EURO penalties: What was the longest shoot-out? Who saved the most shoot-out spot kicks?

Penalty shoot-outs were not introduced until the fifth edition of the UEFA European Championship, in 1976. The only drawn finals games before then had been settled by the toss of a coin (Italy’s 1968 semi-final against the Soviet Union) and a replay (Italy’s win against Yugoslavia in the subsequent final).

The first match to be decided by penalties was the 1976 final, Antonín Panenka’s chipped decider giving Czechoslovakia victory over West Germany – and giving his name to an audacious piece of skill. It was the first of 18 EURO penalty shoot-outs to date, and still the only one in a final.

Team records

Which team has played in the most EURO shoot-outs?

5 Italy

4 England, Netherlands, Spain

3 Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic, West Germany/Germany, Portugal

2 Denmark, France, Poland

1 Croatia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey

Which team has won the most EURO shoot-outs?

3 Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic, Spain

2 Germany, Italy, Portugal

1 Denmark, England, France, Netherlands, Poland, Turkey

Which team has lost the most EURO shoot-outs?

3 England, Italy, Netherlands

1 Croatia, Denmark, France, West Germany/Germany, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic (3) and Turkey (1) are the only sides with 100% records in EURO shoot-outs, the Czechs having converted all 20 of their spot kicks so far. Italy have appeared in more shoot-outs than any other team, winning two and losing three – a 40% success rate – and taking 31 kicks in the process. England and the Netherlands have won only one of their four shoot-outs.

Record results

What was the longest EURO penalty shoot-out?

18 kicks: 1980 third-place play-off: Czechoslovakia 1-1 Italy, Czechs won 9-8 on pens

18 kicks: 2016 quarter-finals: Germany 1-1 Italy, Germany won 6-5 on pens

What was the shortest EURO penalty shoot-out?

7 kicks: 2008 quarter-finals: Croatia 1-1 Turkey, Turkey won 3-1 on pens

Italy figured in both mammoth shoot-outs, missing one kick in the 1980 saga and four in 2016 – the most unsuccessful attempts by any side in a single EURO shoot-out. That 2016 decider was the sixth of the 18 EURO shoot-outs to go to sudden death. In total, seven penalties were spurned on that occasion (39% of the kicks taken), although the miss record was worse in the Croatia-Turkey shoot-out in which three of the seven attempts went awry (a 43% rate of failure).

Individual records

Which goalkeepers have featured in the most EURO shoot-outs?

3 Gianluigi Buffon (Italy – 1 win, 2 losses: 12 conceded, 3 saved, 3 missed)

3 Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands – 1 win, 2 losses: 12 conceded, 2 saved, 1 missed)

2 Iker Casillas (Spain – 2 wins: 4 conceded, 3 saved, 1 missed)

2 Łukasz Fabiański (Poland – 1 win, 1 loss: 9 conceded, 1 missed)

2 Bernard Lama (France – 1 win, 1 loss: 10 conceded, 1 saved)

2 Rui Patrício (Portugal – 1 win, 1 loss: 7 conceded, 2 saved)

2 David Seaman (England – 1 win, 1 loss: 8 conceded, 1 saved, 1 missed)

Seven goalkeepers have appeared in two or more shoot-outs, with Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas sharing the honour of having saved the most shoot-out penalties in EURO history (three each). Just half of the eight penalties struck at Casillas in the course of his two shoot-outs found the net.

Who has scored the most EURO shoot-out goals?

While no outfield player has been involved in more than two shoot-outs, 18 players have taken penalties in two, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski. All but two of those 18 players scored twice, the exceptions being Portugal’s Nani and Poland’s Jakub Błaszczykowski, both of whom missed at the second attempt. Surprisingly, Italy’s 31 shoot-out penalties (including nine misses) were all taken by different players.

Players who have scored two EURO shoot-out penalties

Cesc Fàbregas (Spain), Paul Gascoigne (England), Kamil Glik (Poland), Ladislav Jurkemik (Czechoslovakia), Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Marián Masný (Czechoslovakia), Arkadiusz Milik (Poland), João Moutinho (Portugal), Zdenĕk Nehoda (Czechoslovakia), Anton Ondruš (Czechoslovakia), Antonín Panenka (Czechoslovakia), Stuart Pearce (England), David Platt (England), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Alan Shearer (England)

EURO shoot-outs by round: when are penalties most likely?

The competition has expanded over the years from a four-team tournament to the current 24-team line-up, with new rounds being introduced and the third-place play-off being abandoned. Until now, shoot-outs have been most likely at the last-eight stage, with 37.5% of all quarter-finals settled on penalties.

Round of 16: one of a possible eight games went to penalties – 12.5% chance of a shoot-out

Quarter-finals: nine of a possible 24 games – 37.5% chance

Semi-finals: six of a possible 28 games – 21% chance

Third-place play-off: one of a possible six games – 17% chance

Final: one of a possible 15 games – 7% chance

Every EURO shoot-out

1976 final: Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany, Czechs won 5-3 on pens

1980 third-place play-off: Czechoslovakia 1-1 Italy, Czechs won 9-8 on pens

1984 semi-finals: Denmark 1-1 Spain, Spain won 5-4 on pens

1992 semi-finals: Netherlands 2-2 Denmark, Denmark won 5-4 on pens

1996 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 England, England won 4-2 on pens

1996 quarter-finals: France 0-0 Netherlands, France won 5-4 on pens

1996 semi-finals: Germany 1-1 England, Germany won 6-5 on pens

1996 semi-finals: France 0-0 Czech Republic, Czechs won 6-5 on pens

2000 semi-finals: Italy 0-0 Netherlands, Italy won 3-1 on pens

2004 quarter-finals: Portugal 2-2 England, Portugal won 6-5 on pens

2004 quarter-finals: Sweden 0-0 Netherlands, Netherlands won 5-4 on pens

2008 quarter-finals: Croatia 1-1 Turkey, Turkey won 3-1 on pens

2008 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 Italy, Spain won 4-2 on pens

2012 quarter-finals: England 0-0 Italy, Italy won 4-2 on pens

2012 semi-finals: Portugal 0-0 Spain, Spain won 4-2 on pens

2016 round of 16: Poland 1-1 Switzerland, Poland won 5-4 on pens

2016 quarter-finals: Poland 1-1 Portugal, Portugal won 5-3 on pens

2016 quarter-finals Germany 1-1 Italy, Germany won 6-5 on pens