Scoring at multiple EUROs: Ronaldo leads way

Not many footballers have played in two EUROs; fewer still have scored at more than one of the quadrennial tournaments.

We wrestle with the stats and pluck out the vital statistics, discovering the only man to convert free-kicks in two EUROs (clue: he's French), the player who scored all four of his finals goals on the very same date, albeit four years apart (German), and the forward who has found the net in a record four tournaments, including his most recent strike four years ago to the day (Portuguese).

Most EURO final tournaments scored in

Log in for free to watch the highlights All Cristiano Ronaldo's EURO goals

4 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Ronaldo managed two goals at EURO 2004, one in 2008, three in 2012 and three more in 2016 to move ahead of seven players who had scored at three EUROs (see the list at the bottom of this article). He is also the only player to have netted three times or more at multiple EUROs.

Same assist/scorer combination at two EUROs

Cesc Fàbregas/David Silva, Spain (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)

David Silva/Fernando Torres, Spain (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)

Xavi Hernández/Fernando Torres, Spain (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)

Nani/Hélder Postiga, Portugal (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)

Bastian Schweinsteiger/Michael Ballack, Germany (1 in 2004, 1 in 2008)

Dennis Bergkamp/Patrick Kluivert, Netherlands (1 in 1996, 2 in 2000)

Cristiano Ronaldo/Ricardo Quaresma, Portugal (1 in 2008, 1 in 2016)

Karel Poborský/Vladimír Šmicer, Czech Republic (1 in 2000, 1 in 2004)

Both of Xavi's assists for Torres came in finals!

Scoring penalties at two EUROs

Log in for free to watch the highlights EURO 2004 highlights: France 2-1 England

Alan Shearer, England vs Netherlands (1996), Romania (2000)

Zinédine Zidane, France vs Portugal (2000), England (2004)

Both of Shearer's penalties were won by Paul Ince.

Scoring free-kicks at two EUROs

Zinédine Zidane, France vs Spain (2000), England (2004)

Scoring against same team at different EUROs

Angelos Charisteas, Greece vs Spain (2004, 2008)

Youri Djorkaeff, France vs Spain (1996, 2000)

Zdeněk Nehoda, Czechoslovakia vs Netherlands (1976, 1980)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs Netherlands (2004, 2012)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs Czech Republic (2008, 2012)

Alan Shearer, England vs Germany (1996, 2000)

Ronaldo has scored a record-equalling nine finals goals but he has only actually registered against five different opponents: Greece, Netherlands (3), Czech Republic (2), Hungary (2) and Wales.

Scoring on same date

Log in for free to watch the highlights Great EURO comebacks: Watch five of the best

10/06 Cesc Fàbregas, Spain vs Russia (2008), Italy (2012)

13/06 Robin van Persie, Netherlands vs France (2008), Germany (2012)

14/06 Fernando Torres, Spain vs Sweden (2008), Republic of Ireland (2012)

17/06 Rudi Völler, West Germany vs Romania (1984), Spain (1988)

19/06 Vladimír Šmicer, Czech Republic vs Russia (1996), Netherlands (2004)

19/06 Henrik Larsson, Sweden vs Italy (2000), France (2012)

All four of Völler's four EURO goals came on 17 June! Exactly 12 years separated Larsson's first and last EURO goals for Sweden, meaning he falls just short of another record...

Longest gap between first and last EURO goals

12 years 24 days Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo was 19 when he struck in Portugal's opening day defeat by Greece at EURO 2004; 12 years later his header against Wales secured a place in the EURO 2016 final.

Scoring in two finals

Fernando Torres, Spain vs Germany (2008), Italy (2012)