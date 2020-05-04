Watch classic EURO, Champions League and Europa League games on UEFA.tv

UEFA.tv will be streaming a selection of classic games in full and for free in the coming weeks.



With the 2019/20 European club competitions on hold until further notice and UEFA EURO 2020 postponed until next year, we will be using UEFA's unparalleled archive of European football to re-run some of the most memorable fixtures from down the years. These will be available to watch on UEFA.tv, UEFA's OTT channel, ﻿IN FULL from 17:00 CET.

Schedule of upcoming as-live games - all streamed from 17:00 CET

Thursday 7 May: Valencia vs Sevilla, 2013/14 UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg

Friday 8 May: Germany vs Turkey, UEFA EURO 2008 semi-final

Monday 11 May: Portugal vs Netherlands, UEFA EURO 2004 semi-final

Tuesday 12 May: Juventus vs Manchester United, 1998/99 UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg

Wednesday 13 May: Real Madrid vs Bayern, 2011/12 UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg

Thursday 14 May: Shakhtar vs Sevilla, 2015/16 UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg

Friday 15 May: England vs Germany, EURO '96 semi-final

Now available to watch on-demand

UEFA Champions League

1997/98: Juventus vs Monaco, semi-final first leg

2002/03: Manchester United vs Real Madrid, quarter-final second leg

2006/07: AC Milan vs Manchester United, semi-final second leg

2008/09: Chelsea vs Liverpool, quarter-final second leg

2010/11: Bayern vs Inter, round of 16 second leg

2012/13: Galatasaray vs Real Madrid, quarter-final second leg

2012/13: Barcelona vs Bayern, semi-final second leg

2013/14: Dortmund vs Real Madrid, quarter-final second leg

2014/15: Chelsea vs Paris, round of 16 second leg

2016/17: Barcelona vs Paris, round of 16 second leg

2018/19: Juventus vs Atlético, round of 16 second leg

2018/19: Man. City vs Tottenham, quarter-final second leg

2018/19: Liverpool vs Barcelona, semi-final second leg

2018/19: Ajax vs Tottenham, semi-final second leg

UEFA Europa League

2009/10: Werder Bremen vs Valencia, round of 16 second leg

2015/16: Liverpool vs Dortmund, quarter-final second leg

2016/17: Fiorentina vs Mönchengladbach, round of 32 second leg

2016/17: Beşiktaş vs Lyon, quarter-final second leg

2016/17: Schalke vs Ajax, quarter-final second leg

2017/18: Salzburg vs Lazio, quarter-final second leg

EURO

1996: Scotland vs England, group stage

1996: Netherlands vs England, group stage

1996: Russia vs Czech Republic, group stage

2000: Portugal vs England, group stage

2000: France vs Portugal, semi-final

2004: Netherlands vs Czech Republic, group stage

2004: France vs England, group stage

2008: Turkey vs Czech Republic, group stage

2008: Croatia vs Turkey, quarter-final

2008: Portugal vs Germany, quarter-final

2012: Denmark vs Portugal, group stage

2012: Germany vs Italy, semi-final

2015: Denmark vs Sweden, play-off second leg

2016: Hungary vs Portugal, group stage

2016: Wales vs Belgium, quarter-final

2019: Germany vs Netherlands, qualifying Matchday 5

Women's EURO

2017: Netherlands vs Denmark, final

Classic UEFA Champions League fixtures will be played out on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, followed by great games from the UEFA Europa League on Thursdays. Memorable matches from the UEFA European Championship, UEFA Women's EURO and the UEFA Women's Champions League will also be available to enjoy.

UEFA's hugely popular social media channels will engage fans throughout, bringing key moments to life and giving fans an opportunity to put questions to some of the legendary players involved, while UEFA.com complements the coverage with interviews, features and statistics from the archive alongside updates on UEFA competitions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UEFA.tv app is now available on Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV in addition to its existing web, Android and iOS smartphone and tablet apps. For connected device users, the UEFA.tv app can be located in the respective Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV stores, while the Android TV version is available for viewing on a wide range of supported Smart TVs, connected devices and streaming media boxes.

Existing UEFA.tv users can sign in on these new platforms via an optimised 'second-screen' log-in process using their existing account credentials. New fans can sign up to view content for free directly within any of the apps, or on www.uefa.tv.