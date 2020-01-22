Who has won EURO as player and coach?

Who has won EURO as a player and coach?

Only one man has won a UEFA European Championship as player and coach: Step forward, Berti Vogts.

The former Borussia Mönchengladbach defender was a member of the victorious West Germany squad in 1972. He didn’t get any playing time in Belgium but, after hanging up his boots, Vogts was in the thick of things as he guided Die Mannschaft to runners-up at Sweden ‘92. He and Germany went one better four years later, defeating the Czech Republic in the final.

Who could join the club at EURO 2020?

There are two former winners among the coaches at UEFA EURO 2020:

Didier Deschamps (France)

Captained Les Bleus to victory at UEFA EURO 2000. He is only the third man to win a FIFA World Cup as a player (France, 1998) and coach (Russia, 2018). Like Vogts, he led the national team to the final in his first EURO as coach in 2016 – will he emulate the German’s success at the second attempt?

Ronald Koeman (Netherlands)

Marshalled the Oranje back line at the EURO ‘88 final. Koeman took charge of the Netherlands in 2018 and guided them to the UEFA Nations League final in 2019.

Which EURO 2020 coaches came close to winning as players?

Italy’s Roberto Mancini and England boss Gareth Southgate both had near misses. The Azzurri were knocked out by the Soviet Union in the 1988 semis, the same stage that England’s run ended on home turf at EURO ‘96 following Southgate’s miss in a dramatic semi-final penalty shoot-out against ... Vogts’ Germany.