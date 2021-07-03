UEFA EURO 2020: meet the semi-finalists
Saturday 3 July 2021
Who is in the hunt for the title? Get the lowdown on the four teams still involved at UEFA EURO 2020.
The knockout drama continues at UEFA EURO 2020, with just four teams now left to dream of lifting the trophy on 11 July.
Denmark, England, Italy, Spain
Semi-final ties
06/07: Italy vs Spain (London)
07/07: England vs Denmark (London)
Quarter-final ties
02/07: Switzerland 1-1 Spain (aet, Spain win 3-1 on pens) (St Petersburg)
02/07: Belgium 1-2 Italy (Munich)
03/07: Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark (Baku)
03/07: Ukraine 0-4 England (Rome)
Round of 16 ties
26/06: Wales 0-4 Denmark (Amsterdam)
26/06: Italy 2-1 Austria (aet) (London)
27/06: Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (Budapest)
27/06: Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Seville)
28/06: Croatia 3-5 Spain (aet) (Copenhagen)
28/06: France 3-3 Switzerland (aet, Switzerland win 5-4 on pens) (Bucharest)
29/06: England 2-0 Germany (London)
29/06: Sweden 1-2 Ukraine (aet) (Glasgow)
DENMARK
Group B results
12/06: Denmark 0-1 Finland (Copenhagen)
17/06: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen)
21/06: Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen)
Round of 16
26/06: Wales 0-4 Denmark (Amsterdam)
Quarter-final
03/07: Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark (Baku)
Top scorers
Kasper Dolberg (3 goals)
Qualifying
Group D record: P8 W4 D4 L0 F23 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Christian Eriksen (5)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: winners (1992)
UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand
Appointed to succeed Åge Hareide after the originally scheduled finals, the former Nordsjælland coach took over anyway in July 2020.
Key player: Mikkel Damsgaard
The youngest player in the Denmark squad is not at this EURO to make up the numbers. In the absence of Christian Eriksen, the 21-year-old has become Denmark's creative focal point. The Sampdoria midfielder has fabulous vision, reads the game well and, on top of that, his finishing skills are a headache for every goalkeeper he faces.
One to watch: Andreas Skov Olsen
The 21-year-old Bologna striker struck three goals and provided four assists in 179 minutes for Denmark before the finals, highlighting his potential as an attacking option.
Did you know?
Denmark failed to qualify for EURO '92 but were drafted in ten days before it started after Yugoslavia were excluded – and went on to lift the trophy.
ENGLAND
Group D results
13/06: England 1-0 Croatia (London)
18/06: England 0-0 Scotland (London)
22/06: Czech Republic 0-1 England (London)
Round of 16
29/06: England 2-0 Germany (London)
Quarter-finals
03/07: Ukraine 0-4 England (Rome)
Top scorer
Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling (3 goals)
Qualifying
Group A record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F37 A6
Qualifying top scorer: Harry Kane (12)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: third place (1968)
UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-1 to Iceland
Coach: Gareth Southgate
His four major tournaments as a player included EURO '96, and a famous semi-final penalty miss against Germany. As manager he has changed the mood around England, leading the team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and now the last four at EURO 2020.
Key player: Harry Kane
England's captain and talismanic 34-goal striker is both scorer and creator – as 33 goals and 17 assists for Spurs in all competitions in 2020/21 highlights.
One to watch: Jude Bellingham
The youngest player to feature in a EURO knockout game after his cameo against Ukraine in the quarter-finals, the Dortmund midfielder exudes energy, strength and confidence. Marked his 18th birthday against Germany at Wembley.
Did you know?
England have lost just two of 27 Wembley home games under Southgate – against Spain and Denmark.
ITALY
Group A results
11/06: Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome)
16/06: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome)
20/06: Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome)
Round of 16
26/06: Italy 2-1 Austria (aet) (London)
Quarter-final
02/07: Belgium 1-2 Italy (Munich)
Semi-finals
06/07: Italy vs Spain (London)
Top scorers
Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Manuel Locatelli, Matteo Pessina (2 goals)
Qualifying
Group J record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F37 A4
Qualifying top scorer: Andrea Belotti (5)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: winners (1968)
UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 6-5 to Germany on penalties after 1-1 draw
Coach: Roberto Mancini
One of the best forward players of his generation, though never that lucky with the Azzurri, Mancini is eager to sparkle as an international coach after winning club trophies in Italy, England and Turkey, and has made a pretty good start.
Key player: Jorginho
In the Italy camp they call him Radio Jorginho because he is constantly talking during games, always directing his team-mates. If you are looking for spectacular tricks or stunning goals, you should look somewhere else but Jorginho is the real brains behind this Azzurri team, an indispensable orchestra conductor.
One to watch: Nicolò Barella
The box-to-box midfielder holds the key to Mancini's formation. Sardinian-born and now a key part of Inter's Serie A-winning side, the 24-year-old really is the full package, bringing tackling, technique, lots of energy and dangerous, well-timed runs into the opposition box.
Did you know?
In the course of this tournament, Italy have broken their records for a longest winning streak (currently 12) and unbeaten run (currently 31).
SPAIN
Group E fixtures
14/06: Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville)
19/06: Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville)
23/06: Slovakia 0-5 Spain (Seville)
Round of 16
28/06: Croatia 3-5 Spain (aet) (Copenhagen)
Quarter-finals
03/07: Switzerland 1-1 Spain (aet, Spain win 3-1 on pens) (St Petersburg)
Semi-finals
06/07: Italy vs Spain (London)
Top scorers
Álvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres (2 goals)
Qualifying
Group F record: P10 W8 D2 L0 F31 A5
Qualifying top scorer: Álvaro Morata, Sergio Ramos, Rodrigo (4)
Pedigree
UEFA EURO best: winners (1964, 2008, 2012)
UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-0 to Italy
Coach: Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique stepped down in June 2019 for personal reasons but returned to his post the following November after qualifying had concluded. He previously guided Barcelona to UEFA Champions League glory in 2015.
Key player: Gerard Moreno
In the form of his life, brimming with confidence and a newly crowned UEFA Europa League winner. Loves to cut in form the right onto his exquisite left foot but is often asked to perform as a false nine – not only a goal threat for Spain, he is a No10 too.
One to watch: Pedri
There have been all number of prodigious young talents down the years, but few who can become the dominant midfielder at a club like Barcelona at just 18 years of age – not to mention slender, relatively small and in only their first full season. His football intellect is frankly incredible.
Did you know?
Spain are the only team to have successfully defended the EURO title, in 2012.
Eliminated in the group stage
Finland
Hungary
North Macedonia
Poland
Russia
Scotland
Slovakia
Turkey
Eliminated in round of 16
Austria
Croatia
France
Germany
Netherlands
Portugal
Sweden
Wales
Eliminated in quarter-finals
Belgium
Czech Republic
Switzerland
Ukraine