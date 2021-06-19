UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA EURO 2020 daily preview: What to look out for on Sunday

Saturday 19 June 2021

Group A is the first to end as Italy face Wales and Switzerland take on Turkey.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Gareth Bale and Breel Embolo

The first UEFA EURO 2020 group deciders are on Sunday as Italy play Wales and Switzerland meet Turkey.

We preview the concluding matches in Group A.

Who needs what?

18:00: Italy vs Wales (Group A, Rome)

Ramsey delight as Wales on the brink

The Azzurri have been scoring goals for fun in Group A, sealing progress with a game to spare, but they could have their work cut out against a Wales side who registered their ninth clean sheet in 12 competitive games when they overcame Turkey on Matchday 2. Roberto Mancini's charges represent a step up in class compared to Switzerland and Turkey, but the Dragons' fire and ability to frustrate opponents has served them well up to now. Rob Page's men will be a tough nut to crack for what is likely to be an Italy side featuring several fringe players hoping to impress.

Key stat: These teams have never drawn in nine previous meetings. Italy have won seven of those, scoring 23 times and conceding just five.

18:00: Switzerland vs Turkey (Group A, Baku)

EURO 2008 highlights: Turkey comeback win against Switzerland

It is crunch time for both these sides now. Turkey need a big win to have any chance after disappointing defeats by Italy and Wales, with a best third-place spot the most they can hope for. Having failed to register a goal so far, it's a lot to ask for, but the Crescent-Stars have pulled off enough big results over the past couple of years (wins against France, Netherlands, Russia) to provide hope. Switzerland have their own aspirations, though. Vladimir Petković's side enjoyed the better of their draw with Wales and could yet pip the Dragons to second spot.

Key stat: Turkey have won eight of the 15 matches between the two sides, including the most recent meeting at EURO 2008 when they came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory. Switzerland have had the upper hand on four occasions. ﻿

All times CET

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
Italy ITA Italy Playing now 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6
Wales WAL Wales Playing now 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4
Switzerland SUI Switzerland Playing now 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1
Turkey TUR Turkey Playing now 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0
