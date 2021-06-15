EURO records Cristiano Ronaldo holds and could break

Cristiano Ronaldo has devoted much of his career to rewriting the European football history books. Now in his fifth EURO finals (a record, of course), he has his sights on a few more milestones.

Here is a collection of the EURO records he can break, the ones he can extend and those he will have to wait a few more years for.



Records Ronaldo could break at EURO 2020

Most finals campaigns ✅

Ronaldo moved ahead of a stellar list of 16 men who have appeared at four EURO tournaments, beginning with Lothar Matthäus and Peter Schmeichel back in 2000, when he started Portugal's opening win against Hungary on 15 June. He is also the last man standing of the 11 who notched up number four in 2016.

Players who have graced 4 tournaments Final tournaments Player Team Years 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 4 Lothar Matthäus West Germany/Germany 1980, 1984, 1988, 2000 4 Peter Schmeichel Denmark 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000 4 Alessandro Del Piero Italy 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008 4 Edwin van der Sar Netherlands 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008 4 Lilian Thuram France 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008 4 Olof Mellberg Sweden 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 4 Gianluigi Buffon Italy 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 4 Petr Čech Czech Republic 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 4 Zlatan Ibrahimović Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 4 Andreas Isaksson Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 4 Kim Källström Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 4 Jaroslav Plašil Czech Republic 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 4 Lukas Podolski Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 4 Tomáš Rosický Czech Republic 2000, 2004, 2012, 2016 4 Bastian Schweinsteiger Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 4 Darijo Srna Croatia 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016

Ronaldo marked his EURO debut against Greece on 12 June 2004 with a goal – his first for Portugal! – and coming into these finals he had registered eight more across 21 finals appearances. His two ensuing goals against Hungary in Portugal's UEFA EURO 2020 opener took him two clear of France's Michel Platini, whose haul entirely came at EURO '84.

11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

9 Michel Platini (France)

7 Alan Shearer (England)

Cristiano Ronaldo: My Portugal story

Most appearances (including qualifying)

Ronaldo began EURO 2020 needing three more appearances to surpass Gianluigi Buffon's all-time high of 58 outings in EURO competition, qualifying and finals – the 36-year-old could end the tournament on 63 matches. His 57 games to date have resulted in 37 wins, 12 draws and eight defeats.*

58 Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

57 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

51 Mario Frick (Liechtenstein)

Only seven men have scored EURO hat-tricks and, perhaps surprisingly, Ronaldo is not in their number. The Juventus forward has a decent collection of international match balls, though, bagging nine hat-tricks for Portugal including, on two occasions, four in a game.

Just one player aged over 30 has scored in a EURO final: Bernd Hölzenbein was 30 years and 103 days old when he headed West Germany's late equaliser against Czechoslovakia in 1976 to prompt extra time and, ultimately, Antonín Panenka's place in penalty posterity. Ronaldo will be aged 36 years and 156 days on 11 July, date of the EURO 2020 decider.

Multiple EURO-winning captains

If Portugal triumph at Wembley and Ronaldo keeps the armband then he will join Spain's Iker Casillas (2008 and 2012) as the only man to have captained sides to two EURO successes.

Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the trophy after Portugal’s 2016 triumph Getty Images

EURO records Ronaldo holds

Most finals appearances: 22

Ronaldo is in a league of his own having missed a solitary match in his nation's last five campaigns, EURO 2020 included – he sat out the final group game against Switzerland in 2008, with Portugal already through. His nearest rival is former Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who made 18 appearances.

If Ronaldo occupies a league of his own for the previous category then he's on another planet for this one. His haul of 42 goals in EURO qualifying and finals is almost as many as the next two players combined: Zlatan Ibrahimović (25) and Robbie Keane (23).

Most EURO final tournaments scored in: 5

Ronaldo managed two goals at EURO 2004, one in 2008, three in 2012 and three more in 2016 and is already on two in 2020. He remains the only player to score three or more in multiple EUROs, making it five with his double against Hungary.

Scorers in 3+ EUROs EUROs scored in Player Team Years 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 3 Jürgen Klinsmann West Germany/Germany 1988, 1992, 1996 3 Vladimír Šmicer Czech Republic 1996, 2000, 2004 3 Nuno Gomes Portugal 2000, 2004, 2008 3 Thierry Henry France 2000, 2004, 2008 3 Hélder Postiga Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012 3 Zlatan Ibrahimović Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012 3 Wayne Rooney England 2004, 2012, 2016

Ronaldo will be 39 when EURO 2024 comes around. Would you bet against him being in Germany for it? If he is, these records will be up for grabs:

38 years 257 days Ivica Vastic (Austria, 2008)

39 years 91 days Lothar Matthäus (Germany, 2000)

38 years 232 days Jens Lehmann (Germany, 2008)

37 years 23 days Arnold Mühren (Netherlands, 1988)

Ronaldo's EURO finals match log

Date Opposition Score WLD Goals Stage 12/06/2004 Greece 1–2 L 1 Group 16/06/2004 Russia 2–0 W Group 20/06/2004 Spain 1–0 W Group 24/06/2004 England 2–2 (W on pens) W Quarter-finals 30/06/2004 Netherlands 2–1 W 1 Semi-finals 04/07/2004 Greece 0–1 L Final 07/06/2008 Turkey 2–0 W Group 11/06/2008 Czech Republic 3–1 W 1 Group 19/06/2008 Germany 2–3 L Quarter-finals 09/06/2012 Germany 0–1 L Group 13/06/2012 Denmark 3–2 W Group 17/06/2012 Netherlands 2–1 W 2 Group 21/06/2012 Czech Republic 1–0 W 1 Quarter-finals 27/06/2012 Spain 0–0 (L on pens) L Semi-finals 14/06/2016 Iceland 1–1 D Group 18/06/2016 Austria 0–0 D Group 22/06/2016 Hungary 3–3 D 2 Group 25/06/2016 Croatia 1–0 W Round of 16 30/06/2016 Poland 1–1 (W on pens) W Quarter-finals 06/07/2016 Wales 2–0 W 1 Semi-finals 10/07/2016 France 1–0 W Final 15/06/2021 Hungary 3-0 W 2 Group

* Ties decided in extra time or on penalties are classed as either wins or defeats.