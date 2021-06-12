Every EURO 2020 Star of the Match
Saturday 12 June 2021
Article summary
Keep track of who took the Heineken Star of the Match award after every UEFA EURO 2020 game.
Article top media content
Article body
The Heineken Star of the Match award is given to the top performer in each UEFA EURO 2020 game.
An upgrade of the usual Man of the Match award, the bespoke hand-crafted Star of the Match trophies have been months in the making and are hand sanded, painted, polished and finished with the Heineken red star – a unique tribute of a star for a star.
UEFA's Technical Observers decide who is honoured, with the official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.
Group stage
Matchday 1
11/06: Turkey 0-3 Italy – Leonardo Spinazzola
12/06: Wales 1-1 Switzerland – Breel Embolo
12/06: Denmark vs Finland
12/06: Belgium vs Russia
13/06: Austria vs North Macedonia
13/06: Netherlands vs Ukraine
13/06: England vs Croatia
14/06: Scotland vs Czech Republic
14/06: Poland vs Slovakia
14/06: Spain vs Sweden
15/06: Hungary vs Portugal
15/06: France vs Germany
Matchday 2
16/06: Turkey vs Wales
16/06: Italy vs Switzerland
16/06: Finland vs Russia
17/06: Denmark vs Belgium
17/06: Ukraine vs North Macedonia
17/06: Netherlands vs Austria
18/06: Croatia vs Czech Republic
18/06: England vs Scotland
18/06: Sweden vs Slovakia
19/06: Spain vs Poland
19/06: Hungary vs France
19/06: Portugal vs Germany
Matchday 3
20/06: Italy vs Wales
20/06: Switzerland vs Turkey
21/06: Finland vs Belgium
21/06: Russia vs Denmark
21/06: Ukraine vs Austria
21/06: North Macedonia vs Netherlands
22/06: Czech Republic vs England
22/06: Croatia vs Scotland
23/06: Sweden vs Poland
23/06: Slovakia vs Spain
23/06: Germany vs Hungary
23/06: Portugal vs France
UEFA's Technical Observers
Packie Bonner, Esteban Cambiasso, Fabio Capello, Cosmin Contra, Corinne Diacre, Jean-François Domergue, Dušan Fitzel, Steffen Freund, Frans Hoek, Aitor Karanka, Robbie Keane, Ginés Meléndez, David Moyes, Mixu Paatelainen, Peter Rudbæk, Willi RuttensteinerGet the official UEFA EURO 2020 app