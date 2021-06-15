Who need what to go through from EURO 2020 groups: qualifying rules, how many teams qualify, permutations

The second set of UEFA EURO 2020 group games begin on Wednesday and the first teams could book their place in the round of 16. We explain the permutations as the knockout bracket begins to take shape.

The top two in each group plus the four best third-placed teams advance to the round of 16.

The permutations below are for information only; the official calculations will be made by UEFA after all group games finish according to articles 20 and 21 of the Regulations of the UEFA European Championship. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Group A

Immobile's opening night Italy goal

Wednesday: Turkey (0 pts) vs Wales (1), Italy (3) vs Switzerland (1)

Sunday: Switzerland vs Turkey, Italy vs Wales

Italy will be through if they beat Switzerland. They will be confirmed in first place if they win and Wales do not beat Turkey.

Wales and Switzerland cannot be confirmed in the top two or eliminated after Matchday 2.

Turkey will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Wales.

Group B

Wednesday: Finland (3) vs Russia (0)

Thursday: Denmark (0) vs Belgium (3)

Monday: Russia vs Denmark, Finland vs Belgium

Belgium will be through if they beat Denmark. They will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Russia do not beat Finland.

Finland will be through if they beat Russia. They will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Denmark do not beat Belgium.

Denmark will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Belgium and Russia do not beat Finland.

Russia will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Finland and Denmark do not beat Belgium.

Group C

Thursday: Ukraine (0) vs North Macedonia (0), Netherlands (3) vs Austria (3)

Monday: North Macedonia vs Netherlands, Ukraine vs Austria

Austria will be through if they beat Netherlands. They will be confirmed in first place if they win and Ukraine do not beat North Macedonia.

Netherlands will be through if they beat Austria. They will be confirmed in first place if they win and North Macedonia do not beat Ukraine.

Ukraine will be eliminated if they lose to North Macedonia and Austria do not lose to Netherlands.

North Macedonia will be eliminated if they lose to Ukraine and Netherlands do not lose to Austria.

Group D

Top scorer race: Watch Schick's brilliant goal from halfway

Friday: Croatia (0) vs Czech Republic (3), England (3) vs Scotland (0)

Tuesday 22 June: Croatia vs Scotland, Czech Republic vs England

Czech Republic will be through if they beat Croatia. They will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Scotland do not beat England.

England will be through if they beat Scotland. They will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Croatia do not beat Czech Republic.

Croatia will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Czech Republic and Scotland do not beat England.

Scotland will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to England and Croatia do not beat Czech Republic.

Group E

Friday: Sweden (1) vs Slovakia (3)

Saturday: Spain (1) vs Poland (0)

Wednesday 23 June: Slovakia vs Spain, Sweden vs Poland

Slovakia will be through if they beat Sweden. They will be confirmed in first place if they win and Spain do not beat Poland.

Sweden and Spain cannot be confirmed in the top two or eliminated after Matchday 2.

Poland will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Spain.

Group F

Saturday: Hungary vs France, Portugal vs Germany

Wednesday 23 June: Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary

To follow after first set of games.

Round of 16 ties



Saturday 26 June

2A vs 2B (18:00, Amsterdam)

1A vs 2C (21:00, London)

Sunday 27 June

1C vs 3D/E/F (18:00, Budapest)

1B vs 3A/D/E/F (21:00, Seville)

Monday 28 June

2D vs 2E (18:00, Copenhagen)

1F vs 3A/B/C (21:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

1D vs 2F (18:00, London)

1E vs 3A/B/C/D (21:00, Glasgow)

All times CET

How ties are broken within groups

If two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the final tournament group stage, the following criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine their rankings:

a. higher number of points obtained in the matches played among the teams in question

b. superior goal difference resulting from the matches played among the teams in question

c. higher number of goals scored in the matches played among the teams in question

d. if, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to i) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal

e. superior goal difference in all group matches

f. higher number of goals scored in all group matches

g. higher number of wins in all group matches

h. lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

i. position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings

If two teams which have the same number of points and the same number of goals scored and conceded play their last group match against each other and are still equal at the end of that match, their final rankings are determined by kicks from the penalty mark, provided that no other teams within the group have the same number of points on completion of all group matches.

How the four best third-placed teams are decided

a. higher number of points

b. superior goal difference

c. higher number of goals scored

d. higher number of wins

e. lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

f. position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings

Article 21.05 of the regulations explains which third-placed team plays in which tie depending on which four groups provide the qualifiers.