the final tournament in form and has confirmed that he is the kind of reliable goalscorer who can decide matches with a clinical finish.
One to watch: Tomáš Souček
The focal point of the Czech midfield redefines what it means to have "good feet for a big man". Czech player of season in 2018/19, voted No1 by journalists in 2020, and starred for West Ham in 2020/21, contributing ten goals.
Did you know?
Czech Republic have been ever-present at the UEFA European Championship as an independent nation, reaching seven successive final tournaments.
DENMARK
Group B results
12/06: Denmark 0-1 Finland (Copenhagen)
17/06: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen)
21/06: Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen)
Round of 16
26/06: Wales 0-4 Denmark (Amsterdam)
Quarter-final
03/07: Czech Republic vs Denmark (Baku)
Top scorers
Kasper Dolberg, Joakim Mæhle,Yussuf Poulsen (2 goals)
Qualifying
Group D record: P8 W4 D4 L0 F23 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Christian Eriksen (5)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: winners (1992)
UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand
Appointed to succeed Åge Hareide after the originally scheduled finals, the former Nordsjælland coach took over anyway in July 2020.
Key player: Mikkel Damsgaard
The youngest player in the Denmark squad is not at EURO to make up the numbers. In the absence of Christian Eriksen, the 20-year-old has become Denmark's creative focal point. The Sampdoria midfielder has fabulous vision, reads the game well and, on top of that, his finishing skills are a headache for every goalkeeper he faces.
One to watch: Andreas Skov Olsen
The 21-year-old Bologna striker struck three goals and provided four assists in 179 minutes for Denmark before the finals, highlighting his potential as an attacking option.
Did you know?
Denmark failed to qualify for EURO '92 but were drafted in ten days before it started after Yugoslavia were excluded – and went on to lift the trophy.
ENGLAND
Group D results
13/06: England 1-0 Croatia (London)
18/06: England 0-0 Scotland (London)
22/06: Czech Republic 0-1 England (London)
Round of 16
29/06: England 2-0 Germany (London)
Quarter-finals
03/07: Ukraine vs England (Rome)
Top scorer
Raheem Sterling (3 goals)
Qualifying
Group A record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F37 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Harry Kane (12)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: third place (1968)
UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-1 to Iceland
Coach: Gareth Southgate
His four major tournaments as a player included EURO '96, and a famous semi-final penalty miss against Germany. As manager he has changed the mood around England, leading the team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.
Key player: Harry Kane
England’s captain and talismanic 34-goal striker is both scorer and creator – as 33 goals and 17 assists for Spurs in all competitions in 2020/21 highlights.
One to watch: Jude Bellingham
The youngest player to feature in a EURO finals game after his cameo against Croatia before being eclipsed by Poland's Kacper Kozłowski, the Dortmund midfielder exudes energy, strength and confidence. Marked his 18th birthday against Germany at Wembley.
Did you know?
England have lost just two of 27 Wembley home games under Southgate – against Spain and Denmark.
ITALY
Group A results
11/06: Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome)
16/06: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome)
20/06: Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome)
Round of 16
26/06: Italy 2-1 Austria (aet) (London)
Quarter-final
02/07: Belgium vs Italy (Munich)
Top scorers
Ciro Immobile, Manuel Locatelli, Matteo Pessina (2 goals)
Qualifying
Group J record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F37 A4
Qualifying top scorer: Andrea Belotti (5)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: winners (1968)
UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 6-5 to Germany on penalties after 1-1 draw
Coach: Roberto Mancini
One of the best forward players of his generation, though never that lucky with the Azzurri, Mancini is eager to sparkle as an international coach after winning club trophies in Italy, England and Turkey, and has made a pretty good start.
Key player: Jorginho
In the Italy camp they call him Radio Jorginho because he is constantly talking during games, always directing his team-mates. If you are looking for spectacular tricks or stunning goals, you should look somewhere else but Jorginho is the real brains behind this Azzurri team, an indispensable orchestra conductor.
One to watch: Nicolò Barella
The box-to-box midfielder holds the key to Mancini's formation. Sardinian-born and now a key part of Inter's Serie A winning side, the 24-year-old really is the full package, bringing tackling, technique, lots of energy and dangerous, well-timed runs into the opposition box.
Did you know?
In the course of this tournament, Italy have broken their records for a longest winning streak (currently 12) and unbeaten run (currently 31).
SPAIN
Group E fixtures
14/06: Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville)
19/06: Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville)
23/06: Slovakia 0-5 Spain (Seville)
Round of 16
28/06: Croatia 3-5 Spain (aet) (Copenhagen)
Quarter-finals
03/07: Switzerland 1-1 Spain (aet, Spain win 3-1 on pens) (St Petersburg)
Semi-finals
06/07: Belgium/Italy vs Spain (London)
Top scorers
Álvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres (2 goals)
Qualifying
Group F record: P10 W8 D2 L0 F31 A5
Qualifying top scorer: Álvaro Morata, Sergio Ramos, Rodrigo (4)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: winners (1964, 2008, 2012)
UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-0 to Italy
Coach: Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique stepped down in June 2019 for personal reasons but returned to his post the following November after qualifying had concluded. He previously guided Barcelona to UEFA Champions League glory in 2015.
Key player: Gerard Moreno
In the form of his life, brimming with confidence and a newly crowned UEFA Europa League winner. Loves to cut in form the right onto his exquisite left foot but is often asked to perform as a false nine – not only a goal threat for Spain, he is a No10 too.
One to watch: Pedri
There have been all number of prodigious young talents down the years, but few who can become the dominant midfielder at a club like Barcelona at just 18 years of age – not to mention slender, relatively small and in only their first full season. His football intellect is frankly incredible.
Did you know?
Spain are the only team to have successfully defended the EURO title, in 2012.
UKRAINE
Group C results
13/06: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam)
17/06: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest)
21/06: Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest)
Round of 16
29/06: Sweden 1-2 Ukraine (aet) (Glasgow)
Quarter-finals
03/07: Ukraine vs England (Rome)
Top scorers
Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko (2 goals)
Qualifying
Group A record: P8 W6 D2 L0 F17 A4
Qualifying top scorer: Roman Yaremchuk (4)
Pedigree
European Cup best: group stage (2012, 2016)
UEFA EURO 2016: group stage
Coach: Andriy Shevchenko
A brilliant striker who won the 2003 UEFA Champions League and 2004 Ballon d'Or while at AC Milan, Shevchenko is sixth in the all-time UEFA club competitions scorers' chart with 67 goals.
Key player: Andriy Yarmolenko
Lacking first-team action at West Ham, the midfielder arrived at Ukraine's camp early to get a head start. So far he has proved that he remains their main creator-in-chief, his two goals and two assists at EURO 2020 helping to overtake Shevchenko's record for direct goal involvements – bringing his overall tally to 42 goals and 22 assists.
One to watch: Illia Zabarnyi
Becoming Ukraine's youngest player to appear at major finals against the Netherlands aged 18 years and 285 days, the Dynamo Kyiv centre-back has been an important player for both club and country.
Did you know?
This is the first time Ukraine have reached the EURO knockout stages; in 2012 they finished third in their group with three points, and in 2016 lost each of their group stage games.
