UEFA EURO 2020 Trophy Tour visiting host cities

With excitement building ahead of UEFA EURO 2020, the iconic Henri Delaunay Trophy has embarked on its journey to visit all 11 host cities.

The trophy tour – which will involve the trophy visiting every UEFA EURO 2020 host city while fans are given opportunities to participate in online activities organised by UEFA, its partners and the cities themselves – has already taken in the delights of Rome and Bucharest.

This time, because of the ongoing restrictions enforced by COVID, the trophy tour is a predominantly digital activation, meaning no on-site activities for supporters but plenty to engage the fans on the stakeholders’ social media channels.

Iconic sites

The trophy in Bucharest

Last week, the trophy visited Rome where it stopped off at the Colosseum and the Terrazza del Pincio; UEFA EURO 2000 finalist Demetrio Albertini offered local knowledge and a helping hand. Then, on 25 April, it was the turn of Bucharest where, together with tour ambassadors Dorinel Munteanu and Miodrag Belodedici, it called in at Piața Constituției before finishing up at the National Arena.

At each city stop, the trophy will tour the most famous sites of that place, including the bridges used for the UEFA EURO 2020 city logos. The trophy will now travel to the following destinations:

30 April–1 May 2021: Budapest

7–8 May 2021: Baku

11 May 2021: Copenhagen

14–15 May 2021: Amsterdam

22–23 May 2021: Saint Petersburg

28 May 2021: Munich

1–3 June 2021: Glasgow

4–5 June 2021: London

TBC: Seville

For this trophy tour, Volkswagen has created a unique ID.3 model car to transport the celebrated silverware around the host cities – with the trophy being displayed in a glass showcase on the car's roof. Meanwhile, fans get the chance to take videos with the trophy and have their own personalised digital UEFA EURO 2020 experience, courtesy of TikTok.

The digital entertainment platform is releasing a UEFA EURO 2020 Trophy video filter, enabling fans to share their excitement with friends and other football lovers around the world.

EURO legends

Former Italy midfielder Demetrio Albertini alongside the trophy Getty Images

Danish EURO winners Peter Schmeichel, Brian Laudrup and Flemming Povlsen, 2008 runner-up Philipp Lahm and former semi-finalist Wesley Sneijder are just some of the ambassadors to have confirmed their participation in the tour. Skillzy, the UEFA EURO 2020 mascot, will be part of the action too, showing off his freestyle tricks.

The local organising bodies will issue further information regarding their specific activities in due course.

More details will also be available via the UEFA EURO 2020 app, which provides unrivalled access to the tournament. This includes daily tips, interactive maps, safety notifications and the UEFA Festival schedule for spectators, as well as in-depth reporting, notifications and stats for every match and team.

Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg and Seville will all host games, with the tournament kicking off in the Italian capital on 11 June and the final taking place in London on 11 July.