EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: The Scout squad for Matchday 3

Although rotation is always a risk on Matchday 3, with some teams already ensured a place in the last 16, the Scout squad relies on a combination of players whose sides may make changes and those whose hopes are on the line.

Goalkeepers

Italy's run of ten successive clean sheets means that, despite their place in the round of 16 being secured, it's hard to ignore their defensive assets – and Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.5m) is likely to start against Wales in Rome. Having not conceded a goal in 785 minutes of international football, the Italy No1 will be eyeing his ninth clean sheet in a row for Italy. Should the Italian wall finally be breached, an alternative option is England's Jordan Pickford (€5.5m), who has not conceded in the first two games at UEFA EURO 2020 and produced several impressive stops against Scotland on Matchday 2.

Defenders

Mancini joy at 'great' Italy performance

The defensive records of both Italy and England mean both also provide players for the back line. Roberto Mancini is likely to shuffle his pack for Italy's concluding Group A fixture and, with only a point required to make sure of first place, expect a typically dogged defensive effort from the Azzurri. Hence the selection of Rafael Tolói (€4.5m), who is yet to concede in his four international appearances to date. England's Tyrone Mings (€4.5m) has collected 12 points so far thanks to two clean sheets and he again makes the cut for the Wembley contest against the Czech Republic.

Spain's Pau Torres (€4.5m) is another player who has previously featured in the squad and, having rewarded that faith with six points against Sweden on Matchday 1, he is backed for another decent tally against Slovakia. Jason Denayer (€4.5m) is a budget way into the Belgium back line for their fixture with Finland, while Germany's Robin Gosens (€5.0m) will be looking for another bumper haul having scored one and set up two against Portugal on Matchday 2.

Midfielders

Goal of the round contender: De Bruyne stunner

Although Belgium are likely to make change against Finland, it would be no surprise if Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) starts after making his first appearance in three weeks as a substitute against Denmark last time out. Despite playing just 45 minutes, De Bruyne still managed to rattle in a goal and an assist in Belgium's comeback win and could well get more minutes under his belt against Finland. Eden Hazard is another Belgian midfielder making his way back from injury, but two selection doubts from the same team feels like too much of a gamble, so the Scout opts instead for two players whose sides are likely to need victories on Matchday 3.

Spain's Ferran Torres (€8.0m) is likely to once again be fielded up front against Slovakia, while Croatia need to win against Scotland at Hampden Park, meaning Ivan Perišić (€8.5m), their Matchday 2 scorer against the Czech Republic, gets the nod.

Another midfielder in form is Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m), who has scored against both the Netherlands and North Macedonia. He is selected for the decisive fixture against Austria, while Federico Chiesa(€7.0m) is likely to come into Italy's team to take on Wales and will be keen to make his opportunity count.

Forwards

Top scorer: Watch Yaremchuk's Ukraine goals

Yarmolenko's Ukraine team-mate Roman Yaremchuk (€7.0m) has matched the feat of scoring in both tournament matches to date to make it four goals in his last five international appearances. He will surely fancy his chances of adding to that tally against an Austria side who have managed only one clean sheet in their seven outings in 2021, conceding 11 goals.

Also selected up front are the Netherlands forward Memphis Depay (€10.0m) who, fresh from sealing his move to Barcelona, will be looking to add to the penalty he managed against Austria last time out out, and Andrej Kramarić (€6.5m). The Croatia forward is not a prolific scorer at international level but hit 20 Bundesliga goals for Hoffenheim in 2020/21 and, with both his side and Matchday 3 opponents Scotland needing to win, could well get the space to improve his goal tally for his country.