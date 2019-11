EURO 2020 group stage draw: holders Portugal face France and Germany

Portugal, France and Germany have been drawn together in the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage.

The full UEFA EURO 2020 schedule, including all group stage fixture dates, has been confirmed. The tournament runs from 12 June to 12 July 2020.

UEFA EURO 2020 group stage

Group A (Rome and Baku): Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B (Saint Petersburg and Copenhagen): Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C (Amsterdam and Bucharest): Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winner D (A)*

Group D (London and Glasgow): England, Croatia, Play-off winner C, Czech Republic

Group E (Bilbao and Dublin): Spain, Sweden, Poland, Play-off winner B

Group F (Munich and Budapest): Play-off winner A (D)*, Portugal, France, Germany

*Play-off Winner A is allocated to Group F and Play-off Winner D to Group C. If Romania qualify as Path A winners, they will play in Group C and Play-off Winner D will be switched to Group F. The play-off winners will be known in March 2020.

Play-off semi-finals

These were confirmed at a separate draw in Nyon on 22 November:

Path A: Iceland v Romania, Bulgaria v Hungary

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland, Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

Path C: Scotland v Israel, Norway v Serbia

Path D: Georgia v Belarus, North Macedonia v Kosovo