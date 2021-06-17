Portugal playmaker Bruno Fernandes on watching the EURO 2016 final, playing with Ronaldo and facing Germany

Bruno Fernandes was "suffering alone" in a hotel room when Portugal won UEFA EURO 2016. Éder's winner sent him on a victory lap of the hallways and, five years on, he is playing alongside his heroes as a key part of the side attempting to defend their title. The 26-year-old took a trip down memory lane with EURO2020.com before turning attention to next opponents Germany.

On where he was when Portugal won EURO 2016…

I was at Udinese, at a hotel during our pre-season training camp with two or three French players. They watched the game in the meeting room, because there's usually a bigger screen there. I decided to stay in my room, to suffer alone. I was wearing my Portugal shirt, and I had a bet with one of the French players that, at the end of the game, whoever lost would post a photo on their social media of the winner.

And when Éder scorer the winner…

Lots of people were already knocking on my door as France were cranking up the pressure. They would come to my room, knock and shout – then the goal happened. I ran down the hall and down to reception shouting and screaming. Obviously, the French guys were a little sadder than I was. Thomas Heurtaux kept his promise, though; he posted a photo with me. It was a nice gesture of fair play.

On the Hungary win…

It was a difficult game. In the opening match there are always some tension and nerves. I think we were good, we were patient. We knew Hungary would defend a lot and we didn’t get desperate. In the end we got the breakthrough, and once we’d got the first, space opened up and we added the second and third.

On witnessing Ronaldo breaking records…

You dream of playing for the national team for years and, having seen Cristiano play since my childhood, being able to see him score for the national team up close is a privilege. There are others I've always admired too, such as João Moutinho, Pepe, Rui Patrício. José Fonte had a different journey but he’s also someone young players look up to. We're aware of their journey and what they did to get here.

On facing bogey team Germany next…

I don't know what will be different this time, but our goal is to change that history with a win. It will be hard, and playing in Munich will be extra motivation for them. They need the win – that can sometimes be a positive factor, sometimes negative due to nerves and being over-eager. We can make the most of what we have to offer and try to enjoy it.