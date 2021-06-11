UEFA EURO 2020 daily preview: what to look out for on Saturday

UEFA EURO 2020 starts to ramp up on Saturday with fixtures kicking off at 15:00, 18:00 and 21:00 CET. We preview the action as Wales play Switzerland, Denmark face Finland and Belgium meet Russia.

Bale: 'Wales excitement building'

Wales last faced Switzerland nearly ten years ago, winning 2-0 in a UEFA EURO 2012 qualifier in Swansea. The goalscorers that day? Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey. The former is a guaranteed starter against the Swiss but question marks remain over Ramsey, whose fitness was being monitored ahead of the opening Group A fixture. Could Wales' star duo fire them to victory once again on Saturday? Could Wales be about to embark on another memorable EURO campaign? Stranger things have happened.

Key stat: The Welsh may have come out on top of that 2012 meeting, but Switzerland have won five of the sides' seven matches overall.

Denmark are looking forward to their first ever EURO finals match on home soil, with captain Simon Kjær summing up the mood: "We feel the pressure, but in a good way!" Finland, meanwhile, are playing their very first major finals match in Copenghagen, and are glad to have captain Tim Sparv and forward Teemu Pukki match-fit again. "I know expectations are high in Denmark, but we are ready to fight," Sparv said.

Key stat: Denmark are unbeaten at home to tournament newcomers Finland in their last 21 games, a run that stretches back to 1949 (W18 D3).

Meet the teams: Belgium

With key men Eden Hazard unlikely to start, Kevin De Bruyne absent, and the Saint Petersburg crowd backing their opponents, Belgium could have had an easier start, but teams do not top the FIFA rankings without being able to thrive in adversity. Russia boss Stanislav Cherchesov expects an exciting match: "Our recent games with Belgium have been open affairs, spectacular football that delights the fans." Bring it on.

Key stat: Belgium, the top ranked national team in the world, twice beat Russia in EURO 2020 qualifying, winning 3-1 at home and 4-1 in Saint Petersburg.

All times CET