Every nation's youngest EURO appearance-maker
Wednesday 1 July 2020
Who are the youngest players to have featured for their countries at a EURO finals?
The Netherlands' Jetro Willems remains the youngest player to appear at a EURO, taking the field against Denmark in 2012 aged 18 years and 71 days.
The majority of the EURO 2020 contenders have already fielded teenagers at a final tournament, as UEFA.com discovers.
Austria
Sebastian Prödl, 20 years and 353 days (vs Croatia, EURO 2008)
Belgium
Enzo Scifo, 18 years and 115 days (vs Yugoslavia, EURO '84 )
Croatia
Ivan Rakitić, 20 years and 94 days (vs Germany, EURO 2008)
Czech Republic
Tomáš Rosický, 19 years and 251 days (vs Netherlands, EURO 2000)
Denmark
Michael Laudrup, 19 years and 363 days (vs France, EURO '84)
England
Marcus Rashford, 18 years and 229 days (vs Wales, EURO 2016)
Finland
Finland will make their debut at EURO 2020.
France
Kingsley Coman, 19 years and 363 days (vs Romania, EURO 2016)
Germany
Lukas Podolski, 19 years and 19 days (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2004)
Italy
Paolo Maldini, 19 years and 350 days (vs West Germany, EURO '88)
Netherlands
Jetro Willems, 18 years and 71 days (vs Denmark, EURO 2012)
Poland
Bartosz Kapustka, 19 years and 172 days (vs Northern Ireland, EURO 2016)
Portugal
Renato Sanches, 18 years and 301 days (vs Iceland, EURO 2016)
Russia
Anatoly Baidachny, 19 years and 261 days (vs Hungary, EURO '72)
Spain
Miguel Tendillo, 19 years and 132 days (vs Italy, EURO '80)
Sweden
Patrik Andersson, 20 years and 297 days (vs France, EURO '92)
Switzerland
Johan Vonlanthen, 18 years and 137 days (vs England, EURO 2004)
Turkey
Emre Mor, 18 years and 324 days (vs Croatia, EURO 2016)
Ukraine
Oleksandr Zinchenko, 19 years and 180 days (vs Germany, EURO 2016)
Wales
Jonny Williams, 22 years and 246 days (vs Slovakia, EURO 2016)