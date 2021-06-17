EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: Who should be my Matchday 3 captain?

The final round of group games can often be tricky to navigate for Fantasy managers but UEFA.com are here to guide you through the challenges with some tasty captaincy selections for Matchday 3.

Here are four options with appealing armband potential on Matchday 3.

SUNDAY 20 JUNE

Watch Immobile's Italy goals

Ciro Immobile (€10.0m) vs Wales

After finding the net in Italy's wins against both Turkey and Switzerland, striker Immobile is undoubtedly the standout captaincy choice on the opening day of Matchday 3. Indeed, with only two fixtures taking place on Sunday, Fantasy managers have a lower pool than usual to choose from so opting for a man in form looks a sensible choice. Whilst Italy have secured their passage to the round of 16, first place in Group A is not yet guaranteed with an impressive Wales side aiming to upset the applecart. Starting line-ups will be available to view prior to the deadline, and if Immobile is handed a third straight start then he looks an excellent armband option.

MONDAY 21 JUNE

Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) vs Finland

With De Bruyne still working his way back to full fitness following an injury sustained in the UEFA Champions League final, national team coach Roberto Martínez may well look at this fixture as an excellent opportunity to give the Manchester City star an extended run-out. If this much-fancied Belgium side are to advance to the latter stages of EURO 2020, a fit and firing De Bruyne will be integral to their hopes. His ability to accumulate Fantasy points from various avenues – as shown by goal and assist against Denmark on Matchday 2, to go with his four goals and six assists during qualifying – make him an appealing choice to captain your Fantasy side on Monday.

TUESDAY 22 JUNE

EURO Qualifiers top scorer: Watch all of Kane's goals

Harry Kane (€11.5m) vs Czech Republic

Once more, there are just two fixtures taking place here but Kane – providing he starts – has the potential to produce a significant haul. As is the case with the opening day of Matchday 3, Fantasy managers will know whether or not Kane is in Gareth Southgate's starting line-up before the deadline, so owners of the Spurs striker can make an informed decision about whether to captain him. One thing's for certain: regardless of the qualification situation by the time this fixture comes around, you can be sure that Kane will be desperate to get on the pitch and add to his England tally.

WEDNESDAY 23 JUNE

Serge Gnabry (€9.5m) vs Hungary

Germany's Matchday 1 defeat by France means that there will be plenty on the line in this fixture as they bid to avoid repeating their group stage exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Gnabry, who is registered as a midfielder in EURO Fantasy but generally plays in a more advanced position, has a superb scoring record in national colours and has hit double figures in terms of goals for five straight seasons in the Bundesliga. If your first three captaincy options have failed to deliver on Matchday 3, a final throw of the dice on the Bayern star could be the answer.