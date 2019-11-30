UEFA EURO 2020: meet the qualified teams

The 20 teams that qualified via the groups will be joined in March by the four play-off winners.

Group A

TURKEY

Group H record: P10 W7 D2 L1 F18 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Cenk Tosun (5)

UEFA EURO best: semi-finals (2008)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Turkey held out for a draw with Iceland to qualify

Coach: Şenol Güneş

A six-time title-winning goalkeeper for Trabzonspor and Turkey, Güneş coached his country to third place at their only recent World Cup in 2002. Won two championships in charge of Beşiktaş prior to returning to the Turkey job in 2019.

Key player: Cenk Tosun

Güneş knows how to get the best out of Turkey's attacking focal point, having been the Everton striker's boss during a successful spell at Beşiktaş. Not outstandingly quick or giant of stature, but a hard worker and a thoroughbred finisher.

One to watch: Merih Demiral

Merih left Alanyaspor for Sassuolo in 2019, with coach Sergen Yalçin saying: "Turkey have their centre-back for the next decade." Swiftly moved on to Juventus where big things are expected of the defender, who turns 22 before UEFA EURO 2020.

Did you know?

Turkey have qualified for five of the last seven EUROs, having made it to the finals for the first time in 1996.

ITALY

Group J record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F37 A4

Qualifying top scorer: Andrea Belotti (5)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost to Germany on penalties

Getty Images

Coach: Roberto Mancini

One of the best players of his generation, though never that lucky with the Azzurri, Mancini is eager to sparkle as an international coach after winning club trophies in Italy, England and Turkey.

Key player: Marco Verratti

Like his coach, the midfielder is yet to match his club form with the national team. Mancini’s possession-based football, however, seems just perfect for the Paris man.

One to watch: Gianluigi Donnarumma

At 20, goalkeeper Donnarumma is already a veteran, having been playing first-team football for years, but he has some big gloves to fill as he looks to replace Gianluigi Buffon.

Did you know?

Italy’s win against Liechtenstein in March was their first 6-0 success in 57 years; they beat Turkey by the same margin in 1962.

WALES

Group E record: P8 W4 D2 L2 F10 A6

Qualifying top scorers: Gareth Bale (2), Kieffer Moore (2), Aaron Ramsey (2)

UEFA EURO best: semi-finals (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: semi-finals

Aaron Ramsey celebrates the opener in Wales’s decisive qualifying defeat of Hungary AFP via Getty Images

Coach: Ryan Giggs

Spent his entire playing career at Manchester United, making a record 963 appearances. Won the English Premier League 13 times and lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy in 1999 and 2008. Made 64 appearances for Wales between 1991 and 2007, scoring 12 goals. Appointed national team manager in January 2018.

Key player: Gareth Bale

Despite turning 30 in the summer, Bale remains the team talisman and is the all-time record marksman for Wales. A huge influence on and off the field, the Real Madrid star has scored crucial goals throughout his international career since his debut in 2006.

One to watch: Daniel James

The 22-year-old has made a huge impression at Manchester United following his summer move, and got a vital goal on his competitive debut for Wales in the 1-0 win against Slovakia in the opening match of their qualifying campaign. Will relish the chance to show his blistering pace at the finals of a major tournament.

Did you know?

Founded in 1876, the Football Association of Wales is the third oldest national association in world football, behind England (1863) and Scotland (1873).

SWITZERLAND

Group D record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F19 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Cédric Itten (3)

UEFA EURO best: round of 16 (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 5-4 on pens to Poland after 1-1 draw

Coach: Vladimir Petković

Sarajevo-born, Petković has called Switzerland home since 1997 and took the national-team helm in 2014. The Swiss have not failed to reach a major finals since.

Key player: Granit Xhaka

A tough tackler with excellent vision, Xhaka is the glue that binds this Switzerland side together. The Swiss were beating Denmark 3-0 when he was withdrawn late on – they drew 3-3.

One to watch: Breel Embolo

Forward relishing a new challenge at Borussia Mönchengladbach after overcoming a spate of injuries. Powerful, versatile and blessed with great pace, the 22-year-old is a handful.

Did you know?

Switzerland have successfully negotiated every group stage under Petković but are yet to win a knockout match: at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, EURO 2016 and the UEFA Nations League.

Group B



DENMARK

Group D record: P8 W4 D4 L0 F23 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Christian Eriksen (5)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1992)

UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify

Coach: Åge Hareide

Capped 50 times by Norway, Hareide has won league titles in all Scandinavian countries as a coach. Guided Denmark to last 16 of 2018 World Cup.

Key player: Christian Eriksen

Fast approaching 100 caps, the 27-year-old is among the world’s best attacking midfielders, a technical player who makes Denmark tick.

One to watch: Jacob Bruun Larsen

A quick forward who has modelled himself on Marco Reus, Larsen broke into the first team with Dortmund and Denmark last season.

Did you know?

Denmark failed to qualify for EURO '92 but were drafted in ten days before it started after Yugoslavia were excluded.

FINLAND

Group J record: P10 W6 D0 L4 F16 A10

Qualifying top scorer: Teemu Pukki (10)

UEFA EURO best: N/A

UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify

AFP via Getty Images

Coach: Markku Kanerva

A five-time Finnish champion with HJK, Kanerva spent 12 years with the U21 national team and as assistant to the senior side before taking the reins in 2016.

Key player: Teemu Pukki

Long earmarked as a player of great goalscoring talent, Pukki has found another gear since joining Norwich in 2018. His goals have powered Finland’s recent success.

One to watch: Fredrik Jensen

A 22-year-old Augsburg winger who has hit the ground running with the senior national team, developing a happy knack of chipping in with goals.

Did you know?

Prior to Finland’s qualification, 33 of UEFA’s 55 national association members have previously graced a EURO finals.

BELGIUM

Group I record: P10 W10 D0 L0 F40 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (7)

UEFA EURO best: runners-up (1980)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost 3-1 to Wales

Coach: Roberto Martínez

A Spanish midfielder who carved out a niche in English football, Martínez has been in charge of Belgium since 2016.

Key player: Eden Hazard

Now at Real Madrid, the pacy, skilful attacking midfielder has made more than 100 Belgium appearances at 28, and can score goals as well as provide them.

One to watch: Youri Tielemans

A relatively youthful 22 in a side packed with established talent, Leicester’s versatile midfielder has a venomous shot from distance as well as great distribution.

Did you know?

The Red Devils are the world’s top national team according to the current FIFA rankings.

RUSSIA

Group I record: P10 W8 D0 L2 F33 A8

Qualifying top scorer: Artem Dzyuba (9)

UEFA EURO best: winner (1960, as USSR), semi-finals (2008)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

UEFA via Getty Images

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov

The former Spartak Moskva and Russia goalkeeper took charge in summer 2016 and, after two years of decidedly mixed friendly results, steered the hosts to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Key player: Artem Dzyuba

Zenit's tall centre-forward is Russia's captain and their top scorer among active internationals with 24 goals.

One to watch: Dmitri Barinov

The 23-year-old midfielder made his Russia debut last summer and is enjoying the best year of his career.

Did you know?

Russia have not won in five EURO finals games; their last victory was a 4-1 demolition of the Czech Republic in their UEFA EURO 2012 opener.

Group C

NETHERLANDS

Group C record: P8 W6 D1 L1 F24 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Georginio Wijnaldum (8)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1988)

UEFA EURO 2016: did not qualify

Coach: Ronald Koeman

A EURO '88 winner in a garlanded playing career, Koeman has successfully revived the Netherlands' international fortunes since his February 2018 appointment.

Key player: Memphis Depay

The Oranje have plenty of squad depth but much of the attacking burden falls on the powerful Lyon forward, an indefatigable runner with a fearsome right foot.

One to watch: Donny van de Beek

Identikit premium Ajax midfielder, 22: excellent control, eye for a pass, busy between the lines and with an unerring ability to time his runs into the box.

Did you know?

The Dutch missed out on UEFA EURO 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It is their longest absence from major finals since the mid-1980s … when they marked their return by winning EURO in 1988.

UKRAINE

Group A record: P8 W6 D2 L0 F17 A4

Qualifying top scorer: Roman Yaremchuk (4)

European Cup best: group stage (2012, 2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Ukraine booked their place with victory over Portugal AFP via Getty Images

Coach: Andriy Shevchenko

A brilliant striker who won the 2003 UEFA Champions League and 2004 Ballon d'Or while at AC Milan, Shevchenko remains fifth in the all-time UEFA club competitions scorers' chart with 67 goals.

Key player: Andriy Yarmolenko

Ukraine's current top marksman with 36 goals (only Shevchenko, on 48, has more), Yarmolenko is on fire again after returning from a long-term injury.

One to watch: Viktor Tsygankov

The 21-year old has tough competition, as Yarmolenko and Marlos can both fill his favoured position on the right wing, yet he continues to carve out a niche.

Did you know?

This is the first time Ukraine have qualified for a EURO directly; they made it as co-hosts in 2012, and beat Slovenia in the play-offs to reach the 2016 event.

AUSTRIA

Group G record: P10 W6 D1 L3 F19 A9

Qualifying top scorer: Marko Arnautović (6)

UEFA EURO best: group stage (2008, 2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Coach: Franco Foda

Capped twice by West Germany, Foda has spent the majority of his coaching career at Sturm Graz, winning the league and cup. Austria boss since the start of 2018.

Key player: Marko Arnautović

Austria have had difficulties unlocking defences over the past couple of years, but in China-based Arnautović they have a forward who invariably finds the key.

One to watch: Konrad Laimer

A versatile RB Leipzig youngster whose attributes can be tailored to whatever Foda needs. An engine in central midfield, dangerous on the wings and a rock in defence.

Did you know?

It is nearly three decades since Austria's last victory at a major finals, defeating the United States 2-1 at the 1990 World Cup.

Group D

ENGLAND

Group A record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F37 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Harry Kane (12)

UEFA EURO best: third place (1968)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-1 to Iceland

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Best remembered for his EURO '96 semi-final penalty miss until he took to reviving his country's fortunes from the dugout.

Key player: Raheem Sterling

Has gone from tricky winger to predatory forward at Manchester City under Josep Guardiola. Ten goals in his last ten England appearances.

One to watch: Jadon Sancho

England have arguably not had a player since Wayne Rooney who has been this advanced in their development at just 19.

Did you know?

The Three Lions were 43 successive European Championship and World Cup qualifiers without defeat until October's loss to the Czech Republic.

CROATIA

Group E record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F17 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Bruno Petković (4)

UEFA EURO best: quarter-finals (1996, 2008)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 1-0 aet to Portugal

Coach: Zlatko Dalić

A former midfielder who never represented his country, Dalić took over from Ante Čačić in 2017 and led the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

Key player: Luka Modrić

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has collected over 120 caps for his country, not only captaining the side but setting the midfield tempo with his vision, energy and slick passing.

One to watch: Tin Jedvaj

Currently on loan at Augsburg from Bayer Leverkusen, the young defender announced himself with two goals in a 3-2 defeat of Spain in the UEFA Nations League last November.

Did you know?

Croatia climbed 122 places in the FIFA rankings from 125th to third between 1994 and 1999.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Group A record: P8 W5 D0 L3 F13 A11

Qualifying top scorer: Patrik Schick (4)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1976, as Czechoslovakia)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Coach: Jaroslav Šilhavý

Holder of the record for most Czech top-flight appearances (465), the 58-year-old won two titles as coach before taking the Czech reins in September 2018.

Key player: Vladimír Darida

All-action midfielder who plies his trade at Hertha Berlin. He leads by example and inspired October's surprise victory over England.

One to watch: Tomáš Souček

The beating heart of midfield who redefines what it means to have "good feet for a big man". Czech player of the season in 2018/19 as Slavia Praha won the title.

Did you know?

Czech Republic are ever-present at the UEFA European Championship as an independent nation, reaching seven successive final tournaments.

Group E

SPAIN

Group F record: P10 W8 D2 L0 F31 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Álvaro Morata, Sergio Ramos, Rodrigo (4)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

UEFA EURO 2016: round of 16, lost 2-0 to Italy

Coach: Luis Enrique

Stepped down in June for personal reasons but returned to his post in November after qualifying had come to an end. Previously guided Barcelona to UEFA Champions League glory in 2015.

Key player: Sergio Ramos

The glue that holds the defence together, Ramos also jointly tops the Spain scoring charts after pulling rank on penalty duty.

One to watch: Fabián Ruiz

One from the Spanish midfield playmaker conveyor belt, he inspired Spain to EURO Under-21 glory this summer just gone.

Did you know?

Ramos has overtaken Iker Casillas as record caps holder.

SWEDEN

Group F record: P10 W6 D3 L1 F23 A9

Qualifying top scorer: Robin Quaison (5)

UEFA EURO best: semi-finals (1992)

UEFA EURO 2016: group stage

Coach: Janne Andersson

The brains behind Sweden's recent renaissance, steering them to a first World Cup in 12 years, then topping a UEFA Nations League group including Russia and Turkey.

Key player: Robin Olsen

The Cagliari custodian's reach, physique and safe hands have time and again proven invaluable for Sweden.

One to watch: Alexander Isak

AIK's youngest ever scorer at 16, and the national team's at 17. Now 20 and at Real Sociedad, the towering striker is mature beyond his years.

Did you know?

In 1992, Sweden won a group ahead of England, France and eventual victors Denmark before being edged out 3-2 by Germany in the semis.

POLAND

Group G record: P10 W8 D1 L1 F18 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (6)

UEFA EURO best: quarter-finals (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: quarter-finals, lost to Portugal on penalties

Getty Images

Coach: Jerzy Brzęczek

A silver medallist with Poland at the 1992 Olympics during his playing days, the retired midfielder coached the likes of GKS Katowice and Wisła Płock before taking the national team reins last July.

Key player: Robert Lewandowski

Poland's most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, the Bayern striker remains one of the game's most lethal predators.

One to watch: Krzysztof Piątek

The AC Milan forward struck 22 Serie A goals last season – 13 of them for previous club Genoa – and has kicked off his burgeoning Poland career with a goal every two games.

Did you know?

Head coach Brzęczek is the uncle of Poland midfield veteran Jakub Błaszczykowski.

Group F



PORTUGAL

Group B record: P8 W5 D2 L1 F22 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (11)

UEFA EURO best: winners (2016)

UEFA EURO 2016: winners

Getty Images

Coach: Fernando Santos

A journeyman defender, Fernando Santos coached Portugal’s big three clubs, taking charge of the national team in 2014 after a spell as Greece boss. Led them to success at UEFA EURO 2016 and the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Key player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer will be 35 when he features at EURO 2020, and will be looking to scratch a small itch: he has never been top scorer at a EURO or a World Cup finals.

One to watch: João Félix

A player of majestic skill, João Félix is the latest star to bolster a Portugal team already full of talent. Still only 20, he made his senior international debut in Portugal’s triumphant UEFA Nations League campaign in June.

Did you know?

October’s loss to Ukraine was the first Portugal have suffered under Fernando Santos in a EURO (or indeed Nations League) game – qualifier or final tournament – since he took charge in September 2014. His only previous defeats were in the World Cup.

FRANCE

Group H record: P10 W8 D1 L1 F25 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Olivier Giroud (6)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1984, 2000)

UEFA EURO 2016: finalists, lost 1-0 to Portugal (aet)

France are in a sixth successive EURO final tournament

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Deschamps captained Les Bleus to victory at the 1998 World Cup and EURO 2000. France boss since 2012, he led them to World Cup glory in 2018 and can secure the second international double of his career in 2020.

Key player: Antoine Griezmann

The influence of UEFA EURO 2016's best player and top scorer on the team has deepened with time; the Barcelona forward is now a leader on and off the pitch.

One to watch: Clément Lenglet

Has settled in with minimal fuss as Barcelona and, having only made his senior Bleus debut in June 2019, now looks to be first choice alongside Raphaël Varane at the heart of Deschamps' defence.

Did you know?

France will be appearing at their 13th successive final tournament; they haven't missed out since the 1994 World Cup, and have reached five finals in that run, winning three of them.

GERMANY

Group C record: P8 W7 D0 L1 F30 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Serge Gnabry (8)

UEFA EURO best: winners (1972, 1980, 1996)

UEFA EURO 2016: semi-finals, lost 2-0 to France

Coach: Joachim Löw

Freiburg's club record scorer, Löw has been Germany coach since 2006 and led them to FIFA World Cup glory in 2014.

Key player: Toni Kroos

One of the few veterans of 2014 left in a youthful squad, an exceptional passer who dictates the pace of Germany's transitions.

One to watch: Kai Havertz

Leverkusen phenomenon, 22, with superb vision and calm under pressure. Tendency to float between lines make him a perfect fit for Löw's side.

Did you know?

Next summer's finals will be Germany's 26th successive major tournament, namely World Cup or EURO.