How UEFA's digital team will bring EURO 2020 to the world

This will be a EURO like no other, and UEFA's digital channels will be at the heart of it, bringing supporters as close to the action as possible as football celebrates the first major final tournament since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world has changed, but our mission has not. We will capture the drama and emotion of the finals, and celebrate the heroes of a tournament which has been anticipated like never before. We will deliver best-in-class content from every team camp, host city and match to all fans – at home and in the stadiums, from hard-core fanatics to first-timers – across our digital platforms: web, mobile and beyond.

Our pledge is a simple one: the EURO channels and social media accounts will offer something for everyone – 24/7.

Get the official UEFA EURO 2020 app

Our channels and platforms will be the first point of call for all official information from the tournament: fixtures, results, stats and ticket sales. Moreover, with our reporters for each team, and correspondents across host cities, EURO2020.com will take users to the heart of the action, wherever they are following from.

We will cover all 51 matches at the finals in depth, in MatchCentres and on social media. Our innovative TikTok/Douyin live programme will offer unrivalled access to the EURO, with our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, as well as our own app, offering superb coverage however you choose to receive it.

That means interviews, video clips and live coverage every day from every game; the best photos will be on the EURO app within seconds of being taken at the stadiums, while a live audio show after the final game of each day will morph into a podcast overnight. In addition to our editorial team, we will also call on some great names from past EUROs to provide insight.

Our sponsor family will also help to give all users a stake in the finals, with our hugely popular Fantasy Football and Predictor games running throughout the tournament, offering great prizes as well as a way to share the excitement of the tournament with friends and family. Collect virtual stickers with the Panini Digital Album, watch out for the official Star of the Match and Top Scorer details, or vote for your Goal of the Round and Goal of the Tournament.

We are ready for a month of unrivalled coverage, from the first kick-off on 11 June all the way to the final at Wembley on 11 July. Trust us: it will be something else.