Scoring at multiple EUROs: Ronaldo leads way

Monday 6 July 2020

Fifty-three players have scored at more than one EURO but, not for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo is in a world of his own.

Watch the scorers at multiple EUROs
Watch the scorers at multiple EUROs

Not many footballers have played in two EUROs; fewer still have scored at more than one of the quadrennial tournaments.

We wrestle with the stats and pluck out the vital statistics, discovering the only man to convert free-kicks in two EUROs (clue: he's French), the player who scored all four of his finals goals on the very same date, albeit four years apart (German), and the forward who has found the net in a record four tournaments, including his most recent strike four years ago to the day (Portuguese).

Most EURO final tournaments scored in

All Cristiano Ronaldo's EURO goals
All Cristiano Ronaldo's EURO goals

4 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Ronaldo managed two goals at EURO 2004, one in 2008, three in 2012 and three more in 2016 to move ahead of seven players who had scored at three EUROs (see the list at the bottom of this article). He is also the only player to have netted three times or more at multiple EUROs.

Same assist/scorer combination at two EUROs

Cesc Fàbregas/David Silva, Spain (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)
David Silva/Fernando Torres, Spain (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)
Xavi Hernández/Fernando Torres, Spain (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)
Nani/Hélder Postiga, Portugal (1 in 2008, 1 in 2012)
Bastian Schweinsteiger/Michael Ballack, Germany (1 in 2004, 1 in 2008)
Dennis Bergkamp/Patrick Kluivert, Netherlands (1 in 1996, 2 in 2000)
Cristiano Ronaldo/Ricardo Quaresma, Portugal (1 in 2008, 1 in 2016)
Karel Poborský/Vladimír Šmicer, Czech Republic (1 in 2000, 1 in 2004)

Both of Xavi's assists for Torres came in finals!

Scoring penalties at two EUROs

EURO 2004 highlights: France 2-1 England
EURO 2004 highlights: France 2-1 England

Alan Shearer, England vs Netherlands (1996), Romania (2000)
Zinédine Zidane, France vs Portugal (2000), England (2004)

Both of Shearer's penalties were won by Paul Ince.

Scoring free-kicks at two EUROs

Zinédine Zidane, France vs Spain (2000), England (2004)

Scoring against same team at different EUROs

Angelos Charisteas, Greece vs Spain (2004, 2008)
Youri Djorkaeff, France vs Spain (1996, 2000)
Zdeněk Nehoda, Czechoslovakia vs Netherlands (1976, 1980)
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs Netherlands (2004, 2012)
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs Czech Republic (2008, 2012)
Alan Shearer, England vs Germany (1996, 2000)

Ronaldo has scored a record-equalling nine finals goals but he has only actually registered against five different opponents: Greece, Netherlands (3), Czech Republic (2), Hungary (2) and Wales.

Scoring on same date

Great EURO comebacks: Watch five of the best
Great EURO comebacks: Watch five of the best

10/06 Cesc Fàbregas, Spain vs Russia (2008), Italy (2012)
13/06 Robin van Persie, Netherlands vs France (2008), Germany (2012)
14/06 Fernando Torres, Spain vs Sweden (2008), Republic of Ireland (2012)
17/06 Rudi Völler, West Germany vs Romania (1984), Spain (1988)
19/06 Vladimír Šmicer, Czech Republic vs Russia (1996), Netherlands (2004)
19/06 Henrik Larsson, Sweden vs Italy (2000), France (2012)

All four of Völler's four EURO goals came on 17 June! Exactly 12 years separated Larsson's first and last EURO goals for Sweden, meaning he falls just short of another record...

Longest gap between first and last EURO goals

12 years 24 days Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo was 19 when he struck in Portugal's opening day defeat by Greece at EURO 2004; 12 years later his header against Wales secured a place in the EURO 2016 final.

Scoring in two finals

Fernando Torres, Spain vs Germany (2008), Italy (2012)

EUROs scored inPlayerTeamYears
4Cristiano RonaldoPortugal2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
3Nuno GomesPortugal2000, 2004, 2008
3Thierry Henry France2000, 2004, 2008
3Zlatan Ibrahimović Sweden2004, 2008, 2012
3Jürgen Klinsmann West Germany / Germany1988, 1992, 1996
3Hélder Postiga Portugal2004, 2008, 2012
3Wayne Rooney England2004, 2012, 2016
3Vladimír Šmicer Czech Republic1996, 2000, 2004
2Alfonso Spain1996, 2000
2Michael Ballack Germany2004, 2008
2Dennis Bergkamp Netherlands1992, 1996
2Laurent Blanc France1996, 2000
2Jakub Błaszczykowski Poland2012, 2016
2Antonio Cassano Italy2004, 2012
2Jan Ceulemans Belgium1980, 1984
2Angelos Charisteas Greece2004, 2008
2Youri Djorkaeff France1996, 2000
2Christophe Dugarry France1996, 2000
2Dragan Džajić Yugoslavia1968, 1976
2Cesc Fàbregas Spain2008, 2012
2Luís Figo Portugal1996, 2000
2Mario Gomez Germany2012, 2016
2Valentin Ivanov Russia1960, 1964
2Giorgos Karagounis Greece2004, 2012
2Miroslav Klose Germany2008, 2012
2Patrick Kluivert Netherlands1996, 2000
2Jan Koller Czech Republic2004, 2008
2Philipp Lahm Germany2008, 2012
2Henrik Larsson Sweden2000, 2004
2Robert Lewandowski Poland2012, 2016
2Luka Modrić Croatia2008, 2016
2Zdeněk Nehoda Czechoslovakia1976, 1980
2Michael Owen England2000, 2004
2Mesut Özil Germany2012, 2016
2Roman Pavlyuchenko Russia2008, 2012
2Pepe Portugal2008, 2012
2João Pinto Portugal1996, 2000
2Andrea Pirlo Italy2008, 2012
2Karel Poborský Czech Republic1996, 2000
2Lukas Podolski Germany2008, 2012
2Viktor PonedelnikUSSR1960, 1964
2Ricardo Quaresma Portugal2008, 2016
2Paul Scholes England2000, 2004
2Bastian Schweinsteiger Germany2008, 2016
2Alan Shearer England1996, 2000
2David Silva Spain2008, 2012
2Fernando Torres Spain2008, 2012
2David Trezeguet France2000, 2004
2Willy van de Kerkhof Netherlands1976, 1980
2Ruud van Nistelrooy Netherlands2004, 2008
2Robin van Persie Netherlands2008, 2012
2Rudi Völler West Germany1984, 1988
2Zinédine Zidane France2000, 2004

Top