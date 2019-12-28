The EURO trophy – the biggest prize on offer in 2020

One lucky captain will enjoy a career-defining moment when they hoist aloft the Henri Delaunay Cup at Wembley on 12 July 2020.

Spain's Iker Casillas had the pleasure of becoming the first skipper to lift the updated version of the trophy in June 2008, with the new silverware a fitting replacement for the prize that had been synonymous with the UEFA European Championship.

The second version of the trophy is based on the original designed by the Arthus-Bertrand company in 1960 and named after Henri Delaunay, former president of the French Football Federation (FFF) and UEFA's first general secretary, from the body's founding on 15 June 1954 to 9 November 1955.

It is 18cm higher and 2kg heavier than the original, made of sterling silver, and has retained its historical name. The trophy was reincarnated to reflect the scale and size of Europe's most prestigious international tournament.

The responsibility for creating the original silverware went to Pierre Delaunay, son of Henri, the visionary behind the competition. Henri Delaunay died in 1955 before seeing his idea come to fruition, but the updated prize is testament to his enduring legacy, maintaining its classic style.

Minor differences between the original and updated versions include the silver base being enlarged to make it stable. In addition, the names of the winning countries that had appeared on the plinth have been engraved on the back of the trophy, which weighs 8kg and is 60cm tall.

Unlike the original, which was the work of the Chobillon goldsmith and was later bought by Arthus-Bertrand in Paris, the making of the modern equivalent was entrusted to Asprey London.

Asprey, renowned silversmiths, jewellers and goldsmiths, have a long history of trophy-making stretching back to the America's Cup, which their sister company Garrard produced in 1848. UEFA wanted to improve on the quality but also the scale of the trophy, in order to have a focal point for the event – it was felt the original trophy was too small to do this.