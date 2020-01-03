All the EURO finals: scores, scorers, line-ups and venues

1960: Soviet Union 2-1 aet Yugoslavia

Metreveli 49, Ponedelnik 113; Galić 43

Parc des Princes, Paris

Soviel Union: Yashin, Chokheli, Maslenkin, Krutikov, Voinov, Netto, Metreveli, Ivanov, Ponedelnik, Bubukin, Meskhi

Yugoslavia: Vidinić, Djurković, Jusufi, Žanetić, Miladinović, Perušić, Šekularac, Jerković, Galić, Matuš, Kostić

The Soviet Union came from behind to beat Yugoslavia in the inaugural final, with Lev Yashin showing his class before Viktor Ponedelnik's extra-time winner.

1964: Spain 2-1 Soviet Union

Pereda 6, Marcelino Martínez 84; Khusainov 8

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Spain: Iribar, Rivilla, Olivella, Calleja, Zoco, Fusté, Amancio Amaro, Pereda, Marcelino Martínez, Suárez, Lapetra

Soviet Union: Yashin, Shustikov, Schesternev, Mudrik, Voronin, Anichkin, Chislenko, Ivanov, Ponedelnik, Korneev, Khusainov

Spain combined home advantage and spirited teamwork to prevail at the Soviet Union's expense, Marcelino heading in a late winner following an early exchange of goals.

1968: Italy 1-1 Yugoslavia

Domenghini 80; Džajić 39

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Italy: Zoff, Anastasi, Burgnich, Castano, Domenghini, Facchetti, Ferrini, Guarneri, Juliano, Lodetti, Prati

Yugoslavia: Pantelić, Fazlagić, Damjanović, Paunović, Holcer, Petković, Musemić, Džajić, Pavlović, Aćimović, Trivić

1968 replay: Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia

Riva 12, Anastasi 31

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Italy: Zoff, Anastasi, Burgnich, De Sisti, Domenghini, Facchetti, Guarneri, Mazzola, Riva, Rosato, Salvadore

Yugoslavia: Pantelić, Fazlagić, Damjanović, Paunović, Holcer, Musemić, Džajić, Pavlović, Aćimović, Trivić, Hošić

Hosts Italy needed a coin toss to reach the final and their luck continued as they edged Yugoslavia in a hastily arranged replay, Angelo Domenghini having got the crucial equaliser in the first game.



1972: West Germany 3-0 Soviet Union

G Müller 27, 58, Wimmer 52

Roi Baudouin, Brussels

West Germany: Maier, Höttges, Breitner, Schwarzenbeck, Beckenbauer, Wimmer, Heynckes, U Hoeness, G Müller, Netzer, Kremers

Soviet Union: Rudakov, Dzodzuashvili, Khurtsilava, Kaplychniy, Istomin, Konkov, Troshkin, Kolotov, Baidachny (66 Kozynkevych), Banishevski (46 Dolmatov), Onyshchenko

The Soviet Union were no match in the final for West Germany's lethal weapon, with Gerd Müller helping himself to two decisive goals.



1976: Czechoslovakia 2-2 aet West Germany, Czechoslovakia win 5-3 on pens

Švehlík 8, Dobiaš 25; D Müller 28, Hölzenbein 89

Stadion FK Crvena zvezda, Belgrade

Czechoslovakia: Viktor, Dobiaš (Veselý 19), Čapkovič, Ondruš, Pivarník, Panenka, Móder, Masný, Nehoda (Biroš 80), Gögh, Švehlík

West Germany: Maier, Vogts, Dietz, Schwarzenbeck, Beckenbauer, Wimmer (Flohe 46), Bonhof, U Hoeness, D Müller, Beer (Bongartz 80), Hölzenbein

Antonín Panenka converted perhaps the most famous spot kick of all time as the Czechs became the first team to win a EURO final shoot-out.



1980: Belgium 1-2 West Germany

Vandereycken 75pen; Hrubesch 10, 88

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Belgium: Pfaff, Gerets, Millecamps, Meeuws, Renquin, Van Moer, Vandereycken, Cools, Mommens, Van Der Elst, Ceulemans

West Germany: Schumacher, Kaltz, Förster, Stielike, Dietz, Schuster, Briegel (Cullmann 55), H Müller, K-H Rummenigge, Hrubesch, K Allofs

Only in the West Germany side because of Klaus Fischer's broken leg, forward Horst Hrubesch ended up stealing the spotlight in Italy.

1984: France 2-0 Spain

Platini 57, Bellone 90

Parc des Princes, Paris

France: France: Bats, Battiston (Amoros 73), Bossis, Le Roux, Domergue, Tigana, Fernández, Platini, Giresse, Lacombe (Genghini 80), Bellone

Spain: Arconada, Urquiaga, Salva (Roberto 85), Gallego, Camacho, Julio Alberto (Sarabia 75), Señor, Víctor Muñoz, Francisco López, Santillana, Carrasco

Michel Platini starred on home turf, scoring the opener in France's final triumph against Spain to take his tally to nine for the tournament.

1988: Soviet Union 0-2 Netherlands

Gullit 32, Van Basten 54

Olympiastadion, Munich

Soviet Union: Dasayev, Khidiyatullin, Demianenko, Rats, Aleinikov, Lytovchenko, Zavarov, Protasov (Pasulko 71), Belanov, Mykhailychenko, Gotsmanov (Baltacha 68)

Netherlands: Van Breukelen, Van Tiggelen, R Koeman, Van Aerle, Vanenburg, Mühren, Gullit, Van Basten, E Koeman, Rijkaard, Wouters

Marco van Basten shook off an injury to inspire the Netherlands to their first major trophy, culminating in his incredible final volley.



1992: Denmark 2-0 Germany

Jensen 18, Vilfort 78

Ullevi, Gothenburg

Denmark: Schmeichel, Sivebæk (Christiansen 66), Nielsen, Olsen, Christofte, Jensen, Povlsen, B Laudrup, Piechnik, Larsen, Vilfort

Germany: Illgner, Reuter, Brehme, Kohler, Buchwald, Hässler, Riedle, Helmer, Sammer (Doll 46), Effenberg (Thom 80), Klinsmann

Denmark had just two weeks to prepare after replacing Yugoslavia at the finals, but Richard Møller Nielsen's men pulled off an amazing coup.



1996: Czech Republic 1-2 Germany (golden goal)

Berger 59pen; Bierhoff 73 95

Wembley Stadium, London

Czech Republic: Kouba, Suchopárek, Nedvěd, Kadlec, Němec, Poborský (Šmicer 88), Kuka, Bejbl, Berger, Horňák, Rada

Germany: Köpke, Helmer, Sammer, Scholl (Bierhoff 69), Hässler, Kuntz, Babbel, Ziege, Klinsmann, Strunz, Eilts (Bode 46)

Germany upstaged hosts England in a penalty shoot-out before Oliver Bierhoff's golden goal felled the Czech Republic in the final.

2000: France 2-1 Italy (golden goal)

Wiltord 90, Trezeguet 103; Delvecchio 55

Feijenoord Stadium, Rotterdam

France: Barthez, Lizarazu (Pirès 86), Vieira, Blanc, Djorkaeff (Trezeguet 76), Deschamps, Desailly, Zidane, Henry, Thuram, Dugarry (Wiltord 58)

Italy: Toldo, Maldini, Albertini, Cannavaro, Pessotto, Nesta, Di Biagio (Ambrosini 66), Iuliano, Fiore (Del Piero 53), Totti, Delvecchio (Montella 86)

Zinédine Zidane starred throughout for France, but it was David Trezeguet who decided the final against Italy with a golden goal.

2004: Portugal 0-1 Greece

Charisteas 57

Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon

Portugal: Ricardo, Jorge Andrade, Costinha (Rui Costa 60), Luís Figo, Pauleta (Nuno Gomes 74), Miguel (Ferreira 43), Nuno Valente, Carvalho, Ronaldo, Maniche, Deco

Greece: Nikopolidis, Seitaridis, Dellas, Basinas, Zagorakis, Giannakopoulos (Venetidis 76), Charisteas, Fyssas, Vryzas (Papadopoulos 81), Kapsis, Katsouranis

Otto Rehhagel's unfancied Greece pulled off one of the biggest shocks in tournament history by accounting for hosts Portugal in the final.

2008: Germany 0-1 Spain

Torres 33

Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna

Germany: Lehmann, Friedrich, Schweinsteiger, Frings, Klose (Gomez 79), Ballack, Hitzlsperger (Kuranyi 58), Lahm (Jansen 46), Mertesacker, Podolski, Metzelder

Spain: Casillas, Marchena, Puyol, Iniesta, Xavi Hernández, Torres (Güiza 78), Fàbregas (Xabi Alonso 63), Capdevila, Ramos, Senna, Silva (Santi Cazorla 66)

Fernando Torres struck the only goal in the Vienna showpiece as Spain, without a national title in 44 years, finally came good on their promise.

2012: Spain 4-0 Italy

Silva 14, Jordi Alba 41, Torres 84, Juan Mata 88

NSK Olimpiyskyi, Kyiv

Spain: Casillas, Piqué, Iniesta (Juan Mata 87), Xavi Hernández, Fàbregas (Torres 75), Xabi Alonso, Ramos, Busquets, Arbeloa, Jordi Alba, Silva (Pedro Rodríguez 59)

Italy: Buffon, Chiellini (Balzaretti 21), Abate, Marchisio, Balotelli, Cassano (Di Natale 46), Barzagli, De Rossi, Montolivo (Thiago Motta 57), Bonucci, Pirlo

Vicente del Bosque's Spain side retained their title with an emphatic performance in the Ukrainian capital, four different scorers helping them to cruise past Italy.

2016: Portugal 1-0 France, aet

Éder 109

Stade de France, Saint-Denis

Portugal: Rui Patrício, Pepe, José Fonte, Raphaël Guerreiro, Ronaldo (Quaresma 25), João Mário, William Carvalho, Renato Sanches (Éder 79), Nani, Cédric, Adrien Silva (João Moutinho 66)

France: Lloris, Evra, Griezmann, Payet (Coman 58), Giroud (Gignac 78), Matuidi, Pogba, Sissoko (Martial 110), Sagna, Koscielny, Umtiti

Éder's fizzing 20-metre strike in extra time proved the undoing of EURO 2016 hosts France, slow and steady winning the race for Portugal, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence.

