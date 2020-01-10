Every EURO finals top scorer from 1960 to 2016

There was no official top scorer award at the UEFA European Championship until EURO ‘96, when Alan Shearer won the prize on home soil.

1960: 2 François Heutte (France), Viktor Ponedelnik (USSR), Valentin Ivanov (USSR), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), Milan Galić (Yugoslavia)

1964: 2 Jesús María Pereda (Spain), Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Deszö Novák (Hungary)

1968: 2 Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia)

1972: 4 Gerd Müller (West Germany)

1976: 4 Dieter Müller (West Germany)

1980: 3 Klaus Allofs (West Germany)

1984: 9 Michel Platini (France)

1988: 5 Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

1992: 3 Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany), Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Tomas Brolin (Sweden)

1996: 5 Alan Shearer (England)

2000: 5 Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia)

2004: 5 Milan Baroš (Czech Republic)

2008: 4 David Villa (Spain)

2012: 3 Fernando Torres (Spain)*, Alan Dzagoev (Russia), Mario Gomez (Germany), Mario Mandžukić (Croatia), Mario Balotelli (Italy), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

2016: 6 Antoine Griezmann (France)**

*Torres received the 2012 trophy due to an assist and having played the fewest minutes of the players who scored three goals; Gomez was awarded the second prize, while Dzagoev finished third

**Cristiano Ronaldo (three goals, three assists) won the second prize; Olivier Giroud (three goals, two assists) finished third

Most final tournament goals

9: Michel Platini (France)

9: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

7: Alan Shearer (England)

Most goals (including qualifying)

40: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

25: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)

23: Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland)

Most goals in a single final tournament

9: Michel Platini (France, 1984)

Player of the Tournament awards

In addition to the top scorer trophy, an official Player of the Tournament has been named in every edition of the EURO since 1996 by UEFA's team of technical observers. The winners were as follows.



Antoine Griezmann with the UEFA EURO 2016 Player of the Tournament award

1996: Matthias Sammer (Germany)

2000: Zinédine Zidane (France)

2004: Theodoros Zagorakis (Greece)

2008: Xavi Hernández (Spain)

2012: Andrés Iniesta (Spain)

2016: Antoine Griezmann (France)

In the event that two players finish level on goals at the end of EURO 2020, the winner of the Alipay Top Scorer award will be decided on the basis of:

1) Higher number of assists provided in the finals phase

2) Lowest number of minutes played in the finals phase

3) Higher number of goals scored in the EURO 2020 qualifying (Qualifying Round, Playoff Semi-finals, Play-off finals)

4) Lowest number of cards (yellow and red combined) received in finals phase

5) Lowest number of cards (yellow and red combined) received in EURO 2020 qualifying