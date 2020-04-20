UEFA eEURO 2020 play-offs: All you need to know
Monday 20 April 2020
What are they? How do they work? Who is involved? How to watch?
What is it?
The next stage of the world’s biggest ever national team efootball competition. The qualifying group stage took place over four days last month, with ten group winners booking places in next month’s final tournament. There are six spots still up for grabs, though, contested by the ten group runners-up.
How does it work?
The play-off tournament is staged over the last two Mondays of April (20 and 27). Teams have been split into two groups of five, who play each other twice in a 'home and away' format. Each encounter consists of two 1-vs-1 matches and the aggregate score decides the winner. The top three in each group qualify for the finals.
Who is in the play-offs?
Play-off Group 1
Austria, Croatia, Finland, Montenegro, Portugal
Play-off Group 2
Denmark, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Spain, Turkey
Play-off fixtures
Play-off Matchday 1
Group 1
20/04: Croatia v Portugal
20/04: Finland v Montenegro
20/04: Austria v Portugal
20/04: Finland v Croatia
20/04: Austria v Finland
20/04: Montenegro v Croatia
20/04: Finland v Portugal
20/04: Austria v Montenegro
20/04: Montenegro v Portugal
20/04: Austria v Croatia
Group 2
20/04: Kazakhstan v Spain
20/04: Lithuania v Denmark
20/04: Turkey v Denmark
20/04: Kazakhstan v Lithuania
20/04: Lithuania v Turkey
20/04: Spain v Denmark
20/04: Kazakhstan v Turkey
20/04: Lithuania v Spain
20/04: Kazakhstan v Denmark
20/04: Spain v Turkey
Play-off Matchday 2
Group 1
27/04: Portugal v Croatia
27/04: Montenegro v Finland
27/04: Portugal v Austria
27/04: Croatia v Finland
27/04: Finland v Austria
27/04: Croatia v Montenegro
27/04: Portugal v Finland
27/04: Montenegro v Austria
27/04: Portugal v Montenegro
27/04: Croatia v Austria
Group 2
27/04: Spain v Kazakhstan
27/04: Denmark v Lithuania
27/04: Denmark v Turkey
27/04: Lithuania v Kazakhstan
27/04: Turkey v Lithuania
27/04: Denmark v Spain
27/04: Turkey v Kazakhstan
27/04: Spain v Lithuania
27/04: Denmark v Kazakhstan
27/04: Turkey v Spain
How can I watch it?
Selected matches will be broadcast right here from 17:15 CET on Monday.
How will the finals work?
The finals will be played as an online tournament on 23 and 24 May. The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each advancing to the quarter-finals.MEET THE FINALISTS