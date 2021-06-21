UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

EURO 2020 review: Turkey

Monday 21 June 2021 by Görkem Kırgız

Turkey's campaign ended with three defeats, but our team reporter Görkem Kırgız says the experience could yet help their youthful squad.

Defender Mert Müldür takes stock following Turkey's exit
Defender Mert Müldür takes stock following Turkey's exit POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Campaign overview

It will be stating the obvious, but the whole campaign was a big disappointment for Turkey. The team that many people (including me) described as the tournament's 'dark horses' have left with zero points and a goal difference of minus seven. Their brightest moment was scoring their only goal, against Switzerland.

What went right?

The biggest net gain for Turkey is this: experience. One of the youngest squads at UEFA EURO 2020 did not perform well, obviously, but it's important to sample such big events and get used to how it feels to be there. And you have to experience how losing feels if you want to become a winner.

Skill of the Day: Yusuf Yazıcı (Turkey)
Skill of the Day: Yusuf Yazıcı (Turkey)

Tournament highlight

Being there in Rome for the magical opening night. I had the chance to experience all the joy live, which was my childhood dream. I had the privilege of being part of the EURO, and I had the honour of following my nation's team. Every second was a highlight for me.

What the future holds

Regardless of the disappointment, Turkey have a bright future with this young and talented group of players. The unpleasant results will give them a better understanding of what it takes to battle on the biggest stage. They will be back much stronger, I have no doubt.

Predictions for the rest of EURO 2020

There are scarily good teams at EURO 2020. And, so far, I think we've all realised that any match can go either way. I will probably be biting my fingernails while watching the final games in Group F. But the Azzurri are something else, in my opinion. I am plumping for an Italy victory.

Download the EURO app
© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 21 June 2021

Related Items

EURO 2020: meet the teams
20/06/2021
Live

EURO 2020: meet the teams

Get the lowdown on the sides involved at UEFA EURO 2020.
EURO2020.com reporter predictions
10/06/2021
Live

EURO2020.com reporter predictions

France emerged as overwhelming favourites after we asked our team reporters for their pre-tournament predictions.
Shaqiri shines as Swiss win
20/06/2021
Live

Shaqiri shines as Swiss win

Xherdan Shaqiri scored two fine goals to leave Switzerland well placed to advance.
Turkey: all their EURO records and stats
20/06/2021
Live

Turkey: all their EURO records and stats

Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more.GENERAL
Wales delight in win
16/06/2021
Live

Wales delight in win

Gareth Bale set up both Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts as Wales beat Turkey 2-0.
Italy too strong for Turkey
11/06/2021
Live

Italy too strong for Turkey

The Azzurri put down a marker in the opening game of EURO 2020 with a record win in Rome.
EURO 2020 inside track: Turkey
08/06/2021
Live

EURO 2020 inside track: Turkey

UEFA.com reporter Görkem Kırgız talks tactics, key players, and EURO 2008 comebacks.
TV channels and live streams
19/06/2021
Live

TV channels and live streams

See where you can watch the UEFA EURO 2020 matches where you are.
Who's through, who can join them?
21/06/2021
Live

Who's through, who can join them?

Who is through already, who can join them in the round of 16 and what they need to get there.
EURO 2020: meet the teams
20/06/2021
Live

EURO 2020: meet the teams

Get the lowdown on the sides involved at UEFA EURO 2020.