eEURO 2020 play-offs
Monday 20 April 2020
The eEURO 2020 play-offs have kicked off! Scroll down for a rerun of Monday's stream.
The biggest ever national team efootball tournament is under way, with all 55 UEFA member associations involved in the UEFA eEURO 2020 qualifiers.
Over four Mondays in March the first ten eEURO finalists were decided. The final six finals places are being determined in the play-offs, which began on 20 April and conclude on 27 April, streamed here from 17:15 CET.
Monday's featured eEURO play-offs matches:
App users can watch the live stream here.
Who has qualified for the finals?
Bosnia and Herzegovina
France
Germany
Greece
Israel
Italy
Luxembourg
Netherlands
Romania
Serbia
Who is in the play-offs?
Play-off Group 1: Austria, Croatia, Finland, Montenegro, Portugal
Play-off Group 2: Denmark, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Spain, Turkey
How qualifying works
Qualifying group stage: The 55 competing countries were divided into ten groups for the online qualifying phase by a draw held in January. Teams played each other twice in a 'home and away' format, with each encounter consisting of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score deciding the winner. Qualifying matches were played across four Mondays in March. The ten group winners qualified directly for the final tournament.eEURO play-offs: all you need to know
Qualifying play-offs: The ten group runners-up will compete in a play-off tournament staged over two matchdays to determine the other six finalists. The teams have been split into two groups of five, who play each other twice in a 'home and away' format. Each encounter consists of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score decides the winner. The top three in each group qualify for the final tournament.
Konami, the official EURO video game licensing partner, has just released its latest update of the official UEFA EURO 2020 video game. This update to eFootball PES 2020 will feature all 55 competing teams.
eEURO schedule
Qualifying group stage
9 March: Groups A–E MD1
16 March: Groups F–J MD1
23 March: Groups A–E MD2
30 March: Groups F–J MD2
Play-off group stage
20 April: MD1
27 April: MD2
Finals
23 and 24 May
Where to watch it
Visit the fixtures and results page to see which games are set to be streamed.
How the finals work
The finals will be played as an online tournament on 23 and 24 May. The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each advancing to the quarter-finals.eEURO 2020: All you need to know
What prize do the winners get?
A total of €100,000 in cash prizes will be split between the quarter-finalists, including €40,000 for the winners.