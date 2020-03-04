100 days to EURO 2020: Players with a century of caps

UEFA.com marks 100 days until UEFA EURO 2020 by shining a light on those players with a century of caps who could be set to grace the tournament this summer.

170: Sergio Ramos (Spain)

One of the all-time most decorated international careers. Now Spain captain, Ramos was central to his country’s golden period of successive triumphs at UEFA EURO 2008, the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO 2012.

164: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Made his Portugal debut in 2003 but shows no sign of reaching the end. Despite injury in the final, UEFA EURO 2016 glory was his international crowning glory – who can forget his impact from the touchline that night in Paris? Needs just one more to reach a century of goals for his country and is only ten shy of Ali Daei’s all-time international record.

127: Luka Modrić (Croatia)

Oozes class from every pore. Modrić’s annus mirabilis came in 2018 when he helped Croatia to the World Cup final, picked up the tournament’s Golden Ball award and was later named UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

121: João Moutinho (Portugal)

Has quietly been doing his thing for Portugal since 2005. As tenacious as he is creative, Moutinho remains a key cog in Fernando Santos’s set-up at the age of 33.

118: Jan Vertonghen (Belgium)

A steadying influence who arrived on the scene while Belgium were still struggling to qualify for major tournaments but has been a mainstay throughout the rise of his country’s Golden Generation.

118: Sebastian Larsson (Sweden)

Compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimović has more often than not stolen the headlines over the past decade or more, but Larsson has been a model of consistency for his country.

116: Sergio Busquets (Spain)

Arrived on the scene soon after La Roja’s UEFA EURO 2008 triumph and has been one of the first names on the teamsheet ever since. A player who has redefined his position and whose qualities every team craves.

114: Hugo Lloris (France)

Has been Les Bleus’ permanent captain since prior to UEFA EURO 2012; came so close to leading them to glory on home soil four years ago but more than made up for it in Russia in 2018.

112: Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

The prototype centre forward, Lewandowski has scored nearly three times as many goals for his country (61) than any player in its history. His opening goal of UEFA EURO 2012 in Warsaw lives long in the memory.

108: Jakub Błaszczykowski (Poland)

The closest challenger to Lewandowski, Błaszczykowski has 21 international goals to his name and has long been one of Poland’s key men.

108: Pepe (Portugal)

A combative centre-back who rarely takes a backward step, Pepe was at the heart of the Portugal defence that set the platform for UEFA EURO 2016 success.

108: Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland)

Switzerland captain and only a handful of appearances shy of becoming his country’s all-time most-capped player, Lichtsteiner first established himself in the build-up to playing UEFA EURO 2008 at home.

106: Ivan Rakitić (Croatia)

First forced his way into the senior Croatia set-up during UEFA EURO 2008 qualifying and has been a driving force ever since. A prime member of the 2018 World Cup runners-up team.

106: Eden Hazard (Belgium)

Perhaps the most venerated member of Belgium's much-admired current vintage, Hazard trails only Vertonghen among his country's most-capped players and, with 32 goals to his name, only Romelu Lukaku among their all-time top scorers. Plays with a joie de vivre no matter the stage.

105: Axel Witsel (Belgium)

A less revered member of the Red Devils' recent crop, Witsel has been a regular fixture for more than a decade.

103: Giorgio Chiellini (Italy)

A defender chiselled out of the same rugged Italian mould as many who have gone before him, Chiellini has been turning out for the Azzurri for 16 years and counting. Only six players have ever earned more caps for Italy than the Juventus centre-back.

101: Emre Belözoğlu (Turkey)

Turns 40 this year and is entering his third decade as an international but remains Turkey's captain and heartbeat.

All these players' teams have already qualified for UEFA EURO 2020. The following centurions could still emerge via the play-offs.

120: Marek Hamšík (Slovakia)

117: Steven Davis (Northern Ireland)

108: Balázs Dzsudzsák (Hungary)

108: Goran Pandev (North Macedonia)

108: Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

All cap numbers are consistent with national association data.

