Landmark EURO goals: first, 50th, 100th, 500th and more

It is over 60 years since Yugoslavia's Milan Galić grabbed the first EURO goal of the inaugural finals, the first of nine goals in what remains the highest-scoring game in tournament history.

It took 24 years for Alain Giresse to bring up the century but, with the finals continuing to expand, another 24 years later Xavi Hernández was an appropriate (if surprise) scorer of goal number 500.

We take a look at the stops along the way and since, identifying the only man to score two milestone goals (no less surprising than Xavi).

Landmark EURO goals

1 Milan Galić (Yugoslavia vs France, 1960)

50 Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia vs West Germany, 1976)

100 Alain Giresse (France vs Belgium, 1984)

150 Marco van Basten (Netherlands vs England, 1988)

200 Kim Vilfort (Denmark vs Germany, 1992)

250 Jan Suchopárek (Czech Republic vs Russia, 1996)

300 Zlatko Zahovič (Slovenia vs Spain, 2000)

350 Giorgos Karagounis (Greece vs Portugal, 2004)

400 Thierry Henry (France vs Switzerland, 2004)

450 Darijo Srna (Croatia vs Germany, 2008)

500 Xavi Hernández (Spain vs Russia, 2008)

550 Giorgos Karagounis (Greece vs Russia, 2012)

600 Nani (Portugal vs Iceland, 2016)

650 Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland vs Poland, 2016)

Éder's extra-time goal that clinched the UEFA EURO 2016 title for Portugal was the 687th in finals history so we will not have to wait long at UEFA EURO 2020 to reach No700.