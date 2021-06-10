EURO2020.com reporters make their predictions

EURO2020.com has reporters covering each of the 24 teams. We gauged their opinion on the eve of the finals, albeit denying them the right to choose their 'own' teams. Here's what they said...

Jordan Maciel, Austria

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: N'Golo Kanté (France)

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Breakout star: Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Best young player: Phil Foden (England)

Dark horses: Austria!

Austria's Garrix anthem: The Only Way is Up – after the disappointment of 2016, it can only get better for Austria.

Sneaky feeling: Portugal got the better of England’s previous golden generation in two major tournament penalty shoot-outs. It might be time for payback.

Alyssa Saliou, Belgium

The Netherlands' Ryan Gravenberch

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: Karim Benzema (France)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Breakout star: Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands)

Best young player: Mason Mount (England)

Dark horses: France

Belgium's Garrix anthem: Gold Skies – because Belgium are going for gold in this tournament.

Sneaky feeling: It’s been a crazy, unpredictable period, and I have a feeling the final will be the same: one of the favourites vs a complete outsider.

Elvir Islamović, Croatia

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Breakout star: Dani Olmo (Spain)

Best young player: Phil Foden (England)

Dark horses: Turkey

Croatia's Garrix anthem: Wizard – appropriate for mercurial captain Luka Modrić and the creative magic in Croatia's play.

Sneaky feeling: England and France will meet in the EURO 2020 final.

Ondřej Zlámal, Czech Republic

Winners: England

Player of the tournament: Lorenzo Insigne (Italy)

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Breakout star: Piotr Zieliński (Poland)

Best young player: Mason Mount (England)

Dark horses: Finland

Czech Republic's Garrix anthem: Together

Sneaky feeling: Hungary will not finish fourth in Group F.﻿

Sture Sandø, Denmark

Sweden's Alexander Isak UEFA via Getty Images

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: N'Golo Kanté (France)

Top scorer: Harry Kane (England)

Breakout star: Alexander Isak (Sweden)

Best young player: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Dark horses: Croatia

Denmark's Martin Garrix anthem: Boomerang – the Henri Delaunay Cup will return to Denmark like a Boomerang!

Sneaky feeling: Finland have qualified for their first major tournament and will be bringing a beautiful away kit and Teemu Pukki with them. They will be what Iceland were to EURO 2016.﻿

Simon Hart, England

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Breakout star: Jude Bellingham (England)

Best young player: Dani Olmo (Spain)

Dark horses: Denmark

England's Garrix anthem: Lions in the Wild – in other words, kings of the jungle.

Sneaky feeling: Scotland to end their first-round curse (famous last words).

Mikael Erävuori, Finland

Winners: Italy

Player of the tournament: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Breakout star: Aleksandr Sobolev (Russia)

Best young player: Alexander Isak (Sweden)

Dark horses: Croatia

Finland's Garrix anthem: Now That I've Found You – this is Finland's first ever EURO, after all.

Sneaky feeling: With an unprecedented number of host countries we will see an unprecedented number of surprise results – not necessarily produced by the host countries only, though.

David Crossan, France

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Top scorer: Antoine Griezmann (France)

Breakout star: Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands)

Best young player: Phil Foden (England)

Dark horses: Poland

France's Garrix anthem: Higher ground – looking down on the rest.

Sneaky feeling: Holders Portugal to go out in the group stage﻿

Phil Röber, Germany

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: Harry Kane (England)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Breakout star: Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands)

Best young player: Jules Koundé (France)

Dark horses: Turkey (and North Macedonia who beat Germany in March!)

Germany's Garrix anthem: Now That I've Found You – Müller and Hummels rejoining for a morale boost.

Sneaky feeling: Germany will finish top two in their group, but otherwise this could be a tournament with plenty of upsets.﻿

Andy Clark, Hungary

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: N'Golo Kanté (France)

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Breakout star: Diogo Jota (Portugal)

Best young player: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Dark horses: Ukraine

Hungary's Garrix anthem: Together – only together can we succeed: #csakegyutt

Sneaky feeling: Scotland might just make it through to the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

Paolo Menicucci, Italy

England's Phil Foden UEFA via Getty Images

Winners: Belgium

Player of the tournament: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Breakout star: Piotr Zieliński (Poland)

Best young player: Phil Foden (England)

Dark horses: Turkey

Italy's Garrix anthem: Spotless – the Azzurri are contenders; you don’t win ten games out of ten in qualifying by chance.

Sneaky feeling: I don't know if Italy will match their recent Eurovision Song Contest victory, but I’m sure that England will do better than the 'nul points' the UK's song got in Rotterdam.﻿

Derek Brookman, Netherlands

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: N'Golo Kanté (France)

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Breakout star: Kieran Tierney (Scotland)

Best young player: Pedri (Spain)

Dark horses: Ukraine

The Netherlands' Garrix anthem: Lions in the Wild – this summer's all about the roar of the Dutch lion.

Sneaky feeling: Scotland will win at Wembley but, in true Scottish fashion, fail to qualify for the round of 16.

Igor Panevski, North Macedonia

Winners: England

Player of the tournament: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Top scorer: Harry Kane (England)

Breakout star: Jadon Sancho

Best young player: Pedri (Spain)

Dark horses: North Macedonia, of course!

North Macedonia's Garrix anthem: Together – team spirit always brings positive results.

Sneaky feeling: Some new stars will shine in European football.

Piotr Koźmiński, Poland

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Breakout star: Adam Hložek (Czech Republic)

Best young player: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Dark horses: Turkey

Poland’s Garrix anthem: High On Life

Sneaky feeling: France will win every game at the tournament without going to extra time.

Carlos Machado, Portugal

Winners: Portugal

Player of the tournament: N'Golo Kanté (France)

Top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Breakout star: Diogo Jota (Portugal)

Best young player: Phil Foden (England)

Dark horses: Turkey

Portugal's Garrix anthem: There For You – sums up the pride of being the 11 representing the 11 million!

Sneaky feeling: Whoever wins Group F will win the tournament.

Artur Petrosyan, Russia

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: N'Golo Kanté (France)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Breakout star: Youri Tielemans (Belgium)

Best young player: Phil Foden (England)

Dark horses: Italy

Russia's Garrix anthem: Home – as in, it's coming home.

Sneaky feeling: We could see a repeat of the UEFA EURO 2016 final – France versus Portugal – in the showpiece again.

Alex O'Henley, Scotland

Harry Kane is a contender to finish as EURO top scorer UEFA via Getty Images

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Top scorer: Harry Kane (England)

Breakout star: Kevin Nisbet (Scotland)

Best young player: Pedri (Spain)

Dark horses: Scotland!

Scotland's Garrix anthem: (Scotland) Forever

Sneaky feeling: Scotland will reach the knockout stages.

Rastislav Hribik, Slovakia

Winners: Belgium

Player of the tournament: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Top scorer: Kai Havertz (Germany)

Breakout star: Phil Foden (England)

Best young player: Jude Bellingham (England)

Dark horses: Czech Republic

Slovakia's Garrix anthem: The Only Way Is Up!

Sneaky feeling: Nobody really believes that Slovakia will go very far at this tournament, but I can see them advancing from the group at least.

Graham Hunter, Spain

Winners: France/Scotland

Player of the tournament: Karim Benzema (France)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Breakout star: John McGinn (Scotland)

Best young player: Pedri (Spain)

Dark horses: Turkey

Spain's Garrix anthem: Sun Is Never Going Down – not on Spain's footballing empire, at least.

Sneaky feeling: Scotland will qualify from a tournament group for the first time. Then probably win the whole thing easily.

Sujay Dutt, Sweden

Will England's Jack Grealish make a significant impact at EURO? UEFA via Getty Images

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: Eden Hazard (Belgium)

Top scorer: Karim Benzema (France)

Breakout star: Jack Grealish (England)

Best young player: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Dark horses: Turkey

Sweden's Garrix anthem: Together – Swedish success depends on the collective.

Sneaky feeling: Despite being absent from the Spain squad, Real Madrid players will make their presence felt.

Peter Birrer, Switzerland

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: N'Golo Kanté (France)

Top scorer: Harry Kane (England)

Breakout star: Ruben Vargas (Switzerland)

Best young player: Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands)

Dark horses: Switzerland

Switzerland's Garrix anthem: Golden Skies – maybe it’s just a dream, but it’s important to dream.

Sneaky feeling: Xherdan Shaqiri will light up the group stage; he'll be chomping at the bit after a fitful season with his club.

Görkem Kırgız, Turkey

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: Nicolò Barella (Italy)

Top scorer: Karim Benzema (France)

Breakout star: Pedri (Spain)

Best young player: Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands)

Dark horses: Turkey

Turkey's Garrix anthem: Torrent – the goals could flow!

Sneaky feeling: Hungary will beat Portugal in the group stage.

Bogdan Buga, Ukraine

Denmark's Andreas Skov Olsen

Winners: England

Player of the tournament: Raheem Sterling (England)

Top scorer: Harry Kane (England)

Breakout star: Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark)

Best young player: Phil Foden (England)

Dark horses: Denmark

Ukraine's Garrix anthem: The Only Way Is Up

Sneaky feeling: England will do what they came so close to doing the last time this tournament concluded at Wembley.

Matthew Howarth, Wales

Winners: France﻿

Player of the tournament: N'Golo Kanté (France)

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (France)

Breakout star: Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands)

Best young player: Phil Foden (England)

Dark horses: Turkey

Wales's Garrix anthem: Dreaming… of another march to the semi-finals?

Sneaky feeling: Scotland will reach the knockout stage in their first appearance at a major tournament since 1998.