Every EURO 2020 Star of the Match

The Heineken Star of the Match award is given to the top performer in each UEFA EURO 2020 game.

An upgrade of the usual Man of the Match award, the bespoke hand-crafted Star of the Match trophies have been months in the making and are hand sanded, painted, polished and finished with the Heineken red star – a unique tribute of a star for a star.

UEFA's Technical Observers decide who is honoured, with the official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.

Group stage

Matchday 1

Spinazzola's starring role

11/06: Turkey 0-3 Italy – Leonardo Spinazzola

12/06: Wales 1-1 Switzerland – Breel Embolo

12/06: Denmark vs Finland

12/06: Belgium vs Russia

13/06: Austria vs North Macedonia

13/06: Netherlands vs Ukraine

13/06: England vs Croatia

14/06: Scotland vs Czech Republic

14/06: Poland vs Slovakia

14/06: Spain vs Sweden

15/06: Hungary vs Portugal

15/06: France vs Germany

Matchday 2

16/06: Turkey vs Wales

16/06: Italy vs Switzerland

16/06: Finland vs Russia

17/06: Denmark vs Belgium

17/06: Ukraine vs North Macedonia

17/06: Netherlands vs Austria

18/06: Croatia vs Czech Republic

18/06: England vs Scotland

18/06: Sweden vs Slovakia

19/06: Spain vs Poland

19/06: Hungary vs France

19/06: Portugal vs Germany

Matchday 3

20/06: Italy vs Wales

20/06: Switzerland vs Turkey

21/06: Finland vs Belgium

21/06: Russia vs Denmark

21/06: Ukraine vs Austria

21/06: North Macedonia vs Netherlands

22/06: Czech Republic vs England

22/06: Croatia vs Scotland

23/06: Sweden vs Poland

23/06: Slovakia vs Spain

23/06: Germany vs Hungary

23/06: Portugal vs France

UEFA's Technical Observers

Packie Bonner, Esteban Cambiasso, Fabio Capello, Cosmin Contra, Corinne Diacre, Jean-François Domergue, Dušan Fitzel, Steffen Freund, Frans Hoek, Aitor Karanka, Robbie Keane, Ginés Meléndez, David Moyes, Mixu Paatelainen, Peter Rudbæk, Willi Ruttensteiner