UEFA eEURO 2020 play-offs: All you need to know

What is it?

The next stage of the world’s biggest ever national team efootball competition. The qualifying group stage took place over four days last month, with ten group winners booking places in next month’s final tournament. There are six spots still up for grabs, though, contested by the ten group runners-up.

Log in for free to watch the highlights eEURO 2020 Group 1 play-off contenders: Austria, Montenegro, Finland, Croatia, Portugal

How does it work?

The play-off tournament is staged over the last two Mondays of April (20 and 27). Teams have been split into two groups of five, who play each other twice in a 'home and away' format. Each encounter consists of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score decides the winner. The top three in each group qualify for the finals.

Who is in the play-offs?

Play-off Group 1

Austria, Croatia, Finland, Montenegro, Portugal

Play-off Group 2

Denmark, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Spain, Turkey

Play-off fixtures

Play-off Matchday 1

Group 1

20/04: Croatia v Portugal

20/04: Finland v Montenegro

20/04: Austria v Portugal

20/04: Finland v Croatia

20/04: Austria v Finland

20/04: Montenegro v Croatia

20/04: Finland v Portugal

20/04: Austria v Montenegro

20/04: Montenegro v Portugal

20/04: Austria v Croatia

Group 2

20/04: Kazakhstan v Spain

20/04: Lithuania v Denmark

20/04: Turkey v Denmark

20/04: Kazakhstan v Lithuania

20/04: Lithuania v Turkey

20/04: Spain v Denmark

20/04: Kazakhstan v Turkey

20/04: Lithuania v Spain

20/04: Kazakhstan v Denmark

20/04: Spain v Turkey

Play-off Matchday 2

Group 1

27/04: Portugal v Croatia

27/04: Montenegro v Finland

27/04: Portugal v Austria

27/04: Croatia v Finland

27/04: Finland v Austria

27/04: Croatia v Montenegro

27/04: Portugal v Finland

27/04: Montenegro v Austria

27/04: Portugal v Montenegro

27/04: Croatia v Austria

Group 2

27/04: Spain v Kazakhstan

27/04: Denmark v Lithuania

27/04: Denmark v Turkey

27/04: Lithuania v Kazakhstan

27/04: Turkey v Lithuania

27/04: Denmark v Spain

27/04: Turkey v Kazakhstan

27/04: Spain v Lithuania

27/04: Denmark v Kazakhstan

27/04: Turkey v Spain

Log in for free to watch the highlights eEURO 2020 Group 2 play-off contenders: Denmark, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Spain, Turkey

How can I watch it?

Selected matches will be broadcast right here from 17:15 CET on Monday.

How will the finals work?

The finals will be played as an online tournament on 23 and 24 May. The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each advancing to the quarter-finals.