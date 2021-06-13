Every team's oldest EURO appearance-maker
Sunday 13 June 2021
Article summary
Who are the oldest players to have represented their nations at a EURO finals?
Article top media content
Article body
Goalkeeper Gábor Király holds the record as the oldest player to have featured in a EURO finals match, appearing for Hungary aged 40 years and 86 days against Belgium in 2016.
UEFA.com discovers each EURO 2020 nation's oldest appearance-maker.
Austria
Ivica Vastić, 38 years and 257 days (vs Poland, EURO 2008)
Belgium
Lorenzo Staelens, 36 years and 50 days (vs Turkey, EURO 2000)
Croatia
Niko Kovač, 36 years and 249 days (vs Turkey, EURO 2008)
Czech Republic
Tomáš Rosický, 35 years and 257 days (vs Croatia, EURO 2016)
Denmark
Morten Olsen, 38 years and 308 days (vs Italy, EURO 1988)
England
Peter Shilton, 38 years and 271 days (vs Netherlands, EURO 1988)
Finland
Tim Sparv, aged 34 years and 112 days (vs Denmark, EURO 2020)
France
Lilian Thuram, 36 years and 164 days (vs Netherlands, EURO 2008)
Germany
Lothar Matthäus, 39 years and 91 days (vs Portugal, EURO 2000)
Hungary
Gábor Király, 40 years and 86 days (vs Belgium, EURO 2016)
Italy
Gianluigi Buffon, 38 years and 156 days (vs Germany, EURO 2016)
Netherlands
Maarten Stekelenburg, aged 38 years and 264 days (vs Ukraine, EURO 2020)
North Macedonia
Goran Pandev, aged 37 years and 321 days (vs Austria, EURO 2020)
Poland
Jacek Bąk, 35 years and 80 days (vs Austria, EURO 2008)
Portugal
Ricardo Carvalho, 38 years and 35 days (vs Hungary, EURO 2016)
Russia
Yuri Zhirkov, 37 years and 296 days (vs Belgium, EURO 2020)
Scotland
Ally McCoist, aged 33 years and 268 days (vs Switzerland, EURO '96)
Slovakia
Ján Ďurica, aged 34 years and 199 days (vs Germany, EURO 2016)
Spain
Aritz Aduriz, 35 years and 137 days (vs Italy, EURO 2016)
Sweden
Henrik Larsson, 36 years and 272 days (vs Russia, EURO 2008)
Switzerland
Pascal Zuberbühler, 37 years and 159 days (vs Portugal, EURO 2008)
Turkey
Rüştü Reçber, 35 years and 46 days (vs Germany, EURO 2008)
Ukraine
Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, 37 years and 83 days (vs Poland, EURO 2016)
Wales
James Collins, 32 years and 318 days (vs Portugal, EURO 2016)Download the EURO app