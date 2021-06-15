Where to watch UEFA EURO 2020: TV broadcast partners, live streams
Tuesday 15 June 2021
Article summary
Find your local broadcast partners, and get live streams of UEFA EURO 2020 matches where you are.
Article top media content
Article body
The full drama of UEFA EURO 2020 is available to watch throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners.
A wide variety of viewing options are available to fans as broadcast packages include both live and delayed matches as well as comprehensive highlights and digital coverage.
Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcaster(s) below. Check the relevant broadcast schedules for precise details of how to watch.
All information is subject to change.
Afghanistan: Sony/1TV
Albania: RTSH/SuperSport
Algeria: beIN Sports
American Samoa: ESPN/Univision
Andorra: TF1/Mediaset Spain/M6/beIN Sports
Anguilla: ESPN
Angola: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Antigua & Barbuda: ESPN
Argentina: Direct TV/TNT Sports Argentina
Armenia: Armenia TV CJSC
Aruba: ESPN/NOS/Direct TV
Australia: Optus Sport
Austria: ORF/OE24
Azerbaijan: AzTV/Public TV Azerbaijan
Bahamas: ESPN
Bahrain: beIN Sports
Bangladesh: Sony
Barbados: ESPN
Belarus: Belarus TV
Belgium: VRT/RTBF
Benin: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/Canal 3 Television
Bermuda: ESPN
Bhutan: Sony
Bolivia: Tigo Bolivia/Direct TV/Bolivision
Bonaire: Direct TV/NOS/ESPN
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Nova BH/Sportklub
Botswana: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Brazil: Globosat/SporTV
British Virgin Islands: ESPN
Bulgaria: BNT/Nova
Burkina Faso: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/BF1
Burundi: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Cambodia: CTN
Cameroon: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal 2 International
Canada: Bell Media/TVA
Cape Verde: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/RTC
Cayman Islands: ESPN
Central African Republic: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/TVCA
Chad: beIN Sports/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Chile: Direct TV/TNT Sports Chile
PR China: CCTV/Super Sports
Colombia: Win Sports/Direct TV
Comoros: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/ORTC
Congo Republic: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Costa Rica: Teletica Canal 7/Repretel TV/SKY Mexico
Croatia: HRT/Sportklub
Cuba: ESPN
Curaçao: Direct TV/NOS/ESPN
Cyprus: CyBC
Czech: Republic Česká televize
Denmark: DKDR/NENT Group Denmark
DR Congo: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Djibouti: beIN Sports/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Dominica: ESPN
Dominican Republic: SKY Mexico
Ecuador: Direct TV
Egypt: beIN Sports
El Salvador: SKY Mexico/Sociedad YSU TV Canal 4
Equatorial Guinea: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Eritrea: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Estonia: ERR
Eswatini (Swaziland): Canal+ Afrique/Eswatini TV/Star Times/Supersport
Ethiopia: Star Times/SuperSport
Falkland Islands: ESPN
Faroe Islands: NENT Group Denmark
Fiji: Digicel/FBC
Finland: YLE
France: M6/TF1/beIN Sports
French Guyana: Direct TV/ESPN/M6/TF1/beIN Sports
French Polynesia: Digicel/M6/TF1/beIN Sports
French Southern and Antarctic Lands: M6/TF1/beIN Sports
Gabon: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/Gabon Télévisions
Gambia: Star Times/SuperSport/GRTS
Georgia: GPB
Germany: ARD/ZDF/Deutsche Telekom
Ghana: ADOM TV/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Greece: Antenna TV
Greenland: NENT Group Denmark
Grenada: ESPN
Guadeloupe: Direct TV/ESPN/M6/TF1/beIN Sports
Guam: ESPN/Univision
Guatemala: RT Guatemala/SKY Mexico
Guinea: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Guinea Bissau: TGB/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Guyana: Direct TV/ESPN
Haiti: ESPN
Honduras: SKY Mexico/Televicentro
Hong Kong SAR: PCCW
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: Stod 2 Sport
India & Indian Sub-Continent: Sony
Indonesia: MNC/Mola TV/RCTI
In-flight: IMG In-Flight UK
Iran: beIN Sports
Iraq: beIN Sports
Ireland: RTÉ
Israel: Reshet/Charlton
Italy: RAI/Sky Italia
Ivory Coast: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/Life TV
Jamaica: ESPN
Japan: WOWOW
Jordan: beIN Sports
Kazakhstan: Saran/Qazsport
Kenya: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/KTN
Kiribati: Digicel
Kosovo: RTK/DigitAlb
Kuwait: beIN Sports
Kyrgyzstan: KTRK, KTRK Sport/O!TV/QsportArena/Saran
Latvia: TV3 Sport Latvia
Lebanon: beIN Sports
Lesotho: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Liberia: LBS/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Libya: beIN Sports
Lithuania: LNK
Macau SAR: TDM
Madagascar: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/ORTM/beIN Sports
Malawi: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/MBC
Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam: RTM Malaysia/Astro Sports Malaysia
Maldives: Sony/Raajje TV
Mali: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/ORTM
Malta: PBS
Mariana Islands: ESPN/Univision
Martinique: M6/TF1/ESPN/Direct TV/beIN Sports
Mauritania: beIN Sports/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Mauritius: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/MBC/beIN Sports
Mayotte: Canal+ Afrique/Star Times/M6/TF1/beIN Sports
Mexico: Televisa/SKY Mexico
Midway: ESPN/Univision
Moldova: GMG
Monaco: M6/TF1/beIN Sports
Mongolia: Central TV/Unitel
Montenegro: Nova M/Sportklub
Montserrat: ESPN
Morocco: beIN Sports
Mozambique: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/TVM
Namibia: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Nauru: Digicel
Nepal: Sony/Dish
Netherlands: NOS
Nevis: ESPN
New Caledonia: M6/TF1/beIN Sports
New Zealand: Sky New Zealand
Nicaragua: SKY Mexico
Niger: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/ORTN
Nigeria: Top Sports/NTA/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/Silverbird TV/ONTV
Niue: Digicel
North Macedonia: MKRTV/Sportklub
Norway: NRK/TV2
Oman: beIN Sports
Pakistan: Sony
Palestine (Gaza Strip & West Bank): beIN Sports
Panama: SKY Mexico
Papua New Guinea: Digicel
Paraguay: Tigo Paraguay/Direct TV
Peru: America TV/Direct TV
Poland: TVP
Portugal: RTP/SIC/Sport TV Portugal/TVI
Puerto Rico: ESPN/Univision
Qatar: beIN Sports
Réunion: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/M6/beIN Sports
Romania: ProTV
Russian Federation: Channel One/Match TV/RTR
Rwanda: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/RBA
Saba: ESPN/Direct TV/NOS
San Marino: RAI/Sky Italia
São Tomé and Príncipe: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/TVS
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports
Senegal: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/TFM, L'Ovs TV
Serbia: Nova S/Sportklub
Seychelles: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Sierra Leone: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Singapore: LIVENow
Slovakia: RTV Slovakia
Slovenia: Sport TV/Sportklub
Solomon Islands: Digicel
Somalia: beIN Sports/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
South Africa: SuperSport/
South Sudan: beIN Sports/Star Times/SuperSport
Spain: Mediaset Spain
Sri Lanka: Sony
St Barts: ESPN/Direct TV/M6/TF1/beIN Sports
St Christopher: ESPN
St Eustatius: ESPN/Direct TV/NOS
St Helena & Ascension: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
St Kitts: ESPN
St Lucia: ESPN
St Martin: ESPN/Direct TV/NOS/M6/TF1
St Pierre and Miquelon: ESPN/Direct TV/M6/TF1/beIN Sports
St Vincent & the Grenadines: ESPN
Sub-Saharan Africa: Star Times
Sudan: beIN Sports/Star Times/SuperSport
Suriname: ESPN/Direct TV/Canal+ Afrique
Swaziland: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Sweden: SVT/TV4
Switzerland: SRG
Syria: beIN Sports
Tahiti: Digicel
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Eleven Sports
Tajikistan: Saran
Tanzania: Azam Media Ltd/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Thailand: TrueVisions, NBT, Army-TV5
Togo: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/TVT
Tokelau: Digicel
Tonga: Digicel
Tortola: ESPN
Trinidad & Tobago: ESPN
Tunisia: beIN Sports
Turkey: TRT
Turkmenistan: Saran
Turks & Caicos Islands: ESPN
Tuvalu: Digicel
Uganda: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Ukraine: Media Group Ukraine
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports
United Kingdom: BBC/ITV
United States of America: ESPN/Univision
Uruguay: Direct TV
US Virgin Islands: ESPN/Univision
Uzbekistan: AllPlay/Saran/Uzreport TV
Vanuatu: Digicel
Vatican City: RAI/Sky Italia
Venezuela: IVC Networks/Direct TV
Vietnam: VTV Vietnam
Wallis & Futuna: M6/TF1/beIN Sports
Western Sahara: beIN Sports
Yemen: beIN Sports
Zambia: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique
Zimbabwe: ZBC/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique