EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: all you need to know and how to play

UEFA EURO 2020 is fast approaching and you can get into the thick of the action by playing UEFA.com's EURO Fantasy Football game, allowing you to select from some of Europe's finest footballers to mould a squad packed with talent. With unlimited transfers before the Matchday 1 deadline, there's no need to delay – why not get ahead of the game and select your initial squad today?

EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: All you need to know

Fantasy managers have €100m to spend on a 15-man squad of your choice and, as you can select up to three players from each team, you can make room for some of the biggest stars in world football such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé or Harry Kane.

In addition, with such exciting extra features as Wildcard (unlimited free transfers) and Limitless Wildcard (unlimited free transfers, no budget restrictions), careful planning could bring huge rewards!

Key Features

15-man squad

Goalkeepers x 2, Defenders x 5, Midfielders x 5, Forwards x 3

€100m budget (rising to €105m from round of 16)

Maximum of 3 players per team

2 free transfers every matchday in group stage

Substitutions within a matchday

Change captain to maximise points total

Key deadlines

Matchday 1: 11 June 21:00 CET

11 June 21:00 CET Matchday 2: 16 June 15:00 CET

16 June 15:00 CET Matchday 3: 20 June 18:00 CET

20 June 18:00 CET Round of 16: 26 June 18:00 CET

26 June 18:00 CET Quarter-finals: 02 July 18:00 CET

02 July 18:00 CET Semi-finals: 06 July 21:00 CET

06 July 21:00 CET Final: 11 July 21:00 CET

Selected player prices

Manuel Neuer (€6.0m)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.5m)

Sergio Ramos (€7.0m)

Rúben Dias (€6.0m)

Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m)

Christian Eriksen (€9.0m)

Paul Pogba (€8.5m)

Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.0m)

Harry Kane (€11.5m)

Robert Lewandowski (€11.5m)

How do I score points?

There are plenty of ways to score points in EURO Fantasy, but here's some key ones:

Goals (4 points for forwards, 5 for midfielders, 6 for defenders and goalkeepers)

Assists (3 points per player)

Clean sheets (4 points for goalkeepers and defenders)

Captain

A key route to big points in EURO Fantasy is the ability to change your captain within matchdays. Just as you can substitute out players who don't deliver the points you'd hoped for, you can switch captains too – and with double points on offer for your captain, that's a big opportunity to score heavily.

Leagues

Want to challenge your mates? Why not set up a private league and give them the code to take you on there to see who comes out on top?

You'll also be automatically entered into three public leagues – the overall leaderboard, one with other players from your country and one with other players who support the same EURO 2020 team as you.