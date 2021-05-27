EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: Goalkeepers for every budget

UEFA.com lays out some goalkeeping options for those Fantasy managers who are prepared to spend heavily as well as those hunting for a bargain.

PREMIUM OPTIONS

If you’re willing to pay top price for your goalkeepers, then the three most expensive shot-stoppers – Hugo Lloris (€6.0m), Manuel Neuer (€6.0m) and Thibaut Courtois (€6.0m) – must be considered. For Matchday 1 at least, Lloris and Neuer would represent something of a risky choice given that European heavyweights France and Germany collide in their opening Group F encounter, so that leaves Courtois as the standout option of the three. The Belgian conceded just twice in his seven appearances in the qualification phase and is currently the most popular goalkeeper choice amongst Fantasy managers.

There are also a smattering of appealing options available a little cheaper, with Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.5m) perhaps the pick of the bunch with the Italian having helped the Azzurri keep clean sheets in seven of their last eight competitive fixtures. England's Jordan Pickford (€5.5m) is the same price and, assuming he remains Gareth Southgate's first-choice goalkeeper, looks an interesting differential option with the Everton man currently featuring in just 2% of EURO 2020 Fantasy Football squads.

MID-PRICED OPTIONS

Having started each of Spain’s last five competitive matches, Unai Simón (€5.0m) could prove to be excellent value if he retains his spot and he has been largely overlooked so far with Fantasy managers instead flocking to David de Gea. Keeping an eye on upcoming warm-up friendlies should give some indication as to who will start Spain’s opener against Sweden on 14 June.

There should be no doubts over who the Danish No1 is though, with Kasper Schmeichel (€5.0m) coming in at a reasonable price and offering genuine clean sheet potential with the Danes having conceded in just three of their last ten matches.

Poland kept seven clean sheets across their ten qualifying games and Wojciech Szczęsny (€5.0m) owners will be hoping they are similarly solid when Group E gets under way. The Juventus goalkeeper has plenty of experience at this level with UEFA EURO 2020 set to be his third continental finals.

BUDGET OPTIONS

Fantasy managers are always on the lookout for a budget goalkeeper as it allows much-needed funds to be redistributed elsewhere, and there are a few bargains floating about to serve that purpose. Uğurcan Çakır (€4.5m) is one such option, with the Turkish keeper set to line up for a side that boasted the best defensive record during qualifying, with just three goals conceded in ten games.

At first glance, opting for Péter Gulácsi (€4.5m) may raise a few eyebrows with Hungary drawn alongside Portugal, Germany and France but when factoring in the points gained from saves, the Leipzig No1 could provide good value as your second-choice goalkeeper.

As potentially the only €4.0m-priced goalkeeper set to line up at UEFA EURO 2020, Lukas Hradecky (€4.0m) has plenty of appeal in a Finland side making their first tournament appearance. As is the case with Gulácsi, it could be saves that put points on the board for Hradecky owners but don't be entirely surprised if the Finns – who kept six clean sheets during qualification – shut their opponents out at least once.