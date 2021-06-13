EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: Who should be my Matchday 2 captain?

Fantasy managers will have four chances at choosing a successful captain on Matchday 2, so selecting a player on each gameday with a high potential points ceiling is a smart strategy when finalising your squad.

Here are five players who make a strong case for the armband on Matchday 2.

WEDNESDAY 16 JUNE

Every goal on Italy's road to EURO 2020

Lorenzo Insigne (€8.5m) vs Switzerland

After having scored 19 goals for club side Napoli this past season, big things were expected of Italy's Insigne from an attacking perspective on Matchday 1. The midfielder did not let his country down, scoring the third goal and accruing eight EURO 2020 fantasy points as the Azzurri beat Turkey 3-0. Fielded on the left side of a three-pronged front line, Insigne was a threat throughout and could easily have scored more than just the one goal. The 30-year-old looks a very enticing captaincy option for Matchday 2 as Italy try to build on their great start to the tournament against Switzerland in Rome.

THURSDAY 17 JUNE

Romelu Lukaku (€11.0m) vs Denmark

The absence of Belgium's chief creative playmaker Kevin De Bruyne did not stop Lukaku from shining on Matchday 1. The Red Devils’ all-time record goalscorer got off to an ideal start in the race for the EURO 2020 golden boot, scoring twice as Roberto Martinez’s side comfortably beat Russia 3-0, making himself Belgium's outright top scorer in EURO finals in the process. Lukaku has now hit 40 goals in his last 38 appearances for Belgium and his Matchday 1 double brought him ten EURO fantasy points for his vast ownership. Currently 49% of Fantasy managers own Lukaku, a figure that is rising by the day, and his potency in front of goal makes him a leading candidate for the armband once again on Matchday 2.

FRIDAY 18 JUNE

Watch Lukaku's Belgium double

Harry Kane (€11.5m) vs Scotland

A highly anticipated Group D encounter at Wembley sees England face Scotland on Matchday 2 and this could well be a fixture in which Kane shows his class up front. The England skipper was the highest scoring player in qualifying with 12 goals to his name and after drawing a blank in the Matchday 1 win against Croatia, Kane will be desperate to find the net in a contest that means so much to both countries. The winner of this season's Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker awards is in the top five most owned players in EURO Fantasy at present and it would be a surprise if Matchday 2 didn't see him get on the scoresheet at least once. Kane has already scored against Scotland too, in a FIFA World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park back in June 2017.

SATURDAY 19 JUNE

Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m) vs Hungary

EURO fantasy assets from France are expected to be in high demand on Matchday 2 with Les Bleus taking on Hungary and many of their players represent worthwhile captaincy options. None more so than Mbappé, with the 22-year-old hunting for attacking returns against opponents France will be keen to beat while scoring plenty of goals, given goal difference could be a factor in a very tough Group F. As a key component of the French attack, Mbappé will be looking to show the sort of ruthlessness in front of goal that saw him rack up 42 goals for Paris Saint-Germain in 2020/21. For those EURO Fantasy managers looking for a captain on the final day of Matchday 2, Mbappé looks an ideal selection.