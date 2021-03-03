UEFA EURO 2020 centurions: players with 100 international appearances

UEFA.com shines a light on the players with a century of international appearances who could be set to grace the tournament this summer.

178 caps: Sergio Ramos (Spain)

Compiler of one of international football's all-time most decorated careers, Spain captain Ramos was central to his country’s golden age of successive triumphs at UEFA EURO 2008, the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO 2012.

170 caps: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

A Portugal debutant in 2003, Ronaldo shows no signs of slowing down. Despite being injured in the final, winning UEFA EURO 2016 was the forward's pinnacle with the national team – who can forget his efforts from the touchline that Paris night? He has a century of Portugal goals and is closing on Ali Daei’s all-time international record.

133 caps: Luka Modrić (Croatia)

Oozing class from every pore, Modrić’s annus mirabilis came in 2018 when he helped Croatia to the World Cup final, picked up that tournament’s Golden Ball award and was later named UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

129 caps: João Moutinho (Portugal)

Moutinho has quietly been doing his thing for Portugal since 2005. As tenacious as he is creative, the midfielder remains a key cog in Fernando Santos’s set-up even at the advanced age of 34.

126 caps: Marek Hamšík (Slovakia)

Now plying his trade in China after 11 full seasons with Napoli, during which he amassed more than 500 appearances and scored 121 goals, the 33-year-old Hamšík still stands as his country's talisman and captain.

125 caps: Sebastian Larsson (Sweden)

Compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimović has more often than not stolen the headlines during the past decade or so, but midfielder Larsson has proven a model of consistency for his country.

Belgium's Jan Vertonghen UEFA via Getty Images

123 caps: Jan Vertonghen (Belgium)

A steadying influence who arrived on the scene while Belgium were still struggling to qualify for major tournaments, the Benfica defender has been a mainstay throughout the rise of his country’s Golden Generation.

120 caps: Sergio Busquets (Spain)

Midfielder Busquets emerged soon after La Roja’s EURO 2008 triumph and has been one of the first names on the team-sheet ever since. A player who has redefined his position and whose qualities every side craves.

120 caps: Hugo Lloris (France)

Lloris has been Les Bleus’ permanent captain since before EURO 2012; he came so close to leading them to glory on home soil five years ago, but more than made amends in Russia in 2018.

116 caps: Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

The prototype centre-forward, the evergreen Lewandowski has more appearances and more goals – 63 – for his country than any other player in history. His opening strike of EURO 2012 in Warsaw lives in the memory.

114 caps: Goran Pandev (North Macedonia)

For so long his country's star attraction, Pandev's career looks to be reaching a fairy-tale crescendo as he heads for his first major tournament aged 37. He struck the play-off goal that booked North Macedonia's EURO place at Georgia's expense.

113 caps: Pepe (Portugal)

A combative defender who rarely takes a backward step, Pepe was at the heart of the Portugal back line that provided the platform for EURO 2016 success.

110 caps: Axel Witsel (Belgium)

Perhaps a less revered member of the Red Devils' recent crop, Witsel has nonetheless been a regular fixture for more than a decade.

106 caps: Eden Hazard (Belgium)

Arguably the most venerated member of Belgium's much-admired vintage, Hazard trails just Vertonghen and Witsel among his country's most-capped players – and, with 32 goals, only Romelu Lukaku among their all-time top scorers. Recently beset by injuries, when fit, he plays with a joie de vivre whatever the stage.

105 caps: Giorgio Chiellini (Italy)

A centre-back chiselled from the same rugged Italian mould as many who have gone before, Chiellini has been turning out for the Azzurri for 17 years and counting. Only six players have earned more Italian caps than the Juventus centre-back.

105 caps: Olivier Giroud (France)

Now just seven goals shy of France's all-time top scorer Thierry Henry, Giroud has often flown under the radar compared with some more high-profile team-mates but continues to enhance his reputation as both great scorer of goals and scorer of great goals.

104 caps: Toby Alderweireld (Belgium)

A long-time Tottenham and Belgium defensive stalwart, Alderweireld remains a classy performer at the back for club and country.

103 caps: Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Danish Player of the Year five times in the last eight, Eriksen burst on to the scene at a tender age and has enhanced his reputation ever since, thanks to his creativity, deadly set-pieces and eye for goal.

102 caps: Simon Kjær (Denmark)

A steadying presence at the heart of his country's defence, Kjær has had a varied club career taking in spells in Germany, Italy, France, Turkey and Spain.

Toni Kroos won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 Getty Images

101 caps: Toni Kroos (Germany)

Germany and Real Madrid's metronomic midfielder, Kroos is a veteran of three World Cups and two EUROs – not to mention four UEFA Champions League triumphs.

100 caps: Yuri Zhirkov (Russia)

Still going strong at 37, Zhirkov has been rampaging down Russia's left flank since 2005. Like many of his international peers, he shone brightest at EURO 2008 and figured in the Team of the Tournament.

All cap numbers are consistent with national association data. Only active internationals have been included.

