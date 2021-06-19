UEFA EURO 2020 daily preview: What to look out for on Sunday

The first UEFA EURO 2020 group deciders are on Sunday as Italy play Wales and Switzerland meet Turkey.

We preview the concluding matches in Group A.

Ramsey delight as Wales on the brink

The Azzurri have been scoring goals for fun in Group A, sealing progress with a game to spare, but they could have their work cut out against a Wales side who registered their ninth clean sheet in 12 competitive games when they overcame Turkey on Matchday 2. Roberto Mancini's charges represent a step up in class compared to Switzerland and Turkey, but the Dragons' fire and ability to frustrate opponents has served them well up to now. Rob Page's men will be a tough nut to crack for what is likely to be an Italy side featuring several fringe players hoping to impress.

Key stat: These teams have never drawn in nine previous meetings. Italy have won seven of those, scoring 23 times and conceding just five.

It is crunch time for both these sides now. Turkey need a big win to have any chance after disappointing defeats by Italy and Wales, with a best third-place spot the most they can hope for. Having failed to register a goal so far, it's a lot to ask for, but the Crescent-Stars have pulled off enough big results over the past couple of years (wins against France, Netherlands, Russia) to provide hope. Switzerland have their own aspirations, though. Vladimir Petković's side enjoyed the better of their draw with Wales and could yet pip the Dragons to second spot.

Key stat: Turkey have won eight of the 15 matches between the two sides, including the most recent meeting at EURO 2008 when they came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory. Switzerland have had the upper hand on four occasions. ﻿

All times CET