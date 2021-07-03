UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Who tops the all-time EURO rankings?

Saturday 3 July 2021

Italy, England and Denmark are among the teams to have climbed the table of top-performing sides in UEFA European Championship history during EURO 2020, but first place remains unassailable.

Germany celebrate triumph at EURO '96
Germany celebrate triumph at EURO '96 Popperfoto via Getty Images

Which teams have won the most EUROs, played the most finals games, and scored and conceded the most goals at the UEFA European Championship?

EURO2020.com ranks the 35 finals contenders to date; no prizes for guessing who comes out on top.

Note: According to UEFA standard procedure in calculating the club/association coefficient rankings, two points are awarded for a win and one point for a draw.

PositionTeamParticipationsTitlesPlayedWonDrawnLostForAgainstGoal diff.Points
1Germany*133532713137855+2367
2 🔺2Italy10143211665029+2158
3 🔻1Spain113452114106741+2656
4 🔻1France102432112106950+1954
5 🔺1Netherlands10139208116541+2448
6 🔻1Portugal81391910105638+1848
7 🔺1England100361412104835+1340
8 🔻1Czech Republic*10137157154847-137
9Russia*12136137164052-1233
10 🔺1Denmark9132106164148-726
11 🔻1Croatia60229673028+225
12 🔺1Belgium602211293128+324
13 🔻1Sweden702477103028+221
14 🔺1Slovakia*51155461723-614
15 🔺3Switzerland50183871624-814
16 🔻2Greece41165381420-613
17 🔺2Wales20105141312+111
18 🔻2Poland40142751115-411
19 🔻2Turkey501842121430-1610
20 🔺3Hungary40112451420-68
21 🔻1Serbia*50143292239-178
22 🔻1Romania501615101021-117
23 🔻1Iceland10522189-16
24 🔺7Austria3010226712-56
25Scotland309225510-56
26 🔺6Ukraine3011308819-116
27 🔻3Republic of Ireland3010226617-116
28 🔻2Norway1031111103
29 🔻2Bulgaria206114413-93
30 🔻2Slovenia10302145-12
31 🔻2Northern Ireland10410323-12
32= 🔻2Albania10310213-22
32= 🆕Finland10300213-22
34 🔻1Latvia10301215-41
35 🆕North Macedonia10300328-60

*All Soviet Union matches are awarded to Russia; all West Germany – but not East Germany – matches are awarded to Germany; all Yugoslavia and Serbia & Montenegro matches are awarded to Serbia; all Czechoslovakia matches are allocated to both Czech Republic and Slovakia (see breakdown below).

NationParticipationsTitlesPlayedWonDrawnLostForAgainstGoal DifferencePoints
Czechoslovakia3183321210+29
Czech Republic7029124133637-128
Slovakia207214513-85
© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday 3 July 2021

Related Items

Every EURO finals top scorer
27/06/2020
Live

Every EURO finals top scorer

How many top scorers from the 15 final tournaments can you name?
Most appearances
03/07/2021
Live

Most appearances

Who has played the most EURO games for their countries?
All-time top scorers
03/07/2021
Live

All-time top scorers

Meet each nation's top EURO finals marksman.
Ronaldo adds to scoring record
23/06/2021
Live

Ronaldo adds to scoring record

The Portugal forward has moved five goals clear of Michel Platini as EURO's all-time scorer.
Every EURO finals top scorer
27/06/2020
Live

Every EURO finals top scorer

How many top scorers from the 15 final tournaments can you name?