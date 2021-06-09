Top EURO 2020 performers compete to be Heineken Star of the Match

The Heineken Star of the Match award will be given to the top performers in each of the 51 games at UEFA EURO 2020, with UEFA technical observers deciding who is honoured.

An upgrade of the usual Man of the Match award, the bespoke hand-crafted Star of the Match trophies have been months in the making and are hand sanded, painted, polished and finished with the Heineken red star – a unique tribute of a star, for a star.



Heineken is also running its own Star of the Match predictor promotion, inviting supporters to guess the trophy winners in advance.

UEFA Technical Observers

Packie Bonner, Esteban Cambiasso, Fabio Capello, Cosmin Contra, Corinne Diacre, Jean-François Domergue, Dušan Fitzel, Steffen Freund, Frans Hoek, Aitor Karanka, Robbie Keane, Ginés Meléndez, David Moyes, Mixu Paatelainen, Peter Rudbæk, Willi Ruttensteiner