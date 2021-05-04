UEFA EURO 2020 squads increased to 26 players

Squads for UEFA EURO 2020 will be increased from 23 players to 26 following a decision by the UEFA Executive Committee.

To mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players due to possible positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantine measures, it has been decided to exceptionally increase the squads for all participating teams.

However, 23 players will remain the maximum number permitted for each individual match (in accordance with Law 3 of the IFAB Laws of the Game permitting a maximum of 12 substitutes to be named for A-national team matches), including three goalkeepers.

Squad changes

Once player lists have been submitted on 1 June, current regulations allow unlimited replacements in the event of serious injury or illness before the first match, provided that replacements are medically certified.

For the sake of clarity, players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been declared 'close contacts' – and therefore put in isolation – are considered cases of serious illness. They can be replaced before the first match with UEFA approval.

Goalkeepers can be replaced during the tournament in the event of physical incapacity, even if one or two goalkeepers in the squad are still available.

A player who has been replaced cannot be readded to the squad.