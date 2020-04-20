Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

1. Wash hands 2. Cough into bent elbow 3. Don't touch your face 4. Keep physical distance 5. Stay at home if unwell.
UEFA eEURO 2020 play-offs: All you need to know

Monday 20 April 2020

What are they? How do they work? Who is involved? How to watch?

What is it?

The next stage of the world’s biggest ever national team efootball competition. The qualifying group stage took place over four days last month, with ten group winners booking places in next month’s final tournament. There are six spots still up for grabs, though, contested by the ten group runners-up.

WATCH THE PLAY-OFFS LIVE

eEURO 2020 Group 1 play-off contenders: Austria, Montenegro, Finland, Croatia, Portugal
How does it work?

The play-off tournament is staged over the last two Mondays of April (20 and 27). Teams have been split into two groups of five, who play each other twice in a 'home and away' format. Each encounter consists of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score decides the winner. The top three in each group qualify for the finals.

Who is in the play-offs?

Play-off Group 1

Austria, Croatia, Finland, Montenegro, Portugal

Play-off Group 2

Denmark, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Spain, Turkey

Play-off fixtures

Play-off Matchday 1

Group 1

20/04: Croatia v Portugal
20/04: Finland v Montenegro
20/04: Austria v Portugal
20/04: Finland v Croatia
20/04: Austria v Finland
20/04: Montenegro v Croatia
20/04: Finland v Portugal
20/04: Austria v Montenegro
20/04: Montenegro v Portugal
20/04: Austria v Croatia

Group 2

20/04: Kazakhstan v Spain
20/04: Lithuania v Denmark
20/04: Turkey v Denmark
20/04: Kazakhstan v Lithuania
20/04: Lithuania v Turkey
20/04: Spain v Denmark
20/04: Kazakhstan v Turkey
20/04: Lithuania v Spain
20/04: Kazakhstan v Denmark
20/04: Spain v Turkey

Play-off Matchday 2

Group 1

27/04: Portugal v Croatia
27/04: Montenegro v Finland
27/04: Portugal v Austria
27/04: Croatia v Finland
27/04: Finland v Austria
27/04: Croatia v Montenegro
27/04: Portugal v Finland
27/04: Montenegro v Austria
27/04: Portugal v Montenegro
27/04: Croatia v Austria

Group 2

27/04: Spain v Kazakhstan
27/04: Denmark v Lithuania
27/04: Denmark v Turkey
27/04: Lithuania v Kazakhstan
27/04: Turkey v Lithuania
27/04: Denmark v Spain
27/04: Turkey v Kazakhstan
27/04: Spain v Lithuania
27/04: Denmark v Kazakhstan
27/04: Turkey v Spain

eEURO 2020 Group 2 play-off contenders: Denmark, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Spain, Turkey
How can I watch it?

Selected matches will be broadcast right here from 17:15 CET on Monday.

How will the finals work?

The finals will be played as an online tournament on 23 and 24 May. The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each advancing to the quarter-finals.

MEET THE FINALISTS

