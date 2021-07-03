Who tops the all-time EURO rankings?

Which teams have won the most EUROs, played the most finals games, and scored and conceded the most goals at the UEFA European Championship?

EURO2020.com ranks the 35 finals contenders to date; no prizes for guessing who comes out on top.

Note: According to UEFA standard procedure in calculating the club/association coefficient rankings, two points are awarded for a win and one point for a draw.

Position Team Participations Titles Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal diff. Points 1 Germany* 13 3 53 27 13 13 78 55 +23 67 2 🔺2 Italy 10 1 43 21 16 6 50 29 +21 58 3 🔻1 Spain 11 3 45 21 14 10 67 41 +26 56 4 🔻1 France 10 2 43 21 12 10 69 50 +19 54 5 🔺1 Netherlands 10 1 39 20 8 11 65 41 +24 48 6 🔻1 Portugal 8 1 39 19 10 10 56 38 +18 48 7 🔺1 England 10 0 36 14 12 10 48 35 +13 40 8 🔻1 Czech Republic* 10 1 37 15 7 15 48 47 -1 37 9 Russia* 12 1 36 13 7 16 40 52 -12 33 10 🔺1 Denmark 9 1 32 10 6 16 41 48 -7 26 11 🔻1 Croatia 6 0 22 9 6 7 30 28 +2 25 12 🔺1 Belgium 6 0 22 11 2 9 31 28 +3 24 13 🔻1 Sweden 7 0 24 7 7 10 30 28 +2 21 14 🔺1 Slovakia* 5 1 15 5 4 6 17 23 -6 14 15 🔺3 Switzerland 5 0 18 3 8 7 16 24 -8 14 16 🔻2 Greece 4 1 16 5 3 8 14 20 -6 13 17 🔺2 Wales 2 0 10 5 1 4 13 12 +1 11 18 🔻2 Poland 4 0 14 2 7 5 11 15 -4 11 19 🔻2 Turkey 5 0 18 4 2 12 14 30 -16 10 20 🔺3 Hungary 4 0 11 2 4 5 14 20 -6 8 21 🔻1 Serbia* 5 0 14 3 2 9 22 39 -17 8 22 🔻1 Romania 5 0 16 1 5 10 10 21 -11 7 23 🔻1 Iceland 1 0 5 2 2 1 8 9 -1 6 24 🔺7 Austria 3 0 10 2 2 6 7 12 -5 6 25 Scotland 3 0 9 2 2 5 5 10 -5 6

26 🔺6 Ukraine 3 0 11 3 0 8 8 19 -11 6 27 🔻3 Republic of Ireland 3 0 10 2 2 6 6 17 -11 6 28 🔻2 Norway 1 0 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 3 29 🔻2 Bulgaria 2 0 6 1 1 4 4 13 -9 3 30 🔻2 Slovenia 1 0 3 0 2 1 4 5 -1 2 31 🔻2 Northern Ireland 1 0 4 1 0 3 2 3 -1 2 32= 🔻2 Albania 1 0 3 1 0 2 1 3 -2 2 32= 🆕 Finland 1 0 3 0 0 2 1 3 -2 2 34 🔻1 Latvia 1 0 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1 35 🆕 North Macedonia 1 0 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0

*All Soviet Union matches are awarded to Russia; all West Germany – but not East Germany – matches are awarded to Germany; all Yugoslavia and Serbia & Montenegro matches are awarded to Serbia; all Czechoslovakia matches are allocated to both Czech Republic and Slovakia (see breakdown below).