EURO 2020 semi-finals and final: Wembley capacity increased to more than 60,000

More than 60,000 fans will be permitted at the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley Stadium following an announcement by the UK government, increasing attendance to 75% of capacity for each game.

The semi-finals take place on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 July, with the final being held on Sunday 11 July. All attendees must continue to follow strict COVID-19 entry requirements.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said: “It is great news that so many fans will be able to watch the final three matches of EURO 2020 at Wembley. The last 18 months have taught us – both on and off the pitch – how integral fans are to the fabric of the game.

“This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and the UK government for their hard work in finalising these arrangements with us, to make the tournament final stages a great success at Wembley.”

Strict entry requirements will include having a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination (two doses received, 14 days before the fixture in question).

Further details, including details of ticket sales for these matches, will be communicated in due course.