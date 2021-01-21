UEFA EURO 2020: meet the qualified teams

The 20 teams that qualified via the groups have been joined by the four play-off winners.

Group A : Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland Group B : Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia Group C : Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia Group D : England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic Group E : Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

Group A

TURKEY

Group H record: P10 W7 D2 L1 F18 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Cenk Tosun (5)

UEFA EURO best: semi-finals (2008)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Highlights: Turkey 2-0 France

Coach: Şenol Güneş

A six-time title-winning goalkeeper for Trabzonspor and Turkey, Güneş coached his country to third place at their only recent FIFA World Cup in 2002. He won two championships in charge of Beşiktaş, prior to reprising his Turkey role in 2019.

Key player: Cenk Tosun

Güneş knows how to get the best out of Turkey's attacking focal point, having been the striker's boss during a successful collaboration at Beşiktaş. Not outstandingly quick or giant of stature, but a hard worker and a thoroughbred finisher.

One to watch: Burak Yılmaz

The team's elder statesman at 35, and Güneş's first-choice striker. Turkey's second-highest international scorer has managed a goal every two games throughout his career, and is still banging them in at LOSC Lille.﻿

Did you know?

Turkey have qualified for five of the last seven EUROs, having made it to the finals for the first time in 1996.

ITALY

Group J record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F37 A4

Qualifying top scorer: Andrea Belotti (5)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 6-5 to Germany on penalties after 1-1 draw

Highlights: Italy 9-1 Armenia

Coach: Roberto Mancini

One of the best forward players of his generation, though never that lucky with the Azzurri, Mancini is eager to sparkle as an international coach after winning club trophies in Italy, England and Turkey.

Key player: Marco Verratti

Like his coach, the midfielder is yet to replicate his club form with the national team. Mancini’s possession-based football, however, seems just perfect for the Paris man.

One to watch: Gianluigi Donnarumma

At 21, goalkeeper Donnarumma is already a veteran, having been playing first-team football for years, but he has big gloves to fill as he looks to replace Gianluigi Buffon.

Did you know?

Italy flawless EURO qualifying campaign ended with a 9-1 win against Armenia in Palermo. It was their national-record 11th straight victory, and gave them ten wins in a calendar year for the first time. One more goal and it would also have matched their biggest victory ever: 9-0 against the United States in 1948.

WALES

Group E record: P8 W4 D2 L2 F10 A6

Qualifying top scorers: Gareth Bale (2), Kieffer Moore (2), Aaron Ramsey (2)

UEFA EURO best: semi-finals (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: semi-finals, lost 2-0 to Portugal

Highlights: Wales 2-0 Hungary

Coach: Ryan Giggs

Giggs spent his entire playing career at Manchester United, making a record 963 appearances, winning the Premier League 13 times and lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy in 1999 and 2008. He also appeared 64 times for Wales between 1991 and 2007, scoring 12 goals, and was appointed national-team boss in January 2018.

Key player: Gareth Bale

Despite turning 31 in the summer, Bale remains the talisman and is Wales' all-time record marksman. A huge influence on and off the field, and now back at Tottenham, he has scored crucial goals throughout his international career since debuting in 2006.

One to watch: Ethan Ampadu

Still only 20, Ampadu's ability to play in both defence and midfield has enabled him to establish himself for Wales. Comfortable on the ball, Ampadu can play out from deep positions and is a solid presence at the back when not in possession.

Did you know?

Founded in 1876, the Football Association of Wales is the third-oldest national association in world football, behind England (1863) and Scotland (1873).

SWITZERLAND

Group D record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F19 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Cédric Itten (3)

UEFA EURO best: round of 16 (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 5-4 on penalties to Poland after 1-1 draw

Highlights: Switzerland 2-0 Republic of Ireland

Coach: Vladimir Petković

Sarajevo-born, Petković has called Switzerland home since 1997 and took the national-team helm in 2014. The Swiss have not failed to reach a major finals since.

Key player: Granit Xhaka

A tough tackler with excellent vision, Xhaka is the glue that binds this Switzerland side together. The fact Switzerland surrendered a 3-0 lead against Denmark after his 79th-minute substitution to draw a March 2019 qualifier, tells you a lot.

One to watch: Breel Embolo

Forward Embolo got a fresh start at Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019 after overcoming a spate of injuries. Powerful, versatile and blessed with great pace, the 23-year-old is a handful.

Did you know?

Switzerland have successfully negotiated every group stage under Petković but are yet to win a knockout match: at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, EURO 2016 and the UEFA Nations League.

Group B



DENMARK

Group D record: P8 W4 D4 L0 F23 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Christian Eriksen (5)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1992)

UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify

Highlights: Denmark 1-0 Switzerland

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Appointed to succeed Åge Hareide after the originally scheduled finals, the former Nordsjælland coach took over anyway in July 2020.

Key player: Christian Eriksen

With 100 caps in the bag, the 28-year-old is among the world’s best attacking midfielders, a technical player who makes Denmark tick.

One to watch: Mikkel Damsgaard

Damsgaard is a technically gifted player with great vision and exceptional finishing skills. Still only 20, he is on the verge of making a name for himself abroad – with Sampdoria in Serie A – and is also an emerging presence in the national set-up.

Did you know?

Denmark failed to qualify for EURO '92 but were drafted in ten days before it started after Yugoslavia were excluded.

FINLAND

Group J record: P10 W6 D0 L4 F16 A10

Qualifying top scorer: Teemu Pukki (10)

UEFA EURO best: N/A

UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify

Highlights: Finland 3-0 Liechtenstein

Coach: Markku Kanerva

A five-time Finnish champion with HJK, Kanerva spent 12 years with the Under-21 national team and as assistant to the senior side before taking the reins in 2016.

Key player: Teemu Pukki

Long earmarked as a player of great goalscoring talent, Pukki has found another gear since signing for Norwich in 2018. His goals have powered Finland’s recent success.

One to watch: Fredrik Jensen

The 23-year-old Augsburg winger has hit the ground running with the senior national team, developing a happy knack of chipping in with goals.

Did you know?

Prior to Finland’s qualification for 2020, some 33 of UEFA’s 55 national association members had previously graced a EURO finals.

BELGIUM

Group I record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F40 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (7)

UEFA EURO best: runners-up (1980)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 3-1 to Wales

Highlights: Belgium 9-0 San Marino

Coach: Roberto Martínez

A Spanish midfielder who carved out a niche in English football, Martínez has been in charge of Belgium since 2016.

Key player: Kevin De Bruyne

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League midfielder of the season picked up four goals and seven assists in just six EURO qualifiers. Roberto Martínez's key provider also set up 20 Premier League goals for Manchester City in 2019/20, equalling Thierry Henry's league record.

One to watch: Youri Tielemans

A relatively youthful 23 in a side packed with established talent, Leicester’s versatile midfielder has a venomous shot from distance, not to mention great distribution.

Did you know?

The Red Devils are the world’s top national team according to the current FIFA rankings.

RUSSIA

Group I record: P10 W8 D0 L2 F33 A8

Qualifying top scorer: Artem Dzyuba (9)

UEFA EURO best: winner (1960, as USSR), semi-finals (2008)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Highlights: Russia 4-0 Scotland

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov

The former Spartak Moskva and Russia goalkeeper took charge in summer 2016 and, after two years of mixed friendly results, steered the hosts to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Key player: Artem Dzyuba

Zenit's tall centre-forward is Russia's captain and their top scorer among active internationals, getting closer to Aleksandr Kerzhakov's record of 30.

One to watch: Aleksandr Sobolev

The 23-year-old won his first cap – and scored his first senior international goal – in a 2-1 friendly defeat by Sweden in October 2020. With Dzyuba now 32, the tall Spartak Moskva striker is seen by many as his natural successor.

Did you know?

Russia have not won in five EURO finals games; their last victory was a 4-1 demolition of Czech Republic in their UEFA EURO 2012 opener.

Group C

NETHERLANDS

Group C record: P8 W6 D1 L1 F24 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Georginio Wijnaldum (8)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1988)

UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify

Highlights: Germany 2-4 Netherlands

Coach: Frank de Boer

De Boer replaced Barcelona-bound former team-mate Ronald Koeman in September 2020 having previously coached Ajax, Inter, Crystal Palace and Atlanta United.

Key player: Memphis Depay

The Oranje have plenty of squad depth but much of the attacking burden falls on the powerful Lyon forward, an indefatigable runner with a fearsome right foot.

One to watch: Frenkie de Jong

With his exceptional ability to retain possession, create space, glide between the lines and build from the back, De Jong has become Oranje’s midfield metronome.

Did you know?

The Dutch missed out on EURO 2016 and the 2018 World Cup. It is their longest absence from major finals since the mid-1980s – when they marked their return by winning EURO '88.

UKRAINE

Group A record: P8 W6 D2 L0 F17 A4

Qualifying top scorer: Roman Yaremchuk (4)

European Cup best: group stage (2012, 2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Highlights: Ukraine 2-1 Portugal

Coach: Andriy Shevchenko

A brilliant striker who won the 2003 UEFA Champions League and 2004 Ballon d'Or while at AC Milan, Shevchenko is sixth in the all-time UEFA club competitions scorers' chart with 67 goals.

Key player: Andriy Yarmolenko

Ukraine's current top marksman (only Shevchenko, on 48, has more), Yarmolenko remains his side's main creative threat despite being short on first-team football at West Ham.

One to watch: Viktor Tsygankov

The Dynamo man has tough competition, as Yarmolenko and Marlos can both fill his favoured position on the Ukraine right wing, yet he continues to carve out a niche.

Did you know?

This is the first time Ukraine have qualified for a EURO directly; they made it as co-hosts in 2012, and beat Slovenia in the play-offs to reach the 2016 event.

AUSTRIA

Group G record: P10 W6 D1 L3 F19 A9

Qualifying top scorer: Marko Arnautović (6)

UEFA EURO best: group stage (2008, 2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Highlights: Austria 2-1 North Macedonia

Coach: Franco Foda

Capped twice by West Germany, Foda has spent the majority of his coaching career with Sturm Graz, winning the league and cup. He has been Austria boss since the start of 2018.

Key player: Marko Arnautović

Austria have had difficulties unlocking defences over recent years, but in China-based Arnautović they have a forward who invariably finds the key.

One to watch: Christoph Baumgartner

The attacking midfielder made a huge impact on his Austria debut in September 2020. With excellent vision, precise passing and a clinical streak in front of goal, the Hoffenheim youngster has swiftly established himself as part of Foda's Plan A.

Did you know?

It is more than three decades since Austria's last victory at a major finals, beating the United States 2-1 at the 1990 World Cup.

NORTH MACEDONIA

Group G record: P10 W4 D2 L4 F12 A13

Play-offs: Kosovo (h) 2-1, Georgia (a) 1-0

Qualifying top scorer: Eljif Elmas (4)

UEFA EURO best: N/A

UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify

Coach: Igor Angelovski

Angelovski was appointed in October 2015 after two years in charge of Rabotnički, having led them to a domestic double and a pair of Macedonian Cup wins.

Key player: Goran Pandev

The versatile Genoa forward is now 37 and in his 20th season in Italy, but his powers of creativity, vision and passing are undimmed. Pandev is North Macedonia’s captain, record scorer and record appearance-maker, and fired them to the finals with a play-off winner in Georgia.

One to watch: Eljif Elmas

Just 21 and earmarked as Pandev's long-term successor as fulcrum of the national team. The Napoli midfielder's vision is beyond his years, a master of distribution who doesn't shirk the physical side of the game.

Did you know?

North Macedonia's third place was their highest finish in any of the 13 qualifying groups they have contested since independence (though their play-off spot came via the UEFA Nations League).

Group D

ENGLAND

Group A record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F37 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Harry Kane (12)

UEFA EURO best: third place (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-1 to Iceland

Highlights: England 5-3 Kosovo

Coach: Gareth Southgate

The manager was best remembered for his EURO '96 semi-final penalty miss, until he took to reviving his country's fortunes from the dugout.

Key player: Harry Kane

His country's captain and talismanic striker, Kane remains integral to Southgate's plans despite the emergence of an exciting crop of youngsters.

One to watch: Jadon Sancho

England have arguably not had a player since Wayne Rooney who was this advanced in his development at such a young age; forward Sancho continues to grow at Dortmund.

Did you know?

The Three Lions were 43 successive European Championship and World Cup qualifiers without defeat until October 2019's loss to the Czechs.

CROATIA

Group E record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F17 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Bruno Petković (4)

UEFA EURO best: quarter-finals (1996, 2008)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 1-0 aet to Portugal

Highlights: Croatia 3-1 Slovakia

Coach: Zlatko Dalić

A former midfielder who never represented his country, Dalić took over from Ante Čačić in 2017 and led the team to the 2018 World Cup final.

Key player: Luka Modrić

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner is now in sight of Darijo Srna's record 134 caps, not only captaining the side but setting the midfield tempo with his vision, energy and slick passing.

One to watch: Josip Brekalo

Modern, fast and skilful, the Wolfsburg winger is blossoming under Dalić. In consecutive matches in October 2020, he scored in a friendly against Switzerland then laid on assists against France and Sweden in UEFA Nations League.

Did you know?

Croatia climbed 122 places in the FIFA rankings from 125th to third between 1994 and 1999.

SCOTLAND

Group I record: P10 W5 D0 L5 F16 A19

Play-offs: Israel (h) 0-0, 5-3 pens; Serbia (a) 1-1, 5-4 pens

Qualifying top scorer: John McGinn (7)

UEFA EURO best: group stage (1992, 1996)

UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify

Coach: Steve Clarke

The former Chelsea player started his coaching life as Ruud Gullit’s assistant at Newcastle United in 1998. He took the Scotland helm in May 2019 after a fruitful tenure at Kilmarnock.

Key player: John McGinn

An old-fashioned Scottish midfielder, McGinn is a quality player who brings more to the side than his ability to tackle and pass. His enthusiasm and tenacity drives the team on, and the Aston Villa man is also a threat when he gets into the opposition box.

One to watch: Lyndon Dykes

The striker followed his “gut and heart” in choosing Scotland over Australia and made an immediate impression with two goals his first five outings. His aerial presence, pace, touch and finishing mark him out as a danger to any back line.

Did you know?

Scotland also faced England at Wembley at their last EURO finals in 1996.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Group A record: P8 W5 D0 L3 F13 A11

Qualifying top scorer: Patrik Schick (4)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1976, as Czechoslovakia)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Highlights: Czech Republic 2-1 England

Coach: Jaroslav Šilhavý

Holder of the record for most Czech top-flight appearances (465), the 59-year-old won two titles as coach before taking the Czech reins in September 2018.

Key player: Vladimír Darida

All-action midfielder who plies his trade at Hertha Berlin, he leads by example and inspired the surprise qualifying victory over England.

One to watch: Tomáš Souček

The beating heart of the Czech midfield redefines what it means to have "good feet for a big man". Czech player of season 2018/19, as Slavia Praha won the title, and voted No1 by journalists in 2020, he is now at West Ham.

Did you know?

Czech Republic are ever-present at the UEFA European Championship as an independent nation, reaching seven successive final tournaments.

Group E

SPAIN

Group F record: P10 W8 D2 L0 F31 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Álvaro Morata, Sergio Ramos, Rodrigo (4)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-0 to Italy

Highlights: Romania 1-2 Spain

Coach: Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique stepped down in June 2019 for personal reasons but returned to his post the following November after qualifying had concluded. He previously guided Barcelona to UEFA Champions League glory in 2015.

Key player: Sergio Ramos

The glue that holds the defence together, Spain's most-capped player also features among their top ten goalscorers, partly after pulling rank on penalty duty.

One to watch: Ansu Fati

The Barcelona forward broke a 95-year-old ﻿record when he became Spain's youngest scorer, registering in September’s 4-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Ukraine aged 17 years and 311 days.

Did you know?

Spain are the only team to have successfully defended the EURO title, in 2012.

SWEDEN

Group F record: P10 W6 D3 L1 F23 A9

Qualifying top scorer: Robin Quaison (5)

UEFA EURO best: semi-finals (1992)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Highlights: Romania 0-2 Sweden

Coach: Janne Andersson

The brains behind Sweden's recent renaissance, Andersson took charge in 2016, steering his side to a first World Cup in 12 years, then topping a UEFA Nations League group including Russia and Turkey.

Key player: Robin Olsen

The on-loan Everton custodian's reach, physique and safe hands have time and again proven invaluable for Sweden.

One to watch: Alexander Isak

AIK's youngest ever goalscorer at 16, the national team's at 17, Isak recently turned 21 and is plying his trade at Real Sociedad. The towering striker remains mature beyond his years.

Did you know?

In 1992, hosts Sweden won a group ahead of England, France and eventual victors Denmark before being edged out 3-2 by Germany in the semis.

POLAND

Group G record: P10 W8 D1 L1 F18 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (6)

UEFA EURO best: quarter-finals (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 5-3 to Portugal on penalties after 1-1 draw

Highlights: Poland 2-0 North Macedonia

Coach: Paulo Sousa

Jerzy Brzęczek steered Poland through qualifying, but was replaced in January 2021 by Paulo Sousa, who represented Portugal as a midfielder at EURO ’96 and UEFA EURO 2000.

Key player: Robert Lewandowski

Poland's most-capped player and all-time leading marksman, the Bayern striker remains one of the game's most lethal predators.

One to watch: Krzysztof Piątek

Currently at Hertha after brief but eye-catching spells with Genoa and AC Milan, Piątek has kicked off his burgeoning Poland career with a goal roughly every two matches.

Did you know?

Head coach Brzęczek is the uncle of Poland midfield veteran Jakub Błaszczykowski.

SLOVAKIA

Group E record: P8 W4 D1 L3 F13 A11

Play-offs: Republic of Ireland (h) 0-0, 4-2 pens; Northern Ireland (a) 2-1 aet

Qualifying top scorer: Róbert Boženík, Marek Hamšík, Juraj Kucka (3)

UEFA EURO best: round of 16 (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 3-0 to Germany

Coach: Štefan Tarkovič (caretaker)

The assistant assumed temporary charge for a second time in October when Pavel Hapal departed the helm after the play-off semi-final. He was on Ján Kozák’s coaching staff for EURO 2016.

Key player: Marek Hamšík

Slovakia’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer, the 33-year-old captain remains the heart of the national team. Now in China at Dalian Shide, Hamšík dictates play from midfield, with enduring energy and stamina. It is hard to imagine a successful Slovakia side without him.

One to watch: Tomáš Suslov

“I told my father I would play with Marek Hamšík one day,” said winger Suslov, and the 18-year-old may soon be proved right. Picked up from the Tatran Prešov academy, Groningen’s left-winger shows immense promise.

Did you know?

Eight of the Czechoslovakia XI that won the 1976 final were from Slovakia.

Group F

HUNGARY

Group E record: P8 W4 D0 L4 F8 A11

Play-offs: Bulgaria (a) 3-1; Iceland (h) 2-1

Qualifying top scorer: Willi Orban (3)

UEFA EURO best: third place (1964)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 4-0 to Belgium

Coach: Marco Rossi

The Italian former defender had coached in Hungary for four years when he took over the national-team helm in June 2018.

Key player: Willi Orban

Strong in the tackle, Leipzig centre-back Orban is a no-nonsense defender who also offers a real threat at the other end of the pitch. His four international goals since committing to the Hungary cause in October 2018 make him his country’s second top scorer over the past two years.

One to watch: Dominik Szoboszlai

The Salzburg attacking midfielder possesses vision and flair in abundance and is Hungary’s main creative source. That his first two goals in a Hungary shirt came from direct free-kicks attests to his lethal dead-ball ability; his third was the last-gasp play-off final winner against Iceland, also from distance.

Did you know?

Hungary got to two of the first four semi-finals, in 1964 and 1972, but didn’t qualify again until 2016.

PORTUGAL



Group B record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F22 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (11)

UEFA EURO best: winners (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: winners

Highlights: Portugal 6-0 Lithuania

Coach: Fernando Santos

A journeyman defender, Fernando Santos coached Portugal’s big three clubs, taking charge of the national team in 2014 after a stint as Greece boss. He steered them to success at EURO 2016 and the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Key player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer will be 36 if he features at EURO 2020, and will be looking to scratch a small itch: he has never top-scored at a EURO or World Cup finals.

One to watch: João Félix

An attacking player of majestic skill, the Atlético Madrid man is the latest star to bolster a Portuguese side laden with talent. He made his senior debut aged 19 in Portugal’s triumphant 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals campaign.

Did you know?

October 2019’s loss to Ukraine was the first Portugal had suffered under Fernando Santos in a EURO (or indeed Nations League) game – qualifier or final tournament – since his appointment in September 2014. His only past defeats were in the World Cup.

FRANCE

Group H record: P10 W8 D1 L1 F25 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Olivier Giroud (6)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1984, 2000)

UEFA EURO 2016: finalists, lost 1-0 aet to Portugal

Highlights: Albania 0-2 France

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Deschamps captained Les Bleus to victory at the 1998 World Cup and EURO 2000. France boss since 2012, he led them to World Cup glory in 2018 and can secure the second international double of his career at EURO 2020.

Key player: Antoine Griezmann

The influence of EURO 2016's best player and top scorer on the team has deepened with time; he scored three and set up seven in EURO 2020 qualifying, and has since overtaken Zinédine Zidane in France's all-time top scorers rankings.

One to watch: Clément Lenglet

The centre-back has settled with minimal fuss at Barcelona and, having only made his senior France debut in June 2019, now looks to be first choice alongside Raphaël Varane at the heart of Deschamps' defence.

Did you know?

France will be appearing at their 13th straight final tournament. They haven't missed one since the 1994 World Cup, and have reached five finals during that sequence, winning three.

GERMANY

Group C record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F30 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Serge Gnabry (8)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1972, 1980, 1996)

UEFA EURO 2016: semi-finals, lost 2-0 to France

Highlights: Germany 6-1 Northern Ireland

Coach: Joachim Löw

Freiburg's record scorer, Löw has been Germany coach since 2006 and inspired them to World Cup glory in 2014.

Key player: Toni Kroos

One of the few veterans of 2014 left in a youthful squad, Kroos is an exceptional passer who dictates the pace of Germany's transitions.

One to watch: Kai Havertz

Blessed with superb vision and calm under pressure, Havertz's tendency to float between lines makes him a perfect fit for Löw's side.

Did you know?

The finals will be Germany's 26th consecutive major tournament, namely World Cup or EURO.