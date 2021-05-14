Get #EUROHyped with the official finals playlists

The official UEFA EURO 2020 playlist, presented by Martin Garrix, is now available, with UEFA EURO 2020 stars, including team captains and dressing room DJs, keeping the tunes flowing.

The playlist is on all major music streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal and Napster. Selected EURO teams and players have already added their first set of EURO bangers, with updates to come every Friday. Keep track of the top tracks using the #EUROHyped hashtag.

In addition to the overall selection, every team will have their own UEFA EURO 2020 playlist, featuring songs selected by the players.

Keep your eyes on this page, which will highlight some player selections.

Keep up with the latest additions to the UEFA EURO 2020 Official Playlist throughout the tournament

Meanwhile, We Are The People, the official song of UEFA EURO 2020, has been officially released with less than a month until the tournament gets under way. The track, from legendary Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix, also features Bono and The Edge.

The song launch is part of UEFA’s plans to get football fans in the mood ahead of the tournament, with players participating in the summer’s tournament contributing to the official UEFA EURO 2020 playlist which will be curated by Garrix and made available on all major music streaming platforms, in addition to each participating national team's own UEFA EURO 2020 playlist.

The #EUROHyped social media challenge invites fans to show everyone how they are getting in the mood for UEFA EURO 2020.