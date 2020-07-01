Every nation's youngest EURO appearance-maker

The Netherlands' Jetro Willems remains the youngest player to appear at a EURO, taking the field against Denmark in 2012 aged 18 years and 71 days.

The majority of the EURO 2020 contenders have already fielded teenagers at a final tournament, as UEFA.com discovers.



Austria

Sebastian Prödl, 20 years and 353 days (﻿vs Croatia, EURO 2008)



Belgium

Enzo Scifo, 18 years and 115 days (﻿vs Yugoslavia, EURO '84 )



Croatia

Ivan Rakitić, 20 years and 94 days (vs Germany, EURO 2008)

Czech Republic

Tomáš Rosický, 19 years and 251 days (﻿vs Netherlands, EURO 2000)



Denmark

Michael Laudrup, 19 years and 363 days (﻿vs France, EURO '84)



England

Marcus Rashford, 18 years and 229 days (﻿vs Wales, EURO 2016)



Finland

Finland will make their debut at EURO 2020.

France

Kingsley Coman, 19 years and 363 days (﻿vs Romania, EURO 2016)

Germany

Lukas Podolski, 19 years and 19 days (﻿vs Czech Republic, EURO 2004)



Italy

Paolo Maldini, 19 years and 350 days (﻿vs West Germany, EURO '88)



Netherlands

Jetro Willems, 18 years and 71 days (﻿vs Denmark, EURO 2012)



Poland

Bartosz Kapustka, 19 years and 172 days (﻿vs Northern Ireland, EURO 2016)



Portugal

Renato Sanches, 18 years and 301 days (﻿vs Iceland, EURO 2016)



Russia

Anatoly Baidachny, 19 years and 261 days (﻿vs Hungary, EURO '72)



Spain

Miguel Tendillo, 19 years and 132 days (﻿vs Italy, EURO '80)



Sweden

Patrik Andersson, 20 years and 297 days (﻿vs France, EURO '92)



Switzerland

Johan Vonlanthen, 18 years and 137 days (﻿vs England, EURO 2004)



Turkey

Emre Mor, 18 years and 324 days (﻿vs Croatia, EURO 2016)



Ukraine

Oleksandr Zinchenko, 19 years and 180 days (﻿vs Germany, EURO 2016)



Wales

Jonny Williams, 22 years and 246 days (﻿vs Slovakia, EURO 2016)