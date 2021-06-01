Tune in to the UEFA EURO 2020 live audio show

Listen to The EURO Show after every matchday at UEFA EURO 2020 for expert analysis and exclusive interviews.

The EURO Show, an exciting new live audio show brought to you by Qatar Airways, will air every EURO 2020 matchnight on UEFA.com and the EURO 2020 app, going live at 23:00 CET during the group stage.

The show will feature analysis from a panel of expert guests, plus exclusive interviews with the biggest stars at UEFA EURO 2020, as well as insight from a number of former EURO winners.

A dedicated team of UEFA EURO 2020 reporters in every host city will help to provide the latest stories and behind-the-scenes action, and fans will have their part to play too. The EURO Show is encouraging listeners to get in touch, using the #EUROshow hashtag on Twitter to put questions and thoughts to the panel.

Once the live show is finished, it becomes the official UEFA EURO 2020 podcast, which will preview the following day’s action and be available for download on all usual streaming platforms.