eEURO 2020 play-offs

The biggest ever national team efootball tournament is under way, with all 55 UEFA member associations involved in the UEFA eEURO 2020 qualifiers.

Over four Mondays in March the first ten eEURO finalists were decided. The final six finals places are being determined in the play-offs, which began on 20 April and conclude on 27 April, streamed here from 17:15 CET.

Monday's featured eEURO play-offs matches:

Who has qualified for the finals?

Bosnia and Herzegovina

France

Germany

Greece

Israel

Italy

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Romania

Serbia

Who is in the play-offs?

Play-off Group 1: Austria, Croatia, Finland, Montenegro, Portugal

Play-off Group 2: Denmark, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Spain, Turkey

How qualifying works

Qualifying group stage: The 55 competing countries were divided into ten groups for the online qualifying phase by a draw held in January. Teams played each other twice in a 'home and away' format, with each encounter consisting of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score deciding the winner. Qualifying matches were played across four Mondays in March. The ten group winners qualified directly for the final tournament.



Qualifying play-offs: The ten group runners-up will compete in a play-off tournament staged over two matchdays to determine the other six finalists. The teams have been split into two groups of five, who play each other twice in a 'home and away' format. Each encounter consists of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score decides the winner. The top three in each group qualify for the final tournament.

Konami, the official EURO video game licensing partner, has just released its latest update of the official UEFA EURO 2020 video game. This update to eFootball PES 2020 will feature all 55 competing teams.

Standings after Matchday 1

eEURO schedule

Qualifying group stage

9 March: Groups A–E MD1

16 March: Groups F–J MD1

23 March: Groups A–E MD2

30 March: Groups F–J MD2

Play-off group stage

20 April: MD1

27 April: MD2

Finals

23 and 24 May

Where to watch it

Visit the fixtures and results page to see which games are set to be streamed.

How the finals work

The finals will be played as an online tournament on 23 and 24 May. The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each advancing to the quarter-finals.



What prize do the winners get?

A total of €100,000 in cash prizes will be split between the quarter-finalists, including €40,000 for the winners.