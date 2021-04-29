UEFA EURO 2020 Trophy Tour to visit host cities

With excitement building ahead of UEFA EURO 2020, the iconic Henri Delaunay Trophy has embarked upon its journey to visit all 11 host cities.

The trophy tour – which will involve the trophy visiting every UEFA EURO 2020 host city while fans are given opportunities to engage in online activities organised by UEFA, its partners and the cities themselves – has already taken in the delights of Rome and Bucharest.

This time, because of the ongoing restrictions enforced by COVID, the trophy tour is a predominantly digital activation, meaning no on-site activities for supporters but plenty to excite the fans on the stakeholders’ various social media channels.

Iconic sites

The trophy in Bucharest

Last week, the trophy visited Rome where it stopped off at the Colosseum and the Terrazza del Pincio; UEFA EURO 2000 finalist Demetrio Albertini offered local knowledge and a helping hand. Then, on 25 April, it was the turn of Bucharest where, together with tour ambassadors Dorinel Munteanu and Miodrag Belodedici, it called in at Piața Constituției before finishing up at the Arena Naţională.

At each city stop, the trophy will tour the most famous sites of that place, including the bridges used for the UEFA EURO 2020 city logos. The trophy will now travel to the following destinations:

30 April–1 May 2021: Budapest

7–8 May 2021: Baku

11 May 2021: Copenhagen

14–15 May 2021: Amsterdam

22–23 May 2021: Saint Petersburg

28 May 2021: Munich

1–3 June 2021: Glasgow

4–5 June 2021: London

TBC: Seville

For this UEFA EURO 2020 Trophy Tour, Volkswagen has created a unique ID.3 model car, which will transport the trophy around the host cities. The trophy will be displayed in a glass showcase on its roof. Meanwhile, supporters will have the opportunity to take a video with the trophy and create their own personalised digital UEFA EURO 2020 experience, courtesy of TikTok.

The digital entertainment platform is releasing a UEFA EURO 2020 Trophy video filter, which will give fans the chance to share their excitement with friends and other football fans around the globe.

EURO legends

Former Italy midfielder Demetrio Albertini alongside the trophy Getty Images

Former EURO winners Peter Schmeichel, Brian Laudrup and Flemming Povlsen, 2008 runner-up Philipp Lahm and semi-finalist Wesley Sneijder are just some of the ambassadors who have confirmed their participation on legs of the trophy tour. Skillzy, the UEFA EURO 2020 mascot, will also be part of the trophy tour and showcase some freestyle tricks.

The Local Organising Structures will issue further information regarding their specific activities in due course.

More information will also be available via the UEFA EURO 2020 app, which provides unrivalled access to the tournament. This includes daily tips, interactive maps, safety notifications and the UEFA Festival schedule for spectators, as well as in-depth reporting, notifications and stats for every match and team.

Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg and Seville will all host matches, with the tournament kicking off in the Italian capital on 11 June and the final taking place in London on 11 July.