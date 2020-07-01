Every nation's youngest EURO appearance-maker

Wednesday 1 July 2020

Who are the youngest players to have featured for their countries at a EURO finals?

Lukas Podolski played for Germany at EURO 2004
Lukas Podolski played for Germany at EURO 2004 Bob Thomas Sports Photography via Getty

The Netherlands' Jetro Willems remains the youngest player to appear at a EURO, taking the field against Denmark in 2012 aged 18 years and 71 days.

The majority of the EURO 2020 contenders have already fielded teenagers at a final tournament, as UEFA.com discovers.

Austria

Sebastian Prödl, 20 years and 353 days (﻿vs Croatia, EURO 2008)

Belgium

Belgium's Enzo Scifo at EURO '84
Belgium's Enzo Scifo at EURO '84Icon Sport via Getty Images

Enzo Scifo, 18 years and 115 days (﻿vs Yugoslavia, EURO '84 )

Croatia

Ivan Rakitić, 20 years and 94 days (vs Germany, EURO 2008)

Czech Republic

Tomáš Rosický, 19 years and 251 days (﻿vs Netherlands, EURO 2000)

Denmark

Denmark's Michael Laudrup at EURO '84
Denmark's Michael Laudrup at EURO '84Icon Sport via Getty Images

Michael Laudrup, 19 years and 363 days (﻿vs France, EURO '84)

England

Marcus Rashford, 18 years and 229 days (﻿vs Wales, EURO 2016)

Finland

Finland will make their debut at EURO 2020.

France

Kingsley Coman, 19 years and 363 days (﻿vs Romania, EURO 2016)

Germany

France's Kingsley Coman against Romania at EURO 2016
France's Kingsley Coman against Romania at EURO 2016Getty Images

Lukas Podolski, 19 years and 19 days (﻿vs Czech Republic, EURO 2004)

Italy

Paolo Maldini, 19 years and 350 days (﻿vs West Germany, EURO '88)

Netherlands

Jetro Willems, 18 years and 71 days (﻿vs Denmark, EURO 2012)

Poland

Bartosz Kapustka, 19 years and 172 days (﻿vs Northern Ireland, EURO 2016)

Portugal

Renato Sanches, 18 years and 301 days (﻿vs Iceland, EURO 2016)

Russia

Anatoly Baidachny, 19 years and 261 days (﻿vs Hungary, EURO '72)

Spain

Miguel Tendillo, 19 years and 132 days (﻿vs Italy, EURO '80)

Sweden

Patrik Andersson, 20 years and 297 days (﻿vs France, EURO '92)

Switzerland

Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko at EURO 2016
Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko at EURO 2016UEFA via Getty Images

Johan Vonlanthen, 18 years and 137 days (﻿vs England, EURO 2004)

Turkey

Emre Mor, 18 years and 324 days (﻿vs Croatia, EURO 2016)

Ukraine

Oleksandr Zinchenko, 19 years and 180 days (﻿vs Germany, EURO 2016)

Wales

Jonny Williams, 22 years and 246 days (﻿vs Slovakia, EURO 2016)

