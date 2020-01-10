Where will EURO 2024 take place?

There are ten venues confirmed for UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany.

Berlin: Olympiastadion (current capacity: 70,033)

Cologne: Stadion Köln (46,922)

Dortmund: BVB Stadion (61,524)

Dusseldorf: Düsseldorf Arena (46,264)

Frankfurt: Frankfurt Stadion (48,057)

Gelsenkirchen: Arena AufSchalke (49,471)

Hamburg: Hamburg Arena (50,215)

Leipzig: RB Arena (46,635)

Munich: Football Arena Munich (66,026)

Stuttgart: Arena Stuttgart (50,998)

Bongarts/Getty Images

It has not yet been determined which matches each venue will stage.

Previous tournaments in Germany

UEFA EURO 2024 will be Germany’s first major tournament as hosts since 2006, while West Germany hosted EURO ‘88 and the 1974 FIFA World Cup. All host cities for UEFA EURO 2024 have held previous finals matches, though stadiums have either changed completely or undergone major modernisation since.

Uniquely, the Football Arena Munich will stage a second EURO in succession; Bayern München’s home ground was one of 12 arenas picked as a host venue for UEFA EURO 2020.

