UEFA EURO 2020: meet the semi-finalists

The knockout drama continues at UEFA EURO 2020, with just four teams now left to dream of lifting the trophy on 11 July.



Semi-final ties

06/07: Italy vs Spain (﻿London)

07/07: England vs Denmark (﻿London)

Quarter-final ties

02/07: Switzerland 1-1 Spain (aet, Spain win 3-1 on pens) (St Petersburg)

02/07: Belgium 1-2 Italy (Munich)

03/07: Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark (Baku)

03/07: Ukraine 0-4 England (Rome)

Round of 16 ties

26/06: Wales 0-4 Denmark (﻿Amsterdam)

26/06: Italy 2-1 Austria (aet) (London)

27/06: Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (Budapest)

27/06: Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Seville)

28/06: Croatia 3-5 Spain (aet) (Copenhagen)

28/06: France 3-3 Switzerland (aet, Switzerland win 5-4 on pens) (Bucharest)

29/06: England 2-0 Germany (﻿London)

29/06: Sweden 1-2 Ukraine (aet) (Glasgow)

Group B results

12/06: Denmark 0-1 Finland (Copenhagen)﻿

17/06: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen)﻿

21/06: Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen)﻿

Round of 16

26/06: Wales 0-4 Denmark (Amsterdam)﻿

Quarter-final

03/07: Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark (Baku)﻿

Top scorers

Kasper Dolberg﻿ (3 goals)

Qualifying

Group D record: P8 W4 D4 L0 F23 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Christian Eriksen (5)

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: winners (1992)

UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify

Denmark team-mates quiz

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Appointed to succeed Åge Hareide after the originally scheduled finals, the former Nordsjælland coach took over anyway in July 2020.

Key player: Mikkel Damsgaard

The youngest player in the Denmark squad is not at this EURO to make up the numbers. In the absence of Christian Eriksen, the 21-year-old has become Denmark's creative focal point. The Sampdoria midfielder has fabulous vision, reads the game well and, on top of that, his finishing skills are a headache for every goalkeeper he faces.

One to watch: Andreas Skov Olsen

The 21-year-old Bologna striker struck three goals and provided four assists in 179 minutes for Denmark before the finals, highlighting his potential as an attacking option.

Did you know?

Denmark failed to qualify for EURO '92 but were drafted in ten days before it started after Yugoslavia were excluded – and went on to lift the trophy.

Group D results

13/06: England 1-0 Croatia (London)﻿﻿

18/06: England 0-0 Scotland (London)﻿﻿

22/06: Czech Republic 0-1 England (London)﻿﻿

Round of 16

29/06: England 2-0 Germany﻿ (London)﻿﻿

Quarter-finals

03/07: Ukraine 0-4 England (Rome)

Top scorer

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling (3 goals)

Qualifying

Group A record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F37 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Harry Kane (12)

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: third place (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-1 to Iceland

See Kane and England celebrations

Coach: Gareth Southgate

His four major tournaments as a player included EURO '96, and a famous semi-final penalty miss against Germany. As manager he has changed the mood around England, leading the team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and now the last four at EURO 2020.

Key player: Harry Kane

England's captain and talismanic 34-goal striker is both scorer and creator – as 33 goals and 17 assists for Spurs in all competitions in 2020/21 highlights.

One to watch: Jude Bellingham

The youngest player to feature in a EURO knockout game after his cameo against Ukraine in the quarter-finals, the Dortmund midfielder exudes energy, strength and confidence. Marked his 18th birthday against Germany at Wembley.

Did you know?

England have lost just two of 27 Wembley home games under Southgate – against Spain and Denmark.

Group A results

11/06: Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome)

16/06: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome)

20/06: Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome)

Round of 16

26/06: Italy 2-1 Austria (aet) (London)﻿﻿

Quarter-final

02/07: Belgium 1-2 Italy (Munich)﻿

Semi-finals

06/07: Italy vs Spain (﻿London)

Top scorers

Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Manuel Locatelli, Matteo Pessina (2 goals)

Qualifying

Group J record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F37 A4

Qualifying top scorer: Andrea Belotti (5)

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: winners (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 6-5 to Germany on penalties after 1-1 draw

EURO 2016 highlights: Belgium 0-2 Italy

Coach: Roberto Mancini

One of the best forward players of his generation, though never that lucky with the Azzurri, Mancini is eager to sparkle as an international coach after winning club trophies in Italy, England and Turkey, and has made a pretty good start.

Key player: Jorginho

In the Italy camp they call him Radio Jorginho because he is constantly talking during games, always directing his team-mates. If you are looking for spectacular tricks or stunning goals, you should look somewhere else but Jorginho is the real brains behind this Azzurri team, an indispensable orchestra conductor.

One to watch: Nicolò Barella

The box-to-box midfielder holds the key to Mancini's formation. Sardinian-born and now a key part of Inter's Serie A-winning side, the 24-year-old really is the full package, bringing tackling, technique, lots of energy and dangerous, well-timed runs into the opposition box.

Did you know?

In the course of this tournament, Italy have broken their records for a longest winning streak (currently 12) and unbeaten run (currently 31).

Group E fixtures

14/06: Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville)﻿

19/06: Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville)﻿

23/06: Slovakia 0-5 Spain (Seville)﻿

Round of 16

28/06: Croatia 3-5 Spain (aet) (Copenhagen)﻿

Quarter-finals

03/07: Switzerland 1-1 Spain (aet, Spain win 3-1 on pens) (St Petersburg)

Semi-finals

06/07: Italy vs Spain (﻿London)

Top scorers

Álvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres (2 goals)

Qualifying

Group F record: P10 W8 D2 L0 F31 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Álvaro Morata, Sergio Ramos, Rodrigo (4)

Pedigree

UEFA EURO best: winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-0 to Italy

Spain team-mates quiz

Coach: Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique stepped down in June 2019 for personal reasons but returned to his post the following November after qualifying had concluded. He previously guided Barcelona to UEFA Champions League glory in 2015.

Key player: Gerard Moreno

In the form of his life, brimming with confidence and a newly crowned UEFA Europa League winner. Loves to cut in form the right onto his exquisite left foot but is often asked to perform as a false nine – not only a goal threat for Spain, he is a No10 too.

One to watch: Pedri

There have been all number of prodigious young talents down the years, but few who can become the dominant midfielder at a club like Barcelona at just 18 years of age – not to mention slender, relatively small and in only their first full season. His football intellect is frankly incredible.

Did you know?

Spain are the only team to have successfully defended the EURO title, in 2012.

Eliminated in the group stage

Finland

Hungary

North Macedonia

Poland

Russia

Scotland

Slovakia

Turkey

Eliminated in round of 16

Austria

Croatia

France

Germany

Netherlands

Portugal

Sweden

Wales

Eliminated in quarter-finals

Belgium

Czech Republic

Switzerland

Ukraine