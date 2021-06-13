Every team's oldest EURO appearance-maker

Goalkeeper Gábor Király holds the record as the oldest player to have featured in a EURO finals match, appearing for Hungary aged 40 years and 86 days against Belgium in 2016.﻿

UEFA.com discovers each EURO 2020 nation's oldest appearance-maker.

Austria

Ivica Vastić, 38 years and 257 days (vs Poland, EURO 2008)

Belgium

Austria's Ivica Vastić scores against Poland at EURO 2008 Getty Images

Lorenzo Staelens, 36 years and 50 days (vs Turkey, EURO 2000)

Croatia

Niko Kovač, 36 years and 249 days (vs Turkey, EURO 2008)

Czech Republic

Tomáš Rosický, 35 years and 257 days (vs Croatia, EURO 2016)

Denmark

Czech Republic's Tomáš Rosický at EURO 2016 Getty Images

Morten Olsen, 38 years and 308 days (vs Italy, EURO 1988)

England

Peter Shilton, 38 years and 271 days (vs Netherlands, EURO 1988)

Finland

Tim Sparv, aged 34 years and 112 days (vs Denmark, EURO 2020)

France

Peter Shilton leads England out at EURO 1988 Bob Thomas Sports Photography vi

Lilian Thuram, 36 years and 164 days (vs Netherlands, EURO 2008)

Germany

Lothar Matthäus, 39 years and 91 days (vs Portugal, EURO 2000)

Hungary

Gábor Király, 40 years and 86 days (vs Belgium, EURO 2016)

Italy

Gianluigi Buffon, 38 years and 156 days (vs Germany, EURO 2016)

Netherlands

Netherlands goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg at EURO 2020 POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Maarten Stekelenburg, aged 38 years and 264 days (vs Ukraine, EURO 2020)

North Macedonia

Goran Pandev, aged 37 years and 321 days (vs Austria, EURO 2020)

Poland

Jacek Bąk, 35 years and 80 days (vs Austria, EURO 2008)

Portugal

Ricardo Carvalho, 38 years and 35 days (vs Hungary, EURO 2016)

Russia

Sweden's Henrik Larsson takes to the skies at EURO 2008 Getty Images

Yuri Zhirkov, 37 years and 296 days (vs Belgium, EURO 2020)

Scotland

Ally McCoist, aged 33 years and 268 days (vs Switzerland, EURO '96)

Slovakia

Ján Ďurica, aged 34 years and 199 days (vs Germany, EURO 2016)

Spain

Aritz Aduriz, 35 years and 137 days (vs Italy, EURO 2016)

Sweden

Henrik Larsson, 36 years and 272 days (vs Russia, EURO 2008)

Switzerland

Pascal Zuberbühler, 37 years and 159 days (vs Portugal, EURO 2008)

Turkey

Rüştü Reçber, 35 years and 46 days (vs Germany, EURO 2008)

Ukraine

Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, 37 years and 83 days (vs Poland, EURO 2016)

Wales

James Collins, 32 years and 318 days (vs Portugal, EURO 2016)